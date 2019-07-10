Weekend Highlight

The Ballard SeafoodFest is back for its 45th year from July 12 to 14. Seafood lovers will delight in the celebration featuring craft beer, music and, of course, seafood.

The festival kicks off on Friday with live music; a beer garden featuring brews, ciders, spirits and wine; as well as five local food trucks. On Saturday, and Sunday, the festivities will be in full swing with food from more than 60 vendors, entertainment and events.

Food vendors include the Ballard Seafood stand serving Alaskan King Crab legs, steamed Penn Cove mussels and barbecued oysters.

Welsh alternative rock band The Joy Formidable will be headlining the event. Other performers include Nite Wave, Kyle Craft and The Moondoggies.

Stroll over to the Ballard Commons skateboard bowl for the Festi-bowl, an all-ages, all-skill-levels skateboarding competition. More fun can be found at the Game Plank, a play area friendly for both families and dogs. Dozens of arts and crafts vendors, street performers and a Lutefisk eating competition will also be a part of the festivities.

Admission to SeafoodFest is free and occurs on Market Street and Ballard Avenue. Arrive early to allow time for parking; some streets and parking lots will be closed for the festival weekend. Information about local parking and bus stops is available at visitballard.com/get-here. Getting to the neighborhood by bus is encouraged.

More family fun

Another long-standing, free event in Seattle is Seafair’s Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake Park on Saturday, July 13. The event, in its 47th year, is all about creativity, science and boatmanship.

Attendees will find nearly 100 unique and colorful milk-carton boats competing for prizes. Individuals of all ages, families, businesses and more are encouraged to participate. Viewers can expect to see a variety of fun and impressive creations.

Races begin at 10:30 a.m.

This year, every branch of the military has entered teams, who’ll compete against each other for the Commanders Cup.

The Team Challenge Competition opens the day’s events, with a variety of teams, including a group of Seafair staff interns, competing to quickly, completely build floatable craft for racing.

Food vendors will be on hand for the day packed with racing fun, and surprise Seafair guests are expected. May the best craft win (or at least float)!

Ballard SeafoodFest

Time: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Location: Market Street and Ballard Avenue and surrounding area, Seattle

More info: seafoodfest.org

Seafair Milk Carton Derby

Time: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13

Location: Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle

More info: seafair.com