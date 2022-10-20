As the chills of October slowly appear, the ones who rejoice in the spookiest month cheer: “Hip hip!” for pillowcases soon to be full of candy and costumes so good they cause a fright, a “Hooray!” for decorations delightful and dandy — and an event where you can see an adaptation of one of the season’s dearest films through Halloween night!

Inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Can Can and The Triple Door present “This Is Halloween,” described by Can Can’s artistic director Chris Pink as “an engaging multimedia spooktacular with deep collaborative roots across musical, dance, comedy and visual categories that are hard to come by in our creative medium.”

What began 15 years ago as an opportunity to “pay homage to our love for all things Burton” with a large cast, comedic slapstick antics and heavy visuals has become “a living, breathing, mutating organism that creates itself year after year,” Pink said.

Similar to the film, “This Is Halloween” follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king and most-acclaimed citizen of Halloween Town. This lively adaptation follows Jack as he stumbles upon Christmas Town and schemes to take over the holiday. Attendees may recognize the likes of Sally, Dr. Finkelstein and even Jack’s longtime rival, Oogie Boogie.

Not so similar to the film, this naughty nightmare features a lot more glitter and a lot less clothing. Theater and dance combine with cabaret- and burlesque-production stylings to move the plot along until the very end, all while providing an incredibly enjoyable comedic show for guests.

“We incorporate the ever-changing world around us, relevant topics and pop references,” Pink said, represented through well-timed jokes and risqué innuendos. The laughs and hoots and hollers of audience members in response serve as a reminder that this show is really meant for mature audiences.

If that all doesn’t sound convincing enough, every seat in the theater has access to dinner service. Thai-inspired menu items, drinks and desserts are provided by Wild Ginger, The Triple Door’s sister restaurant.

The seating at The Triple Door consists of booths and “countertop” seating, which is akin to table seating. There is not a bad seat in the house. Ticket prices range from $32 to $54, depending on what time, day and seat you choose.

“The show has had so many years to mold, bend, toss and turn and revive itself year after year. However, at the end of the day, it’s just damn good time … . She’s a Frankenstein that comes to life once a year to remind people to not take themselves too seriously, love one another and just have fun,” Pink said.

“This Is Halloween” runs through Oct. 31 at The Triple Door (216 Union St., Seattle). Early evening shows are for ages 17 and over, and late shows are for ages over 21. Find tickets, showtimes and more information at thetripledoor.net.

Teens and adults, the rest of this roundup is for you! Leave the young ones at home and check out these not-so-family-friendly spooktacular events.

Please note this list is not exhaustive. If your city’s haunted house or event isn’t included, check their websites to see if they plan to host any spooky festivities.

Events

The Haunted Fort at Fort Casey State Park — Oct. 22-30

Experience the dark tunnels and bunkers of an old and positively spooky military fort noon-4 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30. Although the fort is recommended for ages 12 and older, there is also a family-friendly zone for all ages. $5. 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville; whidbeycamanoislands.com

Bitchcraft : A Haute Couture Halloween with Sonja Morgan — Oct. 28

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan is coming to Queer/Bar to host and judge the annual Halloween costume contest at 6 p.m. for those 21 and older. A grand prize of $1,500 will be given to first place. Purchase tickets online; $30. 1518 11th Ave., Seattle; thequeerbar.com

Nightmare on Seneca Street — Oct. 28

W Seattle invites all to eat, drink and be scary at 7 p.m. Pregame Halloween weekend in the Living Room Bar and enjoy a costume contest, boozy pop-up from Moet Hennessey, a live DJ and more. RSVP online; free. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle

Laurelhurst Haunted House — Oct. 28-31

The eighth annual Laurelhurst Haunted House will benefit Northwest Harvest this year and feature a live-action haunted house, food and drinks, a donation-based raffle, costume contests and games 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28, 29 and 31. Suggested donation of $1 or one canned good. 3519 43rd Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-688-0588; laurelhursthauntedhouse.com

Wicked Karma’s Beyond Bollywood Halloween SCREAM — Oct. 29

Wicked Karma presents a Bollywood costume night at the Hard Rock Cafe with Bollywood DJ Gabbar at 8 p.m. Participants can also join the virtual costume contest with cash prizes for the winners. Purchase tickets online; $35/early bird, $40/general admission. 116 Pike St., Seattle; facebook.com/WickedKarma

Monster Halloween Show — Oct. 29

Join Amanda Lepore, Cazwell, Fantasia Royale Gaga and Twisted Pennywise for Queer/Bar’s Halloween party at 9 p.m. After the show, dance the night away with DJ Arson Nicki until 3 a.m. Purchase tickets online; $30. 1518 11th Ave., Seattle; thequeerbar.com

The Darker Side – Death and True Crime in Victorian Seattle Walking Tour — Oct. 29-30

The Darker Side tour, hosted by Civil War Seattle, takes a grisly journey through history from the battlefields and prisons of the Civil War to the murders and gruesome accidents of 1890s Seattle at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Tour stories and details are graphic. Register online; $18.90. 1200 E. Howe St., Seattle; civilwarseattle.com

Horror Unexpected — through Oct. 30

Unexpected Productions Improv hosts a series of spooky stories created using the audience’s help at 7 p.m. Sundays in October (Oct. 23 and 30). Based on audience suggestions, performers will weave a haunting story right before visitors’ eyes. Purchase tickets online; $15. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

Maris Farms Haunted Woods — through Oct. 30

This fully immersive 30-minute outdoor haunt runs Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 30 and takes participants through the corn and into the haunted woods. This experience is not recommended for those 10 and younger, but there is an un-haunted flashlight maze for families with younger kids. Admission also includes access to unstaffed activities like the tube slide, ropes course, ball zone and more. Purchase tickets online; $38/general admission, $28/flashlight maze ($24 if purchased at least one week in advance). 25001 Sumner Buckley Highway, Buckley; 253-862-2848; marisfarms.com

Stalker Farms — through Oct. 30

Stocker Farms transforms into Stalker Farms by night Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 30 with several spooky attractions like the Slasher Family Homestead, Pogo’s Funny Farm and even clown paintball. Tickets are available for those who want to explore the corn maze and the midway (food trucks, games and more) without the scares. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish; 360-568-7391; stalkerfarms.com

Georgetown Morgue — through Nov. 5

Celebrate the spooky season at one of Seattle’s most terrifying haunts, claimed to be the site of “the most horrifying unsolved crime in Seattle history.” Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 206-762-2067; seattlehaunts.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Oct. 21-27 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Rocktober — Oct. 21

W Seattle hosts its second annual Air Guitar Championship where contestants will rock out to the max for the title of Air Guitar Champion at 8 p.m. The grand prize winner will receive a one-night stay in a suite at W Seattle, $100 food and beverage credit while staying at the hotel and the championship trophy. Following the contest, W Seattle’s Living Room Bar will turn into a Silent Disco with a live DJ performance. Register online; free. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle

CAToberfest — Oct. 22

South County Cats presents its 15th annual feline festival and fundraiser including kids activities, educational activities, rescue stories, vendors and more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 3000 N.E. Fourth St., Renton; southcountycats.org

Pacific Science Center’s 60th Birthday — Oct. 22

Pacific Science Center will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a 21-and-older birthday party where attendees are invited to dress up in futuristic-themed costumes for a chance to win prizes at 8 p.m. The party will feature live music performances by Seattle locals Tomo Nakayama and KEXP’s DJ Evie, dancing, Planetarium shows, Laser Dome shows, Live Science Stage shows, Tinker Tank Makerspace activities and food and drink. Purchase tickets online; $75. 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle; 206-443-2001; pacificsciencecenter.org

Fall Foliage Festival — Oct. 22-23

Celebrate autumn at the Pacific Bonsai Museum’s Fall Foliage Festival featuring guided tours, ikebana demonstrations, a scavenger hunt for kids, food trucks and plant and gift shopping 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Free. 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way; 253-353-7345; pacificbonsaimuseum.org

Leif Erikson Bazaar — Oct. 22-23

Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001, Sons of Norway, hosts its 116th in-person bazaar 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Enjoy Nordic food, raffles, vendors and more. 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; 206-783-1274; leiferiksonlodge.org