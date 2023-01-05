What’s Happening Jan. 6-12

Ah, 2023. You have only just begun yet are already proving to be a breath of fresh air. Yes, the holidays were full of the tumult of traveling or, in many cases, the precarious undertaking of merely roaming the streets in the icy aftermath of an immense winter storm. But the first days of this new year brings with it opportunities to get out and be taken to exciting new places via art, which makes the Sundance Short Film Tour at the Northwest Film Forum a must-see program of storytelling.

The event will take audiences around the world to witness a variety of visions and stories across seven distinct shorts, all of which were curated from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival short film program. From an animated documentary about a classic film to a whole host of slice-of-life stories, the program marks yet another collaboration between the NWFF and the festival.

“[We] most recently partnered with Sundance to serve as a satellite screen during their last two festivals — the only satellite venue in the [Pacific Northwest] region. In 2021, we were one of 33 partner cinemas nationally and in 2022, one of seven,” said Rana San, the artistic director at NWFF. “The short film touring program is always the best of the fest, this year featuring national and international works that shine with widely resonant themes and a touch of humor and grit.”

NWFF had shown a series of shorts from the Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour back in August and is looking forward to this new collection.

“Short films for me are the tapas of cinema, and this program in particular is a delectable sampling of documentary puppetry, animated afterlife and narrative poetics,” San said. “The characters in these films seek something beyond themselves — freedom and flight, connection and communion. Distinct threads will likely emerge for each viewer, and my invitation is to notice what you notice.”

The program will run for 99 minutes with each of the seven shorts ranging from 8 to 20 minutes in duration. Showings began Jan. 4 and will run through Jan. 12. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $10 for student/child/senior and $7 for NWFF members. Find more information at: nwfilmforum.org/films/2022-sundance-shorts-tour-in-person-only

Here are some other events happening Jan. 6-12 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

OrcaCon 2023 — Jan. 6-8

A tabletop convention that centers inclusivity in its events, OrcaCon 2023 marks the seventh year of gaming galore. Highlighting the work of those from marginalized communities such as Indigenous, Black and LGBTQ+ creators, this event includes opportunities for gaming as well as seminars, workshops and more at the 60,000-square-foot Hilton Bellevue venue. Purchase tickets online, prices vary. 300 112th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 425-455-1300; orcacon.org

“Broker” — Opens Jan. 6

Already the winner of the Palme d’Or for his profound previous work “Shoplifters,” Kore-eda Hirokazu’s latest film, “Broker,” tells yet another sublime story of an unlikely family trying to find a young infant a new home. Starring “Parasite’s” Song Kang-ho, who won the best actor award at Cannes for his performance, it is getting a limited release that counts Seattle as one of the first places you can see it for yourself. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-464-5830; siff.net

Gerald Elias Violin Performance — Jan. 7

Violinist and author Gerald Elias will perform music by Antonio Vivaldi in what is only his second public performance in Seattle since he relocated here in 2021. He’ll be performing on a Baroque violin for a fundraising concert for Early Music Seattle. Pay as you wish to support EMS programs. 609 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-325-7066; earlymusicseattle.org

Oleaje Flamenco Performance — Jan. 7

The Oleaje Flamenco company in Seattle is putting on an evening show featuring founding member and singer Daniel Azcarate, artistic director and dancer Amelia Moore, and guitarist Jed Miley. This all-ages event will also see the latter duo performing new compositions and creations. Purchase tickets online; $35. 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-906-9920; theroyalroomseattle.com

Collide-O-Scope 13th Anniversary — Jan. 9

Since 2010, hosts Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson have been curating evenings of video entertainment that meld “pop culture ephemera, obscure oddities, and awesome music.” To celebrate more than a decade of deep cuts, they’re hosting a 13th anniversary spectacular that will be live and in-person at The Crocodile for what may be their weirdest show yet (which is saying something). Purchase tickets online; $15. 2505 First Ave., Seattle; 206-420-6351; collideoscopeseattle.com

Stephen Markley Author Talk — Jan. 12

Author Stephen Markley, who previously wrote the widely praised debut novel “Ohio,” is back with his next book, “The Deluge,” that follows multiple characters grappling with an impending ecological collapse. He’ll be in conversation with local journalist David Roberts and a Q-&-A plus signing will follow. Free. 6504 20th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-525-2347; thirdplacebooks.com/ravenna

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West — Jan. 12

“Maintenance Phase” host and writer of “Your Fat Friend” Aubrey Gordon is here to tackle all the various myths surrounding fatness from how we place importance on BMI to modern conceptions of obesity. She’ll be joined by acclaimed “Shrill” author and former “Stranger” writer Lindy West for a conversation. Purchase tickets online; $10. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-652-4255; townhallseattle.org

