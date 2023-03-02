What’s Happening March 3-9

Seattle rapper Sol has released six albums since 2010, with one hitting No. 1 in the U.S. on iTunes’ hip-hop charts. Emerald City indie band Naked Giants has performed throughout the country and amassed millions of listens on streaming services, and rock group King Youngblood has earned its title as an “heir to Seattle rock’s post-grunge lineage.”

But before all that, all three artists performed at SoundOff!

The Museum of Pop Culture program selects a handful of under-21 artists each year for music industry mentorship and to play in a showcase with a professional production crew. (In previous years, SoundOff! was a competition in which winners clinched performance spots at festivals like Bumbershoot, but in 2020 its organizers switched to a model that prioritizes collaboration and mentorship.)

SoundOff! alumni “are now some of the trademark artists of our region,” program producer Jordan Leonard said. For young musicians, “it’s like their coming-out show … that introduces these artists to an entire region.”

This year’s remaining showcases, at MoPOP’s Sky Church on March 4 and 11, each feature four artists from a variety of genres. They range from 21-year-old Alex Podesta, who created his debut album by himself on his laptop, to teenage funk duo Cherry Ferrari, who’ve performed around Seattle, to Sadie Hale, a singer-songwriter of “confessional and lyrically complex” music, her SoundOff! bio reads. All will perform original music they’re worked on during their yearlong mentorship.

Some of the artists have already performed across the West Coast, but for many, this will be their biggest show yet, Leonard said.

It’s a diverse group in terms of location, genre, cultural background and gender expression, he said. “We have a really awesome group of folks. Their music is crisp.”

Doors for the upcoming showcases at MoPOP (325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle) on March 4 and 11 open at 7 p.m., and the shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets, which are donation-based with a suggested amount of $25 per adult, are available online.

To preview the artists, check out the Sound Off! Highlights Spotify playlist, or learn more at mopop.org/programs-plus-education/programs/sound-off/.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening March 3-9 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Tote Bag Making Workshop — March 4

At this workshop with artist Nina Vichayapai, you’ll learn embroidery and fabric-collaging skills to turn your tote bag into a work of art. Materials will be provided, and all skill levels are welcome. 2-4 p.m. Buy tickets online; $38. 612 19th Ave., Seattle; amcecreativearts.com/3-4-tote-bag-making-workshop-with-nina-vichayapai/

Buds & Blooms Guided Nature Walk — March 4

Welcome spring with naturalist Ed Dominguez, who will help you identify and discover the leaves, flower buds and other flora that are starting to come alive for the season in Seward Park. 1-3:30 p.m. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; sewardpark.audubon.org

White Pass Winter Carnival — March 4-5

The whole family is welcome at this carnival, which includes a snow castle open for tubing, music, face painting, a kids obstacle course race, fireworks and a torchlight parade on March 4. If you want to get some night skiing in, purchase tickets (included with a day ticket or season pass) starting March 4 at 2 p.m. The snow castle is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 5. Access to the festival is free, but you must buy lift tickets to ski. 48935 U.S. Highway 12, Naches; skiwhitepass.com/events/winter-carnival

Nelda Swiggett in Megabopolis — March 5

Enjoy music from Seattle jazz group Megabopolis, led by OA2 recording artist and award-winning composer Nelda Swiggett. The concert is part of the Seattle Jazz Vespers series, which combines jazz music and secular inspirational messages at Seattle First Baptist on the first Sunday of each month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 6 p.m. Free. 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; seattlefirstbaptist.org/seattle-jazz-vespers/

International Women’s Day: Stories of Redefining Motherhood — March 8

Media personality and equality activist Adelle Onyango will host this hybrid event, inviting several storytellers and panelists to share their unique perspectives on motherhood and talk about the importance of speaking up. Guests include widow rights campaigner Roseline Orwa and midwife Ryann Morales. 5-8 p.m. RSVP online; free. 440 Fifth Ave., N., Seattle; discovergates.org/international-womens-day-stories-of-redefining-motherhood/

Association of Writers and Writing Programs Conference & Bookfair — March 8-11

This celebration of creative writing pulls thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors every year. The four days of readings, talks, workshops and, of course, a book fair cover everything from how to promote your book to yoga for writers. Some activities are online, and some are at the Seattle Convention Center. Times vary. Register online; $60-$540, with discounts for students and seniors, or attend only on March 11 for $25. 705 Pike St., Seattle; awpwriter.org/awp_conference/overview

An evening with Japanese American poets and writers — March 9

This event, convening but separate from the AWP Conference & Bookfair, includes five award-winning authors who will share poetry, stories, memories and letters, and a light reception. The writers presenting range from novelist Karen Tei Yamashita to cartoonist and graphic novelist Kiku Hughes and poet Brynn Saito. 6-7:30 p.m. Register online; Free. 1416 S. Jackson St., Seattle; densho.org/events/

Lightning Talks: Myths and Misconceptions with Seattle Aquarium — March 9

Have you ever wondered how often sharks actually attack humans? Or what marine animals are threatened by plastics? Five experts will each have five minutes to share one big idea in this virtual, ocean-themed Lightning Talk, and participants will be able to satiate their curiosity during a Q&A. 6 p.m. Register online; free. seattleaquarium.org/events/lightning-talks-myths-and-misconceptions

Future File

Irish Week — Through March 18

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching. Although Seattle’s Irish Week has been celebrating since Feb. 10, the biggest festivities are still on the horizon. There’s the Mayor’s Irish Week Proclamation Luncheon March 10, the Irish Festival March 11-12 and St. Patrick’s Day Dinner March 18, to name a few. Times vary. Register online for different activities; prices vary. Activities happen at different Seattle locations; irishclub.org/irish-week-2023/

Jewish Film Festival — March 11-26

On top of watching virtual or in-person screenings, this year’s festival features a number of special events with food, music and guests. You’ll be able to listen to an introduction to the musical “The Band’s Visit” by actor Sasson Gabay, participate in a Q&A with director and actor Guri Alfi and enjoy a Sunday brunch while watching “The Art of Silence.” Times vary. Buy tickets online; prices ranges from $15 for a single film ticket to $200 for a full hybrid pass. Locations of in-person screenings vary. sjcc.org/programs/arts-ideas/seattle-jewish-film-festival/