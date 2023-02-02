When it began in 1947, the Seattle Boat Show consisted of 13 marine dealers and around 100 exhibitors surrounding Lake Union.

This year, about 800 boats will be on display Feb. 3-11, ranging from a 60-foot-long, $2.2 million vessel to inflatable kayaks that fit in a backpack, said show producer George Harris. The event will also feature around 300 exhibitors and vendors, educational seminars, a massive Rube Goldberg-inspired boating machine, a water rescue dog demonstration and other special events.

Over his past 24 years with the boat show, Harris has watched it grow into the largest of its kind on the West Coast, catering to the PNW’s natural diversity — from small freshwater lakes and rivers to the Pacific Ocean.

“Believe it or not, we’re trying to put together a show that has something for all those different boating interests,” he said. “That’s why we have such variety, and I think that explains the long-term success of the show.”

In addition to being a boater’s paradise for shopping, browsing and dreaming up water adventures, the show gives land-faring folks a chance to learn about boating or reignite a long-neglected interest.

About 110 hours of in-person and online seminars — 25% which are new to this year — will teach skills like anchoring, fishing and maintaining an engine. There are also opportunities to learn about boat shares and boat clubs — what Harris likens to “a gym membership for boating.”

But it’s not all serious shopping and seminars. With a history of hosting anything from aerial shows to the world’s largest Lego boat, “we have a reputation nationally for having a lot of fun at the show,” Harris said.

This year, Guinness World Record-holding inventor Zach Umperovitch will create a Rube Goldberg-inspired machine — anticipated to be the longest invention of his career at 100 feet — that uses kinetic energy and audience participation to ultimately launch a boat.

“Picture an anchor swinging down from the ceiling, knocking over the bowling pins; then it turns on a Jet Ski which splashes water against the target,” Harris said.

Feb. 6 brings Women’s Day, when women can attend the show for free and learn from female-led seminars, and a career fair where, Harris says, “a few people get hired on the spot” every year. Other highlights include an on-water rescue dog demo Feb. 8 and an educational youth boating center.

Harris likens producing the boat show to being “the mayor of a small town” — a small town of close-knit, but welcoming boat enthusiasts.

Over the years, he’s enjoyed hearing community members’ boat show stories: “Things like, ‘I’ll be going with my dad and grandpa, three generations at the boat show,’ or ‘I proposed to my wife at the boat show 20 years ago, can’t wait to be there again.’ ”

The Seattle Boat show, Feb. 3-11, takes place at Lumen Field Event Center (indoor activities) and Bell Harbor Marina (outdoor activities), with a free, continuous shuttle running between both locations. Hours vary, with the show starting at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. and ending between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day. Tickets are $20 for one day, $40 for all nine days or $119 for a seminar package that also includes admission. Kids 17 and younger are free, and those who attend the career fair get free admission for one day. Find more information at: seattleboatshow.com.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Feb. 3-9 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Smokus Pocus — Feb. 3

Also known as “the dopest magic show ever” or “a higher kind of magic,” this cannabis-themed show combines comedy and magic — and allegedly involves mind-reading and vanishing phones. If you miss it this time around, the show will return to Seattle on Feb. 25. Buy tickets online; $30-$35. 2322 Second Ave., Seattle; smokuspocus.com

Wine & Chocolate Festival — Feb. 3-4

Get in a romantic mood a little early this month with live music, 21 regional wineries serving their best, 60 local vendors and, of course, lots of chocolate! The 21-and-older event runs 4-10 p.m. Feb. 3 and 2-10 p.m. Feb. 4. Buy tickets, which include wine tasting tickets, online; $40/day, $60/two days, $135/VIP tickets. 45224 284th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw; enumclawexpo.com/p/events/wine–chocolate-festival

Finnish Film Showcase — Feb. 3-5

From hard-to-find classics to modern-day documentaries, experience Finland through film during this weekendlong showcase that includes Finnish films that are difficult to view in the U.S. The event has varying start times and ends at 9 p.m. each day. Buy tickets online; $10 per film, $25 per day or $50 for the entire weekend. 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham; ffsuomi.com

Seattle Children’s Film Festival — Feb. 3-12

Celebrate some of the best international films for children (this year, 150 films from 40 nations are included) with viewings, hands-on workshops and filmmaker discussions at this family-friendly festival. Buy a festival pass ($100-$150) or tickets to individual screenings ($5-$25) or workshops ($100 suggested, with a sliding scale) online. Screening and workshop times vary. 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; nwfilmforum.org/festivals/childrens-film-festival-seattle-2023-hybrid/

Pat Wright Tribute — Feb. 4

Join nonprofit Shirts Across America in honoring Pacific Northwest icon Pat Wright, who died in August, at a tribute and “Patrinell: The Total Experience” viewing. The documentary, the only one fully approved and supported by Wright, tells the story of her Total Experience Choir, an internationally recognized Seattle institution. Buy tickets online; $10. The event starts at 1 p.m. 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; saabuilds.org

Author Visit: How Comics Can Tell a Story — Feb. 7

Join graphic novel “Displacement” author Kiku Hughes for a discussion on the Japanese American incarceration explored in her book and the vital role comics have played in telling this story. 6:30 p.m. Free. No registration required. 12601 76th Ave. S. Seattle; kcls.bibliocommons.com

“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” theater premiere — Feb. 8-March 5

In this adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved mystery novels, a pair of mysterious deaths pulls infamous detective Hercule Poirot out of retirement. Can he solve the case? Showtimes vary. Buy tickets online; $35-$65; $20 for students. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; book-it.org/events/the-murder-of-roger-ackroyd/

Spirits & Cider Stroll — Feb. 9

Meet local and regional makers like Chuchanut Bay Distillery, visit pop-up tasting rooms and learn about the history of downtown Bellingham. If you like what you taste, take a bottle home! Check in between 5 and 6:30 p.m. and start drinking at 5:30 p.m. Buy tickets, which include 10 tasting tickets, online; $50/person. Check in at Crown Plaza Lobby, 114 W. Magnolia St., Bellingham; downtownbellingham.com/spiritsandciderstroll

Sámi Film Festival — Feb. 9-12

The fifth annual Sámi Film Festival will feature a female-focused lineup, with nine films primarily direct by Sámi women that confront pressing social issues such as the sexual victimization of Indigenous women. In addition to in-person screenings at the National Nordic Museum, the films can also be viewed online. Buy tickets online for in-person screenings or virtual screenings; $20-$25. 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; nordicmuseum.org/events/sami-film-festival

Future File

Kirkland “FRIENDS” Wine Walk — Feb. 10

Bring your friends, get your ’90s look on and taste some of Washington’s finest wines, brews and more as you explore downtown Kirkland galleries, boutiques and business. This 21-plus wine walk includes about 20 different locations. 5-9 p.m. Buy tickets online for $30 or at the door for $40. Check in at Heathman Hotel. 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; seattleuncorked.com/events/kirkland-friends-wine-walk-fri-feb-10

“Love in Bloom” Valentine’s Day Extravaganza — Feb. 14

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival will kick off with an opening night party. The Valentine’s Day themed-event will include dinner, live music by the Milo Peterson Quintet and a preview of the Garden Festival displays, which aren’t yet open to the public. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum Foundation. 5-9 p.m. Buy tickets online before Feb. 7; $250 and $500 options, which include tickets to the garden festival. 705 Pike St., Seattle; arboretumfoundation.org/events/opening-night-party/



