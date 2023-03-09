What’s Happening March 10-16

The mayor of Galway, Ireland, members of Seattle’s Irish community and local officials will gather at Shawn O’Donnell’s pub at noon Friday as a representative from the Seattle mayor’s office officially proclaims the start of Irish Week. Then, two weekends of festivities begin!

Irish Week comprises activities in “50 shades of green” running through March 18, said Caron McMahon, a board member of the Irish Heritage Club, which organizes the events. There’ll be historical reenactments, a two-day Irish Festival, a St. Patrick’s Day parade and more.

The series of celebrations, and the city’s proclamation, reflect the club’s goal to share and preserve Irish culture in Seattle, McMahon said.

When she arrived in the Emerald City about seven years ago, McMahon, who’s from Ireland, almost immediately found the heritage club. The first event she attended felt familiar, from the music and memorabilia to the smell of Irish tea.

“It was like I was adopted the minute I arrived,” she said, adding that the authenticity and warmth translate into visitors’ experiences during Irish Week. The events aim to share a diverse representation of Ireland’s music, dance and food with people of all backgrounds.

“We want people to really experience what it’s like to be Irish for the weekend,” she said.

After the March 10 city proclamation lunch, onlookers can line the shores of Lake Union near the Museum of History & Industry at 5 p.m. to watch St. Patrick’s Landing, a reenactment of the patron saint’s arrival in Ireland while enslaved by pirates.

Afterward, head to Pioneer Square by 7 p.m. for the Painting O’ the Green Stripe on Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street. The mini-parade continues late Seattle business owner John Doyle Bishop’s tradition of painting a green stripe down Fifth Avenue outside his clothing store for St. Patrick’s Day, landing him in trouble each year. (These days, the permitted parade uses environmentally safe paint and lets kids participate.)

On Saturday, a line of dancers, musicians, DeLorean cars, Irish wolfhounds and other participants will follow that green stripe during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown. After local author and Irish citizen Neal Thompson and Galway Mayor Clodagh Higgins help raise an Irish flag, the procession will start at 12:30 p.m. and continue north on Fourth Avenue to Westlake Park at Pine Street.

From March 11-12, the Irish Festival will fill Seattle Center Armory with continuous music, dancing, displays and family-friendly workshops, including cooking demonstrations and tin whistle lessons. Vendors will sell food and goods like jewelry and tea, which, McMahon said, all have a connection to Ireland — whether the owner has experience living or traveling there that shaped their craft or sources their products from the country.

Another draw of the festival is the Seattle Genealogy Society’s booth, where visitors with Irish roots can learn how to begin tracing their ancestry and finding relatives, as well as connecting with the culture.

The following weekend, Irish Week wraps up with a St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. John’s Church on March 17 and a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Dance at Glen Acres Golf and Country Club on March 18. Other events throughout Irish Week include a business breakfast and a St. Patrick’s Day Dash.

Event times, locations and costs vary, and many of the events are free. For more information, visit irishclub.org/irish-week-2023/ and st.news/IrishWeek.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening March 10-16 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Pitch a Friend Night — March 10

You know that friend who’s absolutely amazing but somehow still unlucky in love? Now’s your chance to lend a hand by giving a three-minute presentation about their best qualities to fellow Seattle singles. If public speaking isn’t your thing or you’re just looking for a fresh date night idea, come laugh along as an audience member and enjoy the DJ and themed drinks. 7-10 p.m. Apply online to present (free) or attend ($12). 1102 N. 34th St., Seattle; seattlesocial.club

Luck of the Irish Fest — March 11

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the whole family is welcome at this celebration with Irish food, music, artisans vendors and a kids costume contest. From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the festival comes back in its adults-only form for the Irish After Dark Party. Register online; free. 2501 E. D St., Tacoma; st.news/luckoftheirish

Festival of Joy — March 11-12

Celebrate the Hindu festival Holi with music and dance created to lift your spirits. This year’s special guest, world-renowned vocalist and dancer Anandita Basu, will perform alongside local artists, promoting relaxation and peace through music and meditation. 7-9 p.m. Register online; free. 3940 Brooklyn Ave. N.E., Seattle; seattle.sahajayoga.org/festival/

Jewish Film Festival — March 11-26

On top of virtual and in-person screenings, this year’s festival features a number of special events with food, music and guests. You’ll be able to listen to actor Sasson Gabay introduce “Karaoke,” a film in which he stars; participate in a Q&A with director and actor Guri Alfi; and enjoy Sunday brunch while watching “The Art of Silence.” Times vary. Buy tickets online; prices range from $15 for a single film ticket to $200 for a full hybrid pass. Locations of in-person screenings vary. sjcc.org

STEM Community Week — March 13-17

For Seattle school families and beyond, this week is packed with events including a wetlands walk, a celebration of Pi Day, an engineering workshop and a student art showcase. Times and locations vary. All activities are free to attend, with the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for various prizes. stemk8pta.org/stem-community-week/

Future File

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Anderson School — March 17

Enjoy holiday food and drink specials, including twists on sandwiches, fries, coffee and stout, and live music at this McMenamins event. Celtic and indie artists will take the stage; plus, there will be a roaming bagpiper. Live music plays 1-8 p.m. Admission is free; order food separately. 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; st.news/3kVOxoE

St. Patrick’s Day with The Gothard Sisters — March 18

Join Edmonds Celtic folk group The Gothard Sisters for an evening of Irish ballads, step dancing, fiddle tunes and stories. Buy tickets online; $15-$30. 7:30-10 p.m. 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; st.news/gothardsisters

Festival of Colors: Holi — March 18

Be prepared to be coated in colorful powder, called gulal, at this Hindu festival, which announces the arrival of spring. In addition to vibrant colors, expect music, dancing, vegetarian food and contests. Noon-5 p.m. Register online; admission is free and a color powder packet costs $10. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; nwshare.org

INTONATIONS: Songs From the Violins of Hope — March 19

This Music of Remembrance concert — part of a program that remembers the Holocaust and honors through music the resilience of persecuted peoples — features Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke. Spectrum Dance Theater dancers will also perform local Tony-nominated Donald Byrd’s choreography. 5 p.m. Buy tickets online; $50-$65. 200 University St., Seattle; st.news/3LqdbsD