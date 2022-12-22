What’s Happening Dec. 23-29

Ah, the time of year when loved ones gather, and it seems like there’s nothing in the world to do … stay home and cook, catch up and celebrate being together? A likely plan for many. But if you want to get out of the house, Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane is open until Christmas Eve, making for a fitting out-of-house holiday happening.

This nightly parade of holiday floats includes dazzling lights, festive music, toy drummers and dancers. Plus, if you missed out on this week’s earlier snow, you’re guaranteed to see flakes at Snowflake Lane — it “snows” every night!

Nearly two decades ago, Greg Thompson and Kemper Freeman — the owner of the Bellevue Collection — dreamed up the festive show at a lunch between friends. With inspiration from New York City’s Fifth Avenue and Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, the pair wanted to create a nightly event “where people could come down to create a tradition,” said Jennifer Leavitt, the vice president of marketing at Kemper Development Co.

A question of “what can we do to create a tradition for downtown Bellevue and for people that come from outer markets,” was the key component to the parade’s inception, she said.

Celebrating its 18th year, Snowflake Lane has since grown from a small drum-focused sidewalk show to a production with more than 175 cast members, most of whom are students, Leavitt said.

“That to me is the heart and soul of Snowflake Lane,” Leavitt said. “Without those kids performing, it wouldn’t be what it is today.”

The parade draws nearly 400,000 guests over 30 nights during the holiday season. This year, the parade welcomes the addition of 22 new Snow Belle Dancers, new music and two snow flurries instead of one. The new additions join 16 floats, 45 costume characters, more than 30 toy drummers and other festive characters.

Visitors also can schedule photos with Santa at the Snowflake Lane Factory through Dec. 24.

Snowflake Lane begins at 7 p.m. every night through Dec. 24 from Northeast Fourth Street to Northeast Eighth Street in Bellevue. The parade is free to attend. Find more information at: bellevuecollection.com/snowflakelane

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Dec. 23-29 in the Puget Sound area, including events open on Christmas Eve and Day, plus a peek at New Year’s Eve events. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

WildLanterns — Through Jan. 22

Explore an immersive experience featuring large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns representing wild places from around the globe 4-9 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500; zoo.org

Zoolights — Through Jan. 2

Join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for a holiday tradition of indoor and outdoor lights 4:30-10 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $12-$16. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800; pdza.org

PhinneyWood Winter Lights — Through Dec. 31

Search the neighborhood for crows, otters, wolves, squirrels, orcas and the scarce and shy bears (see if you can find all five!). Free. Phinney-Greenwood Business District; phinneycenter.org/winter-lights

Lights Up at the J — Through Jan. 1

Walk among light-covered trees, make shadow puppets, play with color changers and explore an imaginative light exhibit 4-9 p.m. Free. 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; 206-232-7115; sjcc.org

Candy Cane Lane — Through Jan. 1

A Seattle tradition since 1949, Candy Cane Lane invites visitors to drive or walk through a swirling carousel on the circle and houses decorated with giant candy canes, displays and lights 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Food donations accepted for University District Food Bank. Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and Park Road Northeast, Seattle; facebook.com/SeattleCandyCaneLane

Crafty’s Handmade HoliDAYS — Through Dec. 23

Pike Place Market presents a new holiday activation with holiday music, artist demos, free hands-on activities and fun for kids of all ages 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Each day, find a special event on the MarketFront Pavilion. Free. 85 Pike St., Seattle; 206-682-7453; pikeplacemarket.org

Future File

NYE: Midnight Request Line — Dec. 31

Queer/Bar brings Bosco back to its mainstage this New Year’s Eve for its NYE: Midnight Request Line party hosted by Jane Don’t. Baby Van Beezly will be spinning the night away and taking requests every hour of favorite jams from the past year. Doors open at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $35. 1518 11th Ave., Seattle; thequeerbar.com

Xtreme Theatresports New Year’s Eve Party! — Dec. 31

Laugh your way into the new year with Unexpected Productions and Seattle’s only fast-paced comedy improv battle at 9 p.m. Twenty hilarious improvisers will be split up into four teams and scored by the audience. There will also be gift giveaways, hats, streamers, a Champagne toast and more. Purchase tickets online; $45-$55. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

Des Moines Burning Boat Festival — Dec. 31

Join the local community for an indoor and outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration that will culminate in a fiery display. Participants can enjoy entertainment, refreshments and goodies from local vendors, s’more fire pits, special guests, games for kids and more. Then, visitors will write down their past year’s regrets or new year wishes and have them sent in smoke to the sky aboard a custom-built boat that will be set ablaze at midnight on Des Moines Beach. Purchase tickets online; $25, free/children under 5. 22030 Cliff Ave. S., Des Moines; 253-946-7347; seattlesouthside.com

Reflect: NYE 2023 — Dec. 31

W Seattle and Moët Hennessy host a New Year’s Eve event where glitz meets glam and dance meets fever, featuring music by DJ Supreme La Rock. Purchase tickets online; $75/general admission, $189/VIP. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle