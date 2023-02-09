What’s Happening Feb. 10-16

Some real-life couples met on Tinder. Some met on begrudgingly accepted blind dates or at parties they didn’t want to go to.

Others met at their improv comedy group, and now they’re performing Feb. 14 in Unexpected Production’s Valentine’s Day show, “Comedy of Love.”

Unexpected Productions, which says it’s Seattle’s oldest improv group, has been performing for 39 years.

“All of our cast members have been around for a long time,” said Jay Hitt, the group’s managing director. “Over the years, people meet and end up dating and then get married.”

Eight veteran cast members who are now together — so four spontaneously funny married couples — will do the performing.

“That’s what makes it unique and unlike any other show in Seattle,” Hitt said.

Advertising

Also unlike traditional performing arts, improv audiences are active participants, with performers drawing on their suggestions to inspire spontaneous scenes. On Feb. 14, the audience will be prompted on topics like passion, lust, love and heartbreak.

For example, a performer might ask willing audience members to share how they met their significant other and then re-create the scene in a certain style — say, a musical. There are sometimes even opportunities for the bravest audience members to come on stage and play improv games with the performers — but it’s just as acceptable to sit back and watch quietly, Hitt said.

Hitt, among the performing couples himself, said acting out passion and heartbreak comes more naturally with performers who are so comfortable with each other. Plus, people in love performing about love reflects the unique nature of improv where the line between character and performer isn’t so clear.

“You’re using a lot of yourself even though you might play a character,” Hitt said. “Everything is coming from you; the writer and director and character all come from you spontaneously, and so that can be very vulnerable.”

If you already have Feb. 14 plans but still want to check out some improv, Unexpected Productions has a full calendar of regular shows, including Seattle’s only improv open mic on Wednesday nights, spontaneous “Loose Cannon” performances on Thursdays and competitive Theatresports shows on Fridays and Saturdays. The group also offers classes for all levels, starting at beginner and leading into opportunities to perform or even start a new career.

Comedy of Love will run 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater, at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market (1428 Post Alley, Seattle). Buy tickets online; $15-$20. Visit unexpectedproductions.org to learn more.

Advertising

What else is happening

Whether you’re celebrating romantic love, platonic love or self-love this year, here are other Valentine’s Day events happening Feb. 10-16 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Stories of Love — Feb. 11

This new event is an evening of expression and entertainment that includes food, drinks, burlesque, spoken-word, poetry and interactive games. 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45 online or $55 at the door. 3920 Woodland Park Ave. N., Seattle; mirrorstage.org

Valentine’s Concert by Eugenie Jones — Feb. 11

To start the night off at 7 p.m., the Eugenie Jones Jazz Band will play music from Jones’ current release, “PLAYERS.” Right after, head over to Collective Visions Gallery for a reception and a chance to see pieces from the gallery’s current art competition before they become publicly available for viewing on Feb. 14. Buy tickets online; $20-$25. The concert is at Historic Roxy Theatre (270 Fourth St., Bremerton) and the reception is at Collective Visions Gallery (331 Pacific Ave., Bremerton). roxybremerton.org

The Ultimate Self Love Sound Bath Experience — Feb. 12

Give yourself some love this year as Techies + Wellness founder and practitioner Jamie Cabaccang leads an intention setting process following by a sound bath of singing bowls, shamanic drums, Hawaiian Native flute and harmonium created to help you become an energetic match for the life you want to create. 3-4:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; $55. 14509 S.E. Newport Way, Bellevue; techiesandwellness.com/wellnessevents

Heart Bomb: Historic Movie Theaters — Feb. 13

Show Seattle some love in this creative advocacy effort by Historic Seattle; snap a photo of you with a homemade valentine at your favorite historical site or local landmarks to be shared on social media in an awareness-raising campaign. Then join other advocates at Grand Illusion Cinema to take a big heart bomb photo (bring your valentine!) and enjoy a special showing of “Singles.” 3 p.m. Free. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle; historicseattle.org/event/heart-bomb-historic-movie-theaters/

Lipsology Reading — Feb. 14

Using the lipstick and lip print cards provided, learn more about yourself (and, if you come with a date, your partner) with one of the world’s 10 certified lipsologists, Deni Luna. Free. Register online. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-523-3726

Advertising

After Hours at The Seattle Aquarium — Feb. 14

You might think aquariums are for kids, but you have to be 21-and-older to attend this adult takeover of Seattle Aquarium. In addition to exploring the aquarium’s habitats at night, the event features music from the Indigenous band Khu.éex’, animal-themed activities, a no-host bar and food available for purchase. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; $40.95. 1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59, Seattle; seattleaquarium.org/events/after-hours-valentines

A Vivacious Valentine’s Day — Feb. 14

Come with friends or alone to this celebration of singlehood — and maybe you’ll even meet your person! This social event includes themed drinks, color-coded wrist bands that indicate what you’re looking for, games, food and music. 7-9 p.m. Buy tickets online; $7.50-$9. 1102 North 34th St., Seattle; seattlesocial.club/events/valentines-day-23

Lucia Micarelli and Leo Amuedo – A Valentine’s Celebration — Feb. 14-15

Enjoy an intimate evening at Jazz Alley set to the music of globally recognized violinist/vocalist Lucia Micarelli and guitarist and Latin Grammy nominee Leo Amuedo. On Feb. 14, shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; on Feb. 15, the show is at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets online; $60.50 for Feb. 14 shows and $40.50 for Feb. 15 show. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; jazzalley.com/www-home/

Future File

Buffalo Soldiers film screening and panel discussion — Feb. 17

The hourlong documentary “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts,” directed by Vancouver, Washington-based Dru Holley, examines the profound and sometimes contradictory roles played by the Buffalo Soldiers, a Black regiment in the 19th-century U.S. Army. After the screening, Holley and a historically uniformed team from the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, a living history organization, will discuss the film. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the screening starts at 6 p.m. Register online; Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; siff.net/siff-cinema/in-theaters

Winter Beer Fest — Feb. 18

Even if you didn’t enjoy school, we think you’ll like the sixth annual Anderson School Winter Beer Fest, where you can sample more than 30 handcrafted beers and ciders from McMenamins and guest breweries, listen to live music (from The Panda Conspiracy and Space Whales) and explore the school’s artwork and 5 acres of gardens, nooks and bars, noon-9 p.m. Buy tickets online; $28 in advance or $33 at the door. 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; mcmenamins.com/events/239691-6th-annual-winter-beer-festival