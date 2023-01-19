What’s Happening: Lunar New Year

If you’re looking for a Seattle-area Lunar New Year event that is truly one of a kind, AZN GLO is celebrating with a night of music, dancing and drag on Jan. 20. Hosted by local performer Kylie Mooncakes, this event at Neumos is billed as being a “space by and for our TRANS + QUEER + API + BIPOC community, and to center their joy.”

It is the second local event Mooncakes has been a part of and draws inspiration from similar gatherings that have taken place across the continent and have quickly become staples in each of their respective cities.

“A lot of different parties like this have been thrown. … I wanted to bring that to Seattle with that kind of really special energy,” Mooncakes said.

AZN GLO features a lineup of performers who Mooncakes said all have a legacy in Seattle and that it was a special opportunity to bring them together under the same roof.

“I’m really excited for this cast because I did intentionally curate a very legendary drag cast. Every single person in this cast debuted in a different generation and decade of drag in Seattle, Gaysha Starr being the first then Aleksa Manila and Alessandra Hunt. They just represent such powerful legacies of Asian drag performers to me,” Mooncakes said. “I’m just really excited to honor them and I know they always bring their A-game performances in any setting I’ve ever seen any of them in. It was a no-brainer.”

The only problem? Mooncakes said it is “hard to hype up someone who is already so legendary.”

“These queens need no introduction. If you’re part of the drag scene, their names all speak for themselves.”

When it comes to the event taking place in conjunction with the Lunar New Year, Mooncakes said it was all about providing a new space to celebrate a “chosen community” that hasn’t taken place like this before.

“This is not typically what a Lunar New Year event would probably look like. It wouldn’t be a bunch of queer people dancing around and throwing money at queer people wearing not many clothes and drag performers twirling around on stage,” Mooncakes said. “I’m really honored to just be holding that moment with everyone. … Hopefully everyone feels like they see a little bit of themselves on stage.”

AZN GLO is a 21-and-older event starting at 9 p.m. Jan. 20; tickets are $8 with community guidelines that specify it is meant to be an inclusive space around supporting the QTBIPOC community. You can find more information about AZN GLO, the performers and tickets at: neumos.com

What else is happening

Here are some other Lunar New Year events happening in the coming weeks in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Lunar New Year Edmonds — Jan. 19-21

Multiple days of Lunar New Year events are taking place in Edmonds, with a free movie screening of “Enter The Dragon,” a story time day at the Edmonds Library and a winter market with performances throughout the day. Free. Main Street, Edmonds; lunarnewyearedmonds.com

Sammamish Lunar New Year Celebration — Jan. 21

The city of Sammamish is holding a day of celebration at Central Washington University with dragon and lion dances, performances by local artists, martial arts demonstration, booths, raffles, food trucks and more. Free. 120 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish; sammamish.us

Lunar New Year on the Pier — Jan. 22

Head down to Pier 62 for a lion dance performance by the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association that will include, weather permitting, performers balancing on a series of poles known as jongs. There will also be food trucks and local vendors. Free. 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle; waterfrontparkseattle.org

Lincoln District Lunar New Year Celebration — Jan. 28

The annual family-friendly celebration of Lincoln District businesses and residents is taking place with lion dancers, firecrackers, local dining, food trucks, a pop-up marketplace, local DJs, a beer garden and more. Free admission. 38th Street, Tacoma; www.lincolndistrict.org

Wing Luke Lunar New Year Fair — Jan. 28

This celebration hosted by the Wing Luke Museum has a wide variety of activities with lion dances, craft-making, a new Lunar New Year exhibit and more. Masks are required in all museum spaces. The lion dance performance is free to the public, but admission to the museum requires tickets; student discounts available. Purchase tickets online, prices vary. 719 S. King St., Seattle; wingluke.org

Chinatown International District Lunar New Year — Feb. 4

Live entertainment, including lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, street vendors, shopping and more are what’s in store at the annual Chinatown International District Lunar New Year celebration. Free admission. 423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; seattlechinatownid.com

Seattle Asian Art Museum Lunar New Year Celebration — Feb. 4

This family-friendly event has a collaborative community mural, a live lion dance performance by the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association, and a Lunar New Year story time as well as art-making with local artist Julie Kim. Free with suggested admission. 1300 First Ave., Seattle; seattleartmuseum.org

PhinneyWood Lunar New Year Celebration — Feb. 5

A new Lunar New Year celebration at PhinneyWood has lantern-making, a lion dance performance and a Seattle Kokon Taiko performance. Free. 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; phinneycenter.org

Seattle Night Market — Feb. 11

The largest indoor night market in the city is holding its fourth annual Lunar New Year Celebration that will have plenty of food, performances, vendors and more. All attendees must be 21 and older. Purchase tickets online, prices vary. 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle; 206nightmarkets.com

ICHS Lunar New Year 5K — Feb. 26

This hybrid 5K raising money to fund free and low-cost health care services is taking place either virtually, for those wanting to join in from afar, or in-person at the Shoreline Interurban Trail. There will also be an opening Lunar New Year program taking place at the Shoreline City Hall. Purchase tickets online, prices vary. 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline; ichs.com