At a Juneteenth event in 2018, Tacoma resident Dru Holley’s daughter spotted several Black uniformed soldiers on horseback, looking like they just rode out of the 19th century. When she asked who they were, Holley realized he didn’t know much about the Buffalo Soldiers, the historic all-Black regiments being reenacted for the crowd.

Holley‘s investigation into the soldiers’ history resulted in an award-winning documentary. “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” examines the significant and often-contradictory roles played by Black soldiers who fought military conflicts abroad and civil rights battles at home.

Nonprofit Path with Art will host a free screening of the film Feb. 17 at SIFF Film Center, followed by a panel discussion with Holley, Path with Art members and re-enactors from the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, dressed in historical uniforms. This is one of several “Buffalo Soldiers” events in an educational West Coast tour.

Holley said he hopes the tour will bring people together while educating Americans about the contributions of Black soldiers — that “we own this flag as much as anyone else” — as well as the impact of colonialism and western expansion.

“The best way to honor the Buffalo Soldiers and our Native American brothers and sisters is to tell a true story,” he said.

Path with Art engagement director Ghaddra González Castillo said the film fits naturally with the nonprofit’s mission of helping adults, including its cohort of veterans, heal from trauma through art. Several Path with Art participant artists and directors will join in the discussion, following the hourlong documentary.

The panel, including an audience Q&A, will largely focus on the film but will also expand to the broader topics of social and racial justice, González Castillo said.

“This is an opportunity to open the space for discussion, changing perceptions, taking actions to change the story,” she said. “If we could be more aware of what happened in the past to change the future, I think that’s an important thing.”

“Buffalo Soldiers” will also be shown at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at North Seattle College. Holley said screenings are still being scheduled throughout the West Coast.

Doors to the Feb. 17 Path with Art screening and panel discussion, held at SIFF Film Center (305 Harrison St., Seattle), will open at 5:30 p.m., with the documentary starting at 6 p.m. Free. RSVP online, and email rachael@pathwithart.org with any questions. Learn more at pathwithart.org/events-1.

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival — Feb. 15-19

Bring “Spring Vibes Only” — the theme of this year’s festival — to this collection of more than 30 garden displays, 90 live seminars, hands-on workshops and a marketplace full of outdoor and house plants, home décor and more. The festival will also feature an exclusive Corona Tools sale and the gardening personality Laura LeBoutillier of “Garden Answer.” The festival is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. every day except Feb. 19 when it closes at 6 p.m. Buy tickets online; prices vary, with various discounts available. 705 Pike St., Seattle; gardenshow.com

Winter Beer Fest — Feb. 18

Even if you didn’t enjoy school, you may like the sixth annual Anderson School Winter Beer Fest, where you can sample more than 30 handcrafted beers and ciders from McMenamins and guest breweries, listen to live music from The Panda Conspiracy and Space Whales, and explore the school’s artwork and 5 acres of gardens, nooks and bars, noon-9 p.m. Buy tickets online; $28 in advance or $33 at the door. 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; mcmenamins.com/events/239691-6th-annual-winter-beer-festival

Improv comedy with Kids in the Hall’s Kevin McDonald — Feb. 18-19

A founding member of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald, will join local improv comedy group Unexpected Productions for two nights of spontaneous humor based on the audience’s suggestions. Buy tickets online; $20-$25. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; unexpectedproductions.org/events

Antique Doll & Toy Market — Feb. 19

Revisit childhood as you peruse or shop for antique playthings, books and accessories dating back to the 1800s. You can also get a free evaluation of your family heirloom doll or help repairing old toys at this annual market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $9. 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood; st.news/doll-market

Octavia’s First Afronaut: History, Resistance and Black Futures — Feb. 19

In honor of Black History Month, join Octavia Butler scholar Briana Whiteside in a virtual discussion of the characters and themes the author used to re-imagine Black women’s lives and futures — plus, the reasons why her novel “Survivor” was rescinded from a republished series at Butler’s request. Register online; free. kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events

Greta Matassa Sextet — Feb. 21

Come learn why Greta Matassa was named the 2021 Northwest Jazz Vocalist of the Year by Earshot Jazz as she performs new contemporary jazz material with her recent sextet. Buy tickets online; $24.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; jazzalley.com/www-home/calendar.jsp

Main Street Entrepreneur Workshop & Pitch Competition Kickoff — Feb. 21

Do you have dreams of one day starting your own business? This workshop marks the beginning of the Entrepreneur Workshop & Pitch Competition, which includes four free workshops leading up to a live pitch competition where you can sell your business idea. It will cover what aspiring entrepreneurs and local businesses should know about entering the competition. 6-8 p.m. Free. 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton; rentondowntown.com/competition

Simply Soulful Cafe Grand Reopening — Feb. 24

Simply Soulful is simultaneously celebrating the ribbon-cutting of its new Central District location and Black History Month. The event includes unique Black History Month menu options, prizes and cake-cutting. It runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with guest speakers at 11:30 a.m. and a spoken word performance at 12:30 p.m. 2321 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-402-6618, info@simplysoulfulcafe.com

Green River Glass Show & Sale — Feb. 25

Calling glass connoisseurs and the glass-curious! Shop or browse glassware, jewelry, art pottery, china and collectibles from more than 30 dealers, learn from glass experts and authors, and enjoy displays by special-interest glass clubs like the Fenton Finders of Puget Sound and Northwest Heisey Collectors Club. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 admission. 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent; 206-817-8871; susanalbradley@outlook.com

Seattle Home & Garden Show — Feb. 25-March 5

The Seattle Home & Garden Show, which says it is the oldest and largest of its kind in the nation, includes hundreds of exhibits and exhibitors related to remodeling, decorating, landscaping and more. This spring’s show will also feature a tiny home village showing trends in affordable housing, ideas for energy savings and intergenerational living, and daily “Meet the Experts” seminars. The show starts at 10 a.m. each day and ends at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Buy tickets online; $15/adult, with senior, military and junior discounts. 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; seattlehomeshow.com