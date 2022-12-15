What’s Happening Dec. 16-22

Head into a new season among soft holiday lights and a world-renowned bonsai collection at Pacific Bonsai Museum’s ninth annual A Bonsai Solstice.

In one of the only two nights a year the museum is open for public viewing in the dark (the other night is in the summer), visitors are invited to take an evening stroll among the bonsai.

“This is a really rare opportunity to visit the museum at night,” said Pat Bako, the museum’s executive director, adding that in the winter months, the delicate and intricate branch structure of many of the bonsai are easy to see while the trees are leafless.

“We really just want to bring the community in and share the beauty of bonsai in the winter. … It’s a chance for community to gather and appreciate nature,” she said.

This year’s event features a pop-up shop with museum merchandise, glass artist Matt Fimiano and a sale of handmade blown-glass ornaments, votives, tumblers and stemless wineglasses, a scavenger hunt for kids and a candy cane giveaway, along with more “soft holiday lighting” than ever before, Bako said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight (the one of your phone will work great) to investigate the bonsai. Visitors also are welcome to bring a cup of coffee or hot cocoa to cozy up with as the museum is primarily outdoors.

Fifty bonsai will be on display, all encapsulated in their winter enclosures that help keep them warm. The Domoto Maple, a world-famous bonsai that has been in training since 1913, is the largest bonsai at the museum.

“It’s also possibly the oldest bonsai in North America, and it will be on view with a beautiful curtain backdrop. So, it’s a great place to do a selfie,” Bako said.

The Pacific Bonsai Museum is one of only two bonsai museums in the country, and “one of the few worldwide,” she said, “and our collection is really quite a gem. It’s just such a unique collection that bonsai enthusiasts know our trees throughout the world, like the Domoto Maple.”

The museum is in Federal Way and surrounded by forest, so “the juxtaposition of the giant trees and the tiny trees is pretty magical,” Bako said.

A Bonsai Solstice will take place 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pacific Bonsai Museum (2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way). The event is free with a $12 suggested donation. Find more information at: pacificbonsaimuseum.org

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Dec. 16-22 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Next Fest NW 2022 — Dec. 15-17

Next Fest NW, now in its 14th year, is Velocity’s experimental new works festival celebrating contemporary dance and movement-based artists innovating in our region. This year’s festival is an evening of four pieces in response to the theme of “REVOLVE/REVOLUTION” by artists Akoiya Harris, Andrew McShea, Jenny Peterson, Kaitlin McCarthy and the Anfractuous project. Purchase tickets online; $20-$50. 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; velocitydancecenter.org

Holiday Breakfast Baking — Dec. 16

Join PCC for a class covering holiday breakfast treats 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In this class, join instructor Ben Leonard and learn to make fluffy gingerbread waffles smothered in syrup and buttery cranberry scones to enjoy with your family. Register online; $80. 9803 Edmonds Way, Edmonds; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com

Senior Holiday Ball — Dec. 16

Come dance the day away to classic music from the ’60s and ’70s at the STAR Center’s holiday ball for ages 55 and older 1-4:30 p.m. The event includes a photo booth, snacks, a dance competition, prizes, swag bags and more. Free. 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma; 253-305-1000; metroparkstacoma.org

2022 Holiday Jam — Dec. 16

KNKX continues its tradition of bringing yuletide cheer to the Northwest with music of the season at the 2022 Holiday Jam in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. KNKX’s special guests are singer, songwriter and KNKX “Grooveyard” host Stephanie Anne Johnson and the jazz-fusion band Velocity. Register online; free. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 206-652-4255; townhallseattle.org

The Steadfast Tin Soldier — Dec. 16-18

Join Dance Fremont for a family-friendly show with an engaging and tender retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen tale performed by talented young dancers ages 7-17. The production includes the work of a number of local artists and features talented young dancers from Dance Fremont. Purchase tickets online and at the door; suggested donation of $25/adults, $15/seniors and students. 15343 25th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; 206-633-0812; dancefremont.com

Molly Hashimoto Pop-up Sale — Dec. 17-18

The Seward Park Audubon Center hosts a two-day pop-up featuring framed and unframed prints, books and greeting cards. Molly Hashimoto’s block prints and watercolors celebrate nature and highlight the animals and landscapes of the West. The celebration of Hashimoto goes next level 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18 when Molly will be at the Seward Park Audubon Center to demonstrate the oil-based ink block printing technique. Register for block printing online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show — Dec. 20-23

KNKX and Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley present five-time Grammy-winning gospel legend The Blind Boys of Alabama for three nights. Members are: Jimmy Carter (singer), Ricky McKinnie (singer), Ben Moore (singer), Paul Beasley (singer), Rev. Julius Love (singer), Joey Williams (guitar/singer), Ray Ladson (bass/singer), Austin Moore (drums) and Matt Hopkins (keys). Purchase tickets online; $62.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-9729; jazzalley.com

Yuletide on Front — Dec. 21

Enjoy an afternoon and evening of festive activities, crafts and music 1:30-7 p.m. in historic downtown Issaquah. Santa will be making a visit, too. Free. Location varies; downtownissaquah.com

Yuletide Crafts and Music: Poinsettia Greeting Cards — Dec. 21

Celebrate the season with family-friendly activities while enjoying warm drinks and snacks 4-6 p.m. In this class, enjoy colored pencil drawing with local artist Ekta Gupta. She will teach layering techniques, and you can transfer your image to the card or draw directly on it. Register online; free. 10 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah; 425-392-5430; kcls.org

Contemplative Solstice Chant — Dec. 21

Join Seattle Unity for an evening of contemplative a cappella music in honor of the season and the solstice at 7 p.m. The night will include historical and contemporary pieces from a variety of cultures and faith traditions, with the option to participate. Free. 200 Eighth Ave. N., Seattle; 206-622-8475; seattleunity.org