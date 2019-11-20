Weekend Highlight

This time of year may be known as the season of giving, but there is also a lot of eating that goes on, too. Indulge in both at these events this weekend.

Gobble Up Seattle 2019

Get some holiday shopping done while also sampling food from a variety of vendors at Gobble Up Seattle, happening at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Produced by Urban Craft Uprising, a biannual craft show, Gobble Up will feature more than 75 craft food, beverage and kitchenware makers from the Pacific Northwest. Alexandras Macarons, Flying Mug Coffee, Collisionware and San Juan Island Sea Salt are just a few of the vendors that will be at the event.

Attendees can purchase baked goods, cooking sauces, cutting boards, oven mitts and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to win free raffle prizes donated by local restaurants and small businesses, including Sasquatch Books, Trophy Cupcakes and Homegrown.

Additionally, every hour, cookbook authors will be signing their books, including “The Local Portland Cookbook,” by Danielle Centoni; “Liberal Libations,” by Kim Newton Arispe; and “Nut Butter,” by Carolyn Cesario and Julie Sullivan.

The event is free, but you must register to attend.

Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration

Get in the holiday spirit at the Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival is in its 42nd year and raises funds for Seattle Children’s hospital. This year, the Seattle Festival of Trees Guild is raising money for the Autism Center and uncompensated care at the hospital.

This all-ages event features storytellers reading books to children, a choir singing Christmas music and homemade cookies. The event will also feature more than 20 designer holiday trees accompanied by storyboards about patients from Seattle Children’s to view. The trees will be on display from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4. A patient will also light the Fairmont Olympic grand tree at the event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view a special opening of the Teddy Bear Suite, a hotel suite transformed by professional designer Kevin Bradford, during the event starting at 1:15 p.m. The teddy-bear-filled suite is open to the public Nov. 29 through Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Guests can also get their photos taken with Santa and shop for holiday items such as wreaths and ornaments crafted by festival guild members. Additionally, there will be a kids corner with gifts and a life-size gingerbread house in the Grand Motor Entrance.

For $10, eventgoers can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win the “Holiday Elegance” designer tree. The tree is 7½ feet tall and features burgundy and gold decorations. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seattle Children’s.

____

