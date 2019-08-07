This week brings a festival frenzy to the greater-Seattle area with the South Lake Union Block Party, Festival at Mt. Si and AuburnFest.

The South Lake Union Block Party, noon-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Westlake Avenue North and Denny Way, will feature music from bands Sisters, Naked Giants, The Dandy Warhols and more from 4-11 p.m. Art lovers can head to the Steamroller Smackdown where the School of Visual Concepts (SVC) will host its poster competition. Watch artists print oversized bridge-themed posters with a 5-ton steamroller. Printing begins at 2:15 p.m. and trophies will be awarded by Washington state poet laureate and SVC designer in residence Claudia Castro Luna at 7:45 p.m. Stop by SVC’s Plein Air Printing Parlour to make your own memento poster with letterpress experts.

The block party will have a variety of local food trucks on hand including Wood Shop BBQ, Theo’s Gyros and Trophy Cupcakes. If you get thirsty, there will be a beer and cocktail garden with lawn games. Community booths and local restaurants will also be at the event. Admission is free.

The Festival at Mt. Si is a weekend affair at Si View Park, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 9-11, and will feature arts and crafts vendors from all over the state, food booths with favorites like corn-on-the-cob and elephant ears, and a beer and wine garden. Round out your experience with some music from jazz, blues, rock, and country artists at the festival’s two live music stages.

On Friday from 6-8 p.m., you can catch a pickleball tournament or from 6-9 p.m., play a free game of laser tag in the park. On Saturday at 10:15 a.m., bring the little ones to the kiddie parade (line up at 9:30 a.m.), then stick around for the grand parade at 10:30 a.m. Other Saturday events include a volleyball tournament, scavenger hunt and cherry pie-eating contest.

The fun continues on Sunday with a chili cook-off from 8:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m., a pet contest from noon-12:30 (sign up from 11:45 a.m.-noon,) and a blueberry dessert contest at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Those a little farther south can enjoy AuburnFest all weekend. On Friday starting at 7 p.m., participate in or watch the Almost 5K Poker Fun Run & Walk at Les Gove Park. Register online for $18 or on-site beginning at 5:30 p.m. for $20. Kick off your Saturday with the Auburn Days Parade starting at 11 a.m. along Main Street from E Street Northeast to A Street Northwest. Afterward, browse the beer garden, food and craft vendors and free activities. Hear music and watch entertainment on two different stages from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is free; wristbands for access to nine inflatables available for $10.

Close out the festivities with the Cruise In on Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. As many cars as can be safely accommodated will be at the grass field adjacent to the farmers market at Les Gove Park. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

_____

South Lake Union Block Party

Time: noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Cost: free

Location: South Lake Union Discovery Center, northwest corner of Denny Way and Westlake Avenue North, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle

More info: 206-342-5900 or slublockparty.com

Festival at Mt. Si

Time: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Cost: free

Location: Si View Park, 400 S.E. Orchard Drive, North Bend

More info: 425-888-8535 or festivalatmtsi.org

AuburnFest

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Cost: free with wristbands for access to nine inflatables available for $10 on Saturday, Aug. 10

Location: Les Gove Park, 1005 12th St. S.E., Auburn

More Info: 253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov