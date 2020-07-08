Washington State Fair organizers announced Wednesday this year’s edition of the 120-year-old event has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though it was a difficult decision, it was really the only decision possible based on what we currently know,” Kent Hojem, the fair’s CEO, said in a video message.

This year’s fair was supposed to take place in Puyallup in September. However, Pierce County is still in Phase 2, and under Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan for the state, a public event such as the state fair would only be allowed under Phase 4. With Washington’s coronavirus numbers rising, the governor announced last week phase progressions have paused temporarily.

According to a frequently asked questions section in the statement, the Washington State Fair Board of Directors waited as long as it could to make the decision, and did so after reviewing information and recommendations by the fair’s management team.

Organizers said they are attempting to reschedule the rodeo and concert series and those who purchased tickets for either event will be informed when there is an announcement.

Although the fair is canceled, for three weekends there will be fair food-to-go at the fairgrounds. There will also be a drive-in concert series July 16-19 and drive-in movie night Aug. 22.