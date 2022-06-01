Pride Month is here again, and Seattle has no shortage of events to celebrate.

People are venturing out more after the pandemic sidelined many events the past two Junes, and given Seattle’s rich history of queer culture, it is no wonder so much is happening. Below is a sample of Seattle Pride-themed events and celebrations this month that go well beyond the parade (although information on that can be found here, too).

Beneath the Streets Underground History Tours Queer History Tour — Wednesdays starting June 1

In celebration of Pride Month and Seattle’s queer history, Beneath the Streets is leading tours in June that examine the history of Pioneer Square’s underground nightlife scene and how Seattle became a queer cultural center. Must be 18 or older. $27. Beneath the Streets, 102 Cherry St., Seattle; 206-624-1237; beneath-the-streets.com

Museum of History & Industry First Thursday: Pride Family Fun — June 2

For its free First Thursday event in June, MOHAI is going Pride-themed, with a reading nook with LGBTQ+-themed books, screenings of films from Three Dollar Bill Cinema, a flag-making and photo booth, and more from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Free. Museum of History & Industry, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-324-1126; mohai.org

“Safety in Numbers” by Molly Vaughan — June 2, June 10

Seattle-based artist Molly Vaughan presents the installation and performance work “Safety in Numbers” at MadArt in South Lake Union. In the installation, Vaughn creates a salon and invites volunteers to receive a haircut identical to the artist’s. “This act of trans-allyship creates a cohort of clones, calling attention to the power of anonymity as a safety mechanism for marginalized individuals,” the event description notes. Performances 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, and 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 10; exhibition open to visitors noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, June 3-July 2. Free. MadArt, 325 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; 206-623-1180; madartseattle.com

Over the RainbowSpiel LGBTQIA+ Curling Tournament — June 3-5

Granite Curling Club is hosting a curling tournament Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, with a drag performance and amateur drag/costume contest Saturday evening, karaoke Saturday night, and raffles, basket auctions and other curling games to raise money for the Lambert House community center. Granite Curling Club, 1440 N. 128th St., Seattle; 206-362-2446; curlingseattle.org

PrideFest’s Taking Pride in Capitol Hill — June 4

This community cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, brings people together to “spiffy the streets and sidewalks” of Capitol Hill ahead of Pride Month, and provides coffee, food and free T-shirts (first-come, first-served). Free; registration required. 1122 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-701-0272; seattlepridefest.org

Seattle Pride’s Pride in the Park — June 4

Following the Capitol Hill community cleanup, head over to Seattle Pride’s kickoff to Pride Month celebrations: Pride in the Park. This long-running event (formerly known as Volunteer Park Pride Festival) includes food and drink vendors, music and crafts from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-289-0687; seattlepride.org

Adult Drag Camp — June 4

Museum of Pop Culture has a series of Pride events this year that kicks off with this adult drag camp 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Participants will get a chance to learn about makeup, wigs and choreography from Seattle drag performer Josh Hancock. Makeup applicators are provided, but participants must bring their own makeup, wigs, etc. Must be 21 or older. $40. Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; 206-770-2700; mopop.org

United in Sport United We Play LGBTQ All-Sports Field Day — June 11

Come out and learn about the many different queer sports leagues in Seattle, from softball to swimming and everything in between. There will also be a chance to play in or spectate showcase games. Hosted by United Sports Seattle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bobby Morris Playfield at Cal Anderson Park. Free. 1647 11th Ave, Seattle; 206-552-9422; unitedsportsseattle.org

Queer Prom Seattle 2022 — June 11

This queer prom for adults will have burlesque, drag, dancing and an online auction, 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, June 11. It benefits What the Funk?!, an all-people-of-color burlesque festival in August at The Triple Door. In addition to dancing, Queer Prom Seattle will also feature a Queer Court competition. Must be 21 or older. $20/dance party only, $25/burlesque and drag show only, $40/both. West Hall, Oddfellows Building, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; st.news/Queer-Prom

Seattle Queer History Bike Tour — June 12

Cascade Bicycle Club and MoPOP are teaming up for this 5.6-mile bike tour led by certified ride leader and historian Bob Svercl, tracing places with historical significance in Seattle’s queer history. The ride is capped at 50 participants and registration is required through the Cascade Bicycle Club website. Registrants will receive a promo code for two free tickets to MoPOP, valid through Labor Day. Riders will gather at Volunteer Park at noon on Sunday, June 12. $35. 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; 206-522-3222; cascade.org

Pride Crawl Seattle — June 18

Crawl With Us is hosting a Pride-themed Seattle bar crawl for participants 21 and older starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The event includes drink vouchers, food, a professional photographer and an after-party. A portion of the proceeds go toward The Trevor Project. $20/single ticket, $15/group of four or more. Start at Cowgirls Inc., 421 First Ave. S., Seattle; st.news/Pride-Crawl

Seattle Pride Classic 2022 — June 18-19

Seattle Pride Hockey Association is hosting a draft-style hockey tournament over the weekend before Pride Weekend, June 18-19. There will be special guests, professional hockey players Kurtis Gabriel and Andrew Ference, and a welcome mixer. Free to attend; $195 to play (sold out with a waitlist). Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 Fifth Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-627-0005; seattlepridehockey.org

The Black Trans Comedy Showcase — June 22

This comedy showcase at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, is an inaugural Pride event benefiting the Lavender Rights Project, a majority-Black and entirely trans-led organization offering legal, housing and social services. This comedy showcase features comedians Mx. Dahlia Belle, Mitch Mitchell and Chocolate the Entertainer, along with drag queen host Moltyn Decadence. Masks and vaccination will be required for in-person attendees; showcase will also be livestreamed. $5/livestream, $20/general admission. Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave., Seattle; blacktranscomedyshowcase.splashthat.com

Youth Pride Mixer at MoPOP — June 23

This Youth Pride Mixer at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, is held by Museum of Pop Culture in partnership with Gay City for queer youth to connect, dance, make zines and other art, and even perform. Ages 14-21; ID required. Pay what you can. Museum of Pop Culture, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; 206-770-2700; mopop.org

Seattle Symphony: Pride Pops — June 24-25

Join the Seattle Men’s Chorus and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra June 24-25 for a Pride concert featuring conductor Lee Mills and drag performance artist Thorgy Thor. Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m.; Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. $24-$101. Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; 206-215-4700; seattlesymphony.org

Wildrose Pride 2022 — June 24-26

Wildrose is Seattle’s only lesbian bar, a staple for over 30 years. With its first in-person Pride event since the pandemic taking place all Pride weekend June 24-26, the bar has a lineup of local and regional talent to celebrate, including DJ Skiddle and Adra Boo. Find tickets at st.news/Wildrose. $25-$35/single day, $135/weekend pass with expedited entry and Rose Garden access. Wildrose Bar, 1021 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-324-9210; instagram.com/wildroseseattle

Queer/Pride and Cuff Pride — June 24-26

Queer/Bar and Cuff Complex on Capitol Hill have worked with multiple partners to create expansive entertainment lineups for these music and drag festivals Pride weekend June 24-26. Queer/Pride’s lineup includes Kim Petras and Iggy Azalea, while Cuff Pride includes Thunderpussy and Boy Harsher. Queer/Pride: $50/single day, $140/three days; Cuff Pride: $35/single day, $100/three days. Queer/Pride: 11th Avenue between East Pike Street and Pine Street; queerpridefestival.com; Cuff Pride: 1533 13th Ave., Seattle; 206-323-1525; cuffcomplex.com

Run & Walk With Pride — June 25

The Seattle Frontrunners are once again bringing the annual Run & Walk With Pride 4K and 8K runs to Seward Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25, with a virtual option still available. Registrants will get chip timing, a T-shirt, refreshments and the chance to win raffle prizes from sponsors. This year, 80% of profits will go to Peer Seattle, and 20% will go to GenPride for their senior community center capital campaign. $35/adults, $20/youths. Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; runwalkwithpride.org

Taking B(l)ack Pride — June 25

Back for its third year, Taking B(l)ack Pride is a Black- and brown-led event that centers queer and trans Black, brown, Indigenous and people of color who are often marginalized in white-majority queer spaces, which can describe most mainstream Pride events. This year the theme is Seachella, “celebrating the unique, eclectic, artistic, vibrant, summa time aesthetic of the Black and brown trans and queer community.” Free; white attendees are asked to pay reparations fees to pay performers and keep event free for queer and transgender people of color. Seattle Center Mural Amphitheater, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; takingblackpride.org

Seattle Dyke March — June 25

The Seattle Dyke March started in 1994, and is back in person this year on the Saturday of Pride weekend, with a rally and march 5-8 p.m. June 25. Join for a rally and march to “highlight and honor the experiences, pleasures, activism and identities of queer women and dyke-identified people across the gender spectrum.” Free. Seattle Central College Plaza, 1701 Broadway, Seattle; seattledykemarch.com

PrideFest Capitol Hill — June 25

PrideFest Capitol Hill is back in action this year from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, with various stages, beer gardens and participating restaurants along Broadway, plus Family Pride and Queer Youth Pride at Capitol Hill Station Plaza and various events in and around Cal Anderson Park. Free. Various locations across Capitol Hill; 206-701-0272; seattlepridefest.org

Seattle Pride Parade — June 26

The legendary official Pride parade returns 11 a.m. Sunday, June 26, for its 48th year. It draws as many as 500,000 paradegoers, with 200 groups participating, making it the largest parade in the state. The route goes from Fourth Ave and Pike Street to Second Avenue and Denny Way, right by Seattle Center. Free. Starts at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street; 206-289-0687; seattlepride.org

PrideFest Seattle Center — June 26

Following Seattle Pride’s parade, head into the heart of Seattle Center, where Seattle PrideFest will have music, food, dancing, beer gardens, nonprofits and more at noon on Sunday, June 26. Free. 205 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-701-0272; seattlepridefest.org

Women’s Pride Hike with Gearhouse Seattle — June 26

Gearhouse Seattle is hosting a Women’s Pride Hike that will meet at Gearhouse at 9 a.m. June 26 for carpooling to Mount Si. There will be “a facilitated discussion at the top about identity, the outdoors and how they intersect.” $20/Gearhouse members, $35/nonmembers. 434 Yale Ave. N., Seattle; 206-395-8790; joingearhouse.com

Pride beyond June

Gay Bingo — July 9

Lifelong is an organization born out of the HIV/AIDS crisis with a mission to “remove barriers to health with relentless compassion so that no one faces illness and injustice alone.” This year’s Gay Bingo, scheduled for 5 p.m. July 9, has a theme of Betty White Party, which will include a Betty White costume contest. Proof of vaccination is required. $60/general admission, $95/VIP. Fremont Studios, 155 N. 35th St., Seattle; 206-957-1600; lifelong.org/gaybingo

Trans Pride Seattle — Sept. 2

Trans Pride Seattle will return in person and has moved its event to September this year. Stay tuned at transprideseattle.org for details.