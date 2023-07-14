Each summer, tens of thousands of people turn out to watch a uniquely Seattle affair: racing motorboats and choreographed flying displays at the Boeing Seafair Air Show. For lovers of aircraft and high-speed transit, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect way to spend a few hot days outside. But for those more interested in art, food and music, multiple other festivals have crammed themselves into the few weekends leading up to Seafair itself.

Here are nine of the biggest fairs and festivals coming to the city in the next several weeks.

Ballard SeafoodFest

Applewood-smoked salmon barbecue, featuring fish from Trident Seafoods, helps set this festival apart from the crowd. Ballard SeafoodFest also offers three days of free outdoor music featuring local artists including The Black Tones, a beer garden, a vendor market and a family-friendly Kids Deck. If you’re looking for something special, don’t miss the Festi-Bowl, an all-ages and skill levels skateboard event on July 15 that includes races but also extends an invitation for anyone to come and learn.

July 14-16; Northwest Market Street and Ballard Avenue Northwest; free entry; seafoodfest.org

Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest

Get a glimpse into the imaginations of African American artists through this festival, a family event at Seattle Center. It combines art displays with spoken-word performance, food and a drill team exhibition. Highlights include performances by soul and R&B artists including Stokley, the lead singer of Mint Condition; singer-songwriter Angela Winbush; and singer Glenn Jones.

July 14-16; 305 Harrison St.; free entry; festivalsundiata.org

West Seattle Summer Fest

Now in its 41st year, West Seattle Summer Fest is one of the city’s largest summer festivals, complete with bouncy inflatables, face painting for kids, live music and myriad opportunities to shop local. Visitors may be able to snag everything from three-dimensional wooden maps and lichen jewelry to nonalcoholic wines. If you’re going gift shopping — or just want to buy a cute trinket for yourself — this is the place to be.

July 14-16; between Southwest Genesee and Southwest Edmunds streets, and 44th Avenue Southwest and 42nd Avenue Southwest; free entry; westseattlesummerfest.com

Bite of Seattle

After taking a hiatus, The Bite is returning to Seattle Center with an estimated 200 vendors and more than 50 musical guests. Come hungry to try South 2 West’s boiled peanuts, Kathmandu MoMoCha’s dumplings with spicy sauces, Pie Bar’s sweet and savory offerings (hello, mocha and Australian veggie curry potpie), El Koreano’s Mexican-Korean fusion and Dough Joy’s delightful doughnuts.

July 21-23; 305 Harrison St.; free entry; biteofseattle.com

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

This joyful event unites Native American, Alaska Native and First Nations dancers, musicians, vendors and more for three days of celebration at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center. Held by the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, the powwow features handmade arts and crafts, jewelry and clothing sold by Indigenous artisans, plus foods like fry bread and a traditional salmon bake. Rain or shine, get ready for a weekend packed with exhibitions, contests and performances.

July 21-23; 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way; free entry but donations welcome; unitedindians.org

Seattle Art Fair

With more than 60 local and international art galleries brought together inside the Lumen Field Event Center, this festival is tailor-made for art lovers. Galleries will arrive from all over the world, including Italy, Japan, Argentina and South Korea, but there will be a bountiful mix of local offerings, too. Where else could you let your fingers run through a faux-grass field made of steel wires, pondering the meaning of the phrase “touch grass,” or reflect on wordsmithing and tech innovation through an AI-powered poetry mixed-media installation?

July 27-30; 800 Occidental Ave. S.; $35 for a single day or $65 for a fair pass; seattleartfair.com

Bellevue Arts Museum ARTSfair

Head to the Eastside for one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Northwest. More than 300 makers will turn out to offer handmade art — in a variety of media such as sculpture, glasswork, photography and home décor — at booths by Bellevue Square. If you’re thinking, “I’d love to go, but my kids might get bored,” BAM is also setting up a kids fair with hands-on projects and games, designed for children ages 3-10. Bonus: The BAMboozle Stage showcases local music and dance with a side of bubbles.

July 28-30; 510 Bellevue Way N.E.; free entry; bellevuearts.org/artsfair

Pista sa Nayon

After being canceled last year, the grand return of Seafair’s official Filipino American festival is looking to bring back together local Filipino communities while inviting the public to join in. Head to the Seward Park Amphitheater to enjoy food, arts and craft booths, children’s games and cultural and contemporary performances, and help Pista sa Nayon preserve and share Filipino culture.

July 30; 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.; free; pista.org

Seafair Weekend Festival and the Boeing Seafair Air Show

You already know about it, but this list would be incomplete without Seafair, one of the biggest events of the summer. The air show features dramatic displays by the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard — including a show from the Navy’s flight demo squad, the Blue Angels. In the weekend’s signature hydroplane racing event, motorboats can reach speeds faster than 200 mph, and daredevils can watch competitors whoosh by from the Log Boom, where spectator boats are tied to anchored logs.

The three-day festival takes place along 1.5 miles of shoreline, perfect for anyone who wants to get outside and experience an event that couldn’t happen anywhere but Lake Washington.

Aug. 4-6; 4316 S. Genesee St.; ticket prices vary; seafair.org