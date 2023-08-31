In 1999, the Washington State Fair added the Extreme Scream, a drop tower that yanks thrill-seekers 20 stories into the air before dropping them back down, to its roster of rides. At 185 feet, it became the tallest structure in Puyallup.

This year, the fair will introduce the rotating pendulum ride Revolution 360.

“This is probably the biggest thrill ride that we have gotten here since the Extreme Scream,” said the fair’s spokesperson, Stacy Van Horne. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”

With all types of rides, exhibitions, concerts, food and more, the fair is back Sept. 1-24 at the Washington State Fair Events Center. At what Van Horne called “the biggest party in the state,” you’ll find some new exhibitions and vendors, as well as old favorites.

The exhibitions and animals

A new 2023 exhibition will test and hone your knowledge of how to survive in various climates, from rainforests to the Arctic. It’s — appropriately — called Survival.

Van Horne likens it to a much more kid-friendly, fun and educational version of the show “Survivor,” in which adults are dropped into a wilderness area and left to create their own food and shelter. The fair exhibition will teach skills such as building a fire and culminates in a rope course and zip line.

Returning crowd-favorites include the canine trick show Extreme Dogs, interactive food production exhibit The Farm at SillyVille and The Piglet Palace, where you can ooh and ahh over real sows and piglets. And don’t miss the Puyallup Rodeo, which runs Sept. 7-10 this year.

The concerts

As long as you have admission into the fair, you can get an earful of live music for free at Outpost 47. This year’s tunes will include 1960s and ‘70s dance hits and tributes to Taylor Swift and Billy Idol.

If you don’t mind paying extra — about $30 to $300, which includes same-day fair admission — catch big musical and comedy acts at the Grandstand. The lineup kicks off Sept. 1 with An Evening With Chicago and ends with Dan + Shay on Sept. 24. In between, you’ll find a host of artists including Kehlani, The Temptations, the Zac Brown Band, Third Eye Blind and Styx, plus comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

Check the full concert schedule at thefair.com/concerts.

The food

Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks into the fairgrounds. But for many, quintessential fair foods (scones, anyone?) are an integral part of the experience.

This year, there’ll be some new vendors, several of which became guest favorites when they debuted at July’s Taste Northwest festival, Van Horne said. Stop by Churreria for Spanish-style churros, Flaco’s Tacos for its popular pastor taco and other Mexican cuisine, or The Big Cheese for … well, anything cheese, from cheddar cheese ice cream to cheese-stuffed Tater Tots.

Fair for every budget

The fair experience can be adapted for any budget, Van Horne said. To spend nothing at all, come on a free day — the first and second Fridays are free with food drive and school supply donations — bring your own food, roam through the fair and enjoy free entertainment, including many of the exhibitions and live performances.

Otherwise, some key price points are:

Admission generally costs $12-$18, depending on visitors’ ages, day of attendance and whether tickets are bought in advance.

Parking is $15-$20.

Ride and game tickets can be purchased in bundles. For example, 40 tickets for $24. Most rides require nine to 14 tickets.

Catching a rodeo event such as the Saturday Matinee on Sept. 9 or the Rodeo Finals on Sept. 10 costs around $20-$45.

If you have a little more to spend, you might catch a big-name concert — tickets for Zac Brown Band with Lindsay Ell, for example, range $90-$300.

The fair also boasts a shopping area where you can find anything from a new hot tub and boutique clothing to artisanal barbecue sauces.

Whatever your budget, Van Horne recommends using the fair’s website to find schedules and maps, plan out your visit and buy tickets to save yourself time in line. Visit thefair.com for more information.