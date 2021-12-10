A fancy new thing is popping up in the Chinatown International District this weekend, and everyone’s invited to the party.

The upscale pop-up shop known as Pylon Market combines a restaurant, clothing store and art gallery into a single location. It opens its doors on Saturday, Dec. 11, at its temporary space on 666 S. King St. (Its sibling operation, Gift Shop Seattle, which opened on 674 S. King St. late last year and styles itself as an “expressive new world convenience mart that supports local talent,” is on the same block). Promising fine dining, a selection of handcrafted objects and designer flavors, the event bills itself as “a conceptual retail and restaurant project that focuses on fashion, art and home.”

The privately funded venture is the brainchild of Henry Whinney and his father, Joe Whinney, co-founder of the Seattle-based chocolatier Theo. “Intermedial 2,” as Pylon Market’s experimental event is called, is a free, more ambitious follow-up to a version the Whinneys hosted among their friends in November. This time around, they’re hoping to net a wider audience.

Pylon’s inventory comprises a wide variety of objects sourced from international vendors. Ceramic wares by Nagaoka, Japan-based artist Katsunori Yaoita, wearable art by Berlin-based textile designer Nadine Goepfert and handblown recycled glassware from Paris’ La Soufflerie are just some of the pieces that curious spectators can expect to encounter.

“A lot of this stuff is imported,” Henry Whinney said in a recent phone interview. “Shipping through the pandemic has been an absolute nightmare, and has seriously raised the prices of everything.” The most affordable objects fall within the $15 to $20 range, with steeper price points rising as high as $1,300.

Seattle-area pop-up chef Jesse Barber, and Musang Seattle’s sous chef Jonnah Ayala designed a special menu of food options available for purchase that includes silken tofu, Sichuan noodles and several other specialty dishes.

“The food and the wine are a big part of it because they are very accessible,” Whinney said. “If [people] come in and just have one glass of wine, they are still engaging with the concept. They can spend time there and enjoy something of high quality. That, to me, is as much of an engagement. It plays a big role.”

Whinney also opted to keep the brick-and-mortar consulting team local, tapping the likes of James Beard Award-winning chef Maria Hines, Mithun space designer Robinick Fernandez and former Seattle Met fashion editor Laura Cassidy to help refine Pylon Market’s concept.

The Whinneys hope to eventually make the pop-up a permanent shop, but are waiting to see how the economy bounces back as the city emerges from the pandemic.

“We currently have a permanent space for Pylon that we have been paying for in the same building,“ Whinney said. “But without the economic certainty, it’s been really hard to commit to the cost of a build-out, the cost of staffing and the overhead that goes into that.“

Between municipal efforts to resuscitate the Chinatown International District and community-led protests decrying the recent spike in neighborhood violence, Pylon Market’s pitch surfaces at a fraught moment in the Chinatown ID’s struggle to find its footing after two years of COVID-19-induced challenges. This backdrop, Whinney explained, has informed a great deal of the team’s decisions, like spurring them to turn Gift Shop Seattle into something of a makeshift community hub.

“This is the neighborhood we always wanted to be in,” Whinney said. “But as things have changed over the past two years, it’s something we’re taking one step at a time.”

Whinney plans to continue the pop-up series beyond Intermedial 2 — he’s hoping to stage a third pop up in February.

Pylon’s Intermedial 2 opens at 11 a.m. Saturday on 666 S. King St., with an official reception at 5 p.m. that’s open to all. Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. The market will also be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.