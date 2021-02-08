Celebrate Valentine’s Day virtually or socially distanced with these events in the Seattle area, including a Feb. 12 event hosted by The Seattle Times in partnership with YouShouldDate.ppt (see below for more details). As always, check websites or call ahead before making plans.

Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Kit — Feb. 11

Pick up a kit with 12 heart-shaped sugar cookies, three colors of frosting and edible decor for Valentine’s Day. Order by Feb. 8 for pickup Feb. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Pizza Coop & Ale House. Order online; $30/kit. 13317 N.E. 175th St., Woodinville; 425-415-8415; thepizzacoop.com

“Roméo et Juliette” — Feb. 11-15

View a virtual performance of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Roméo et Juliette” Feb. 11-15. Choose from two packages with special features. Purchase tickets online; $29-$39. pnb.org/season/rep3

Drive-Thru Valentine’s Dinner Fundraiser — Feb. 12

Join the Monroe Community Senior Center for a grab-and-go drive-thru Valentine’s dinner fundraiser from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 12. Dinner includes pasta Alfredo, salad, bread and dessert. All ages are welcome. There will also be raffle baskets. Proceeds benefit the Monroe Community Senior Center. RSVP by calling 360-794-6359 or email programs@mcsc.org; $10/dinner. 276 Sky River Parkway, Monroe; 360-794-6359; mcsc.org

(Virtually) Pitch Your Single Friend for a Date — Feb. 12

Join YouShouldDate.ppt and The Seattle Times Dating Scene team for a virtual event where you can pitch your single friend to a Zoom crowd for a date at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Apply to pitch your friend online. You can also register to just watch the pitches; free. st.news/datingppt

Naked at the Museum: A Valentine’s Day Virtual Scavenger Hunt — Feb. 12-14

Book a virtual scavenger hunt with Watson Adventures that takes a look at nude art in museums around the country Feb. 12-14, times vary. Purchase tickets online; $19. watsonadventures.com

Valentines Chocolate Crawl — Feb. 13

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with merchants and vendors along Main Street in Monroe from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13. Boutiques and restaurants will be offering 10% off and Valentine’s specials. Participating locations will be handing out treats. Register online; $10. choosemonroe.com

Love at the Zoo — Feb. 13-15

Schedule a trip to the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma during Valentine’s Day weekend for a special themed visit. Purchase tickets online; $18/adult, $14/children 3-12, free/members and children 2 and younger. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800; pdza.org

Be My Valentine Bash Virtual Speed Dating Event — Feb. 14

Participate in a virtual speed dating event with SpeedSeattle for ages 24 to 38 at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase tickets online; $39. speedseattledating.com

For The Love Of Roses with Sunnyside Nursery — Feb. 14

Join expert gardener Trevor Cameron to learn everything you need to know to help you grow great roses in the Pacific Northwest at 11 a.m. Feb. 14. Register online; free. sunnysidenursery.net

Fran’s x Tealeaves x PNB Valentine’s Event — Feb. 14

Enjoy a tea and chocolate tasting for two led by sommeliers from Tealeaves and Fran’s at 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Before or after the event, see a virtual production of Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Roméo et Juliet.” Order online; $145. frans.com

“Love Gangsters” Valentine’s Day Concert — Feb. 14

Virtual concert on Facebook Live performed by Eric Fridrich and Leif Totusek live from Candela Avenue Studios from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 14. Register online; free. leiftotusek.com

Valentine’s Day Coffee 5K — Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a run/walk 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 14 hosted by Run 2 Be Fit. Participants will receive a ticket to redeem a free drink from Loft Coffee Bar in Everett the day of the race. Register online; $25-$30. run2befit.com

Valentine’s Day Walk at Lake Sammamish — through Feb. 19

Take a romantic walk down “Lovers Lane.” Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park have set up a walk lined with love poems from around the world; free (parking in the park requires a Discover pass or daily pass). 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; 425-649-4275; issaquahwa.gov

Passport to Pioneer Square Challenge #10: Melting Hearts in Occidental — through Feb. 20

Visit Occidental Square and take/post a selfie with the new Holding Hope statue or Valentine’s Day ice sculpture (available starting Feb. 13) to be entered to win a Rum Runner’s Card from Smith Tower. To enter, the challenge must be completed by Feb. 15 and include the hashtag #Passport2PSQ. Additionally, for every selfie posted with the hashtag #HoldingHopeSeattle, the Downtown Seattle Association will make a $10 donation for up to 500 posts to the Pike Place Market Foundation; free. 117 S. Washington St., Seattle; 206-684-4075; pioneersquare.org