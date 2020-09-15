Despite coronavirus pandemic restrictions, arts organizations in the Seattle area are still finding ways to create and present work. Over the next few months, we will update this list with arts events, virtual and otherwise, happening around the Seattle area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post. Please note that filling out the form does not guarantee inclusion.

Books / Literary Arts

Saturday Morning Stories — through Oct. 17: This education series brings Seattle Children’s Theatre and KING FM together for children’s stories set to classical music every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. through Oct. 17. Find the schedule and weekly activities online. king.org and sct.org. Free.

Tasveer South Asian Litfest — Oct. 20-25: This virtual festival will feature poets, novelists, screenwriters, nonfiction and experimental writers with a wide range of South Asian voices from Oct. 20-25. There will be readings, discussion panels and workshops. tasveer.org. Free.

It’s About Time Writers’ Reading #371 and #372 — Oct. 8 and Nov. 12: Virtual readings from Jack Straw writers Rob Arnold, Ching-In Chen, Maisha Banks Manson and Jose Trejo-Maya at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, and Donna Miscolta and friends at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Three-minute open mic opportunities at both events. spl.org. Free.

An Evening with Joy Harjo — Nov. 6: The University of Washington Graduate School and Office of Public Lectures will host an evening with 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, Joy Harjo at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Register online. washington.edu/lectures. Free.

Classical Music

Seattle Symphony Fall Concerts — Sept. 19-Oct. 29: Concerts from the Seattle Symphony will be streamed weekly on the subscription-based streaming service Seattle Symphony Live. See the full schedule online. seattlesymphony.org. Opening night concert Sept. 19 free; then $9.99/per month for annual pass, included with 2020-2021 season subscription.

Philharmonia Northwest: “Reminiscence” — Sept. 27: Philharmonia Northwest’s season opener “Reminiscence” will feature music around the theme of memory. It will stream live at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. Purchase tickets online. philharmonianw.org. $15.

Byron Schenkman & Friends — Oct. 11-April 25: An online baroque and classical chamber music series starting Oct. 11. See the full schedule online. byronandfriends.org. Free.

Bellevue Chamber Chorus: Szymko “Ubi Caritas” Virtual Performance — Oct. 27: Virtual performance of Ubi Caritas from Joan Szymko, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. bellevuechamberchrous.org. Free.

Seattle Opera Recitals — throughout October: Recitals from Frederick Ballentine, Marcy Stonikas and Jorell Williams will be available online at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, respectively. Each performance will be available for three weeks following its premiere. seattleopera.org. Free.

Jeremy Denk — Nov. 13-20: Pianist Jeremy Denk will perform on Meany Center’s digital stage, Meany On Screen, featuring works from Chopin, Schumann and Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 -20. meanycenter.org. Free.

Bellevue Chamber Chorus: Kirchner “Bright Morning Stars” Virtual Performance — Nov. 24: Virtual performance of “Bright Morning Stars” by Shawn Kirchner, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. bellevuechamberchrous.org. Free.

Dance

Men in Dance 2020 Virtual Celebration — Oct. 2-4: Virtual celebration of male-identified concert dance, 8 p.m. Oct. 2-4. Five choreographers have created and filmed new works for presentation during the festival. Interviews with the organizational founder will also be a part of the stream. watch.menindance.org. Suggested donation.

Pacific Northwest Ballet 2020-2021 Season — starting Oct. 15: PNB’s 48th season, including world premieres by Penny Saunders, Jessica Lang, Donald Byrd, Alejandro Cerrudo and Edwaard Liang, will be online. See the PNB website for the full schedule. pnb.org. Starting at $190.

CIRCA: S — Oct. 16-23: Virtual performance of the Brisbane-based CIRCA, 7:30 pm. Oct. 16-23. meanycenter.org. Free.

Movies / Film

“The Bowmakers” Digital Premiere — Sept. 12-20: “The Bowmakers” is a documentary about five world-class makers of violin bows living in Port Townsend, and offers an insight into their little known, but demanding craft. The film will premiere online Sept. 12-20. Tickets give viewers access to the film and participation into a Zoom webinar with the filmmakers, bowmakers and Orchestra Seattle & Seattle Chamber Singers music director William White at noon Sept. 20. osscs.com. $15.

Local Sightings Film Festival — Sept. 18-27: Northwest Film Forum’s virtual Local Sightings Film Festival will run Sept. 18-27 featuring over 135 shorts and features from Pacific Northwest filmmakers. See the full schedule online. nwfilmforum.org. Pay-what-you-can.

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF) — Oct. 3: This virtual festival will bring together seven South Asian film festivals from across North America from Oct. 3-17. The event will feature free online screenings and Q&As with the creators. cosaff.org. Free.

Music

Pop Conference 2020 — Sept. 16-17, 23-24: Museum of Pop Culture’s annual Pop Conference is virtual this year. The theme is “Forever Young: Popular Music and Youth Across the Ages.” Find the full schedule and register online. mopop.org. Free.

Theater

ACTLocal Playwright Series — Oct. 1-Nov. 19: A series of live conversations and play readings from local playwrights. Times vary. See the full schedule and register online. acttheatre.org. Free.

The Essential 5th Digital Collection: The 5th Avenue Theatre’s 2020/21 Season — starting Oct. 19: The Essential 5th: A Digital Season will feature content created by The 5th that connects viewers to musical theater. Its virtual theater will livestream concerts by Broadway stars, podcasts, backstage stories, and a new show where Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry and Managing Director Bernie Griffin chat with Seattle-based and national guests about musical theater. Three different packages will be available for purchase in October. See its website for more details. 5thavenue.org. Price TBD.

“Childfinder” – Audio Book-It Repertory Theatre — Oct. 28: Online audio drama performance of “Childfinder” by Octavia E. Butler. book-it.org. $15.

“Temporary Occupancy” — through Oct. 25: A digital immersive performance piece that explores isolation during a time of isolation from the Philadelphia immersive theater company Die-Cast in partnership with ArtsWest. Buy tickets online. artswest.org. $12.

“The Driftwood Bridge — An Offering of Story and Song” — through Dec. 31: The theatrical show streams through December 31 online. driftwoodbridge.com. Free, donations accepted.

Visual Art

“Dare to Judge” — through Sept. 26: Stefan Leandro Gonzales will hold the inaugural curatorial residency at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery during the month of September. For their residency, Gonzales will curate an off-site solo exhibition titled “Dare to Judge” in the domestic gallery space of their Seattle home. The show will be featured in both a web-based exhibition as well as weekly Twitch conversations with the artist (6 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25) where the gallery will be live-streamed. The exhibition stream schedule is as follows: Monday, no stream; 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday–Friday; 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday–Sunday. jacoblawrencegallery.com. Free.

“Inside Outside, Apart of Nature” Exhibition Virtual Opening — Sept. 22-Oct. 23: The Sand Point Arts and Cultural Exchange’s Magnuson Park Gallery will be hosting “Inside Outside, Apart of Nature,” an exhibition by local artist Elizabeth Perkins from Sept. 22 to Oct. 23. The virtual exhibition will feature a walk-through of the gallery, poetry, meditation and sound. A kick-off event will stream on Facebook Live 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22. spaceatmagnuson.org. Free.

Arts-A-Glow — throughout September: Celebrate arts and light in Burien throughout the month of September with various events and activities including making lanterns and projection art. See the full schedule online. burienwa.gov. Free.

“Dreams of Colors” — throughout September: Exhibition of art by Leanna Leitzke at Gallery North throughout September. Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds. galleynorthedmonds.com, 425-774-0946. Free.

NWWS 80th Annual International Open Exhibition — Oct. 27: Online exhibition of art from watermedia artists from around the U.S., Canada and internationally, sponsored by Northwest Watercolor Society, 6 p.m. Oct. 27. nwws.org. Free.

“What Stories Would the Unintended Beneficiaries Tell (WSWUBT)” Exhibition — through Oct. 24: Group exhibition featuring artists Monyee Chau, Bonnie Hopper, Lisette Morales, Charly ‘Carlos’ Palmer and Carletta Carrington Wilson, online and in person by appointment at Center on Contemporary Art through Oct. 24. Artist panel discussion on Oct. 1. Center on Contemporary Art, 114 Third Ave. S., Seattle; 206-728-1980. cocaseattle.org. Free.

Seattle Recycled Arts Fashion Show — Nov. 13: Virtual exhibition of wearable clothing made of recycled or reused materials on Nov. 13. seattlerecycledarts.com. Free.

Various Exhibits at Greg Kucera Gallery — through November: Exhibits from artists including Humaira Abid, Chris Engman and Anthony White on display through November. See the full schedule online. Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave. S., Seattle; gregkucera.com, 206-624-0770. Free.

“Inside Out” by Marela Zacarias — through Dec. 12: Open studio (through Oct. 14) and exhibition (Oct. 15-Dec. 12) at MadArt Studio for “Inside Out”, a sculptural installation and mural series by artist Marela Zacarias. MadArt, 325 Westlake Ave. N. #101, Seattle; madartseattle.com, 206-623-1180. Free.

“Innovations” — through December: Women Painters of Washington exhibition at the Women Painters of Washington Gallery by appointment and online through December. Columbia Center Building, 701 Fifth Ave. Ste. 310, Seattle; womenpainters.com, 206-624-0543. Free.