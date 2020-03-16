NOTE: To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered that events with more than 250 people — including sporting and cultural events, conventions and more — are prohibited in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

In addition, King and Snohomish counties are prohibiting gatherings of fewer than 250 people unless organizers take certain steps, including those relating to sanitation and social distancing, to minimize risk of transmission.

Due to this, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours on its website.

The Northwest Film Forum plans to announce ways to bring certain aspects of its ByDesign Festival (originally scheduled for March 18-22) and other programming onto a virtual platform. More info to come.

Advertising

Microsoft has canceled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit, which was set for March 15-20 in Bellevue and Redmond. The event will now take place online.

Prison Scholar Fund is hosting a virtual St. Paddy’s Day gathering on March 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Reserve a spot on their Facebook event page.

WestSide Baby has canceled its “Community in Bloom” brunch fundraising event that was originally scheduled for March 22 at The Sheraton. They will instead host a virtual event on March 22 at 1 p.m. Details forthcoming.

Conservation Northwest’s 17th Annual Hope for a Wild Future Auction & Dinner scheduled for April 2 on the Seattle Waterfront is canceled. It will be holding an online auction and webinar at 6 p.m. April 2 instead, with more information forthcoming.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event, originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco, will now take place entirely online.