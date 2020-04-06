Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order by category.

Fitness/Dance

8 Limbs Yoga is livestreaming its classes on Zoom. Register on its website.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness is livestreaming yoga, including prenatal and postnatal yoga, and barre classes.

Ballard Health Club is livestreaming over 45 fitness classes hosted by the club’s instructors.

BendnMove is streaming all its classes online. Register on its website.

Gotta Dance is offering classes online for anyone ages 18-months and up.

Limber Yoga & Wellness is running most of its classes Monday through Sunday, as well as some specialty classes like prenatal and kids classes, online. Beginning in April, it will have free Happy Hour Yoga from 4 to 5 p.m. with rotating teachers. On Sunday, April 5, it is doing a free challenge on Zoom. Enroll online.

Poseurs is livestreaming a majority of its classes on YouTube.

Seattle Dance Fitness has classes for adults and kids on Zoom seven days a week. See more info and sign up for a free first week on its website.

Seattle Yoga Arts is streaming its classes. Register on its website.

Seattle Yoga News has compiled a list of Seattle-area yoga studios that are livestreaming classes.

SoundYoga in West Seattle is offering all classes online until further notice. Register online.

Spira Power Yoga Studios offers five yoga classes online per day. They also offer two free classes per week and a free weekly senior chair yoga class. Sign up and find the schedule on its website.

Twist Yoga Edmonds is live streaming yoga classes three times daily on its Instagram page.

Two Dog Yoga is offering yoga classes via Zoom. Register online.

Education

Academic Entertainment has several virtual assemblies and online workshops on its website.

Aspiring Youth is moving its spring groups to an online format. Contact info@aspiringyouth.com for more information.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

Town Hall has digital-only programming and curated selections from its media archives. Find the broadcasts on its livestream page.

Seattle Center Festál has released a series of podcasts called “Yes, and…” that delves into the questions: Who lives here? What is their experience of life? And how does it intersect with our personal experiences of this city? Episodes will be released on April 13, 27 and May 18.

Zócalo Public Square is hosting the event “How Can We Make Farm Work Healthier?” on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

PCC Farmland Trust‘s Earth Day event “Climate Change and Farmland: Building a Resilient Future for Washington” will be livestreamed on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Register for free on its website.

Museums

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours and resources on its website. You can also browse the museum’s photo and print media archive for historical photographs, letters, journals and more. Additionally, on Mondays and Fridays, the museum hosts tours of specific aircraft and spacecraft with curator Matthew Burchette on Facebook Live.

The National Nordic Museum has several free digital museum experiences.

Pacific Science Center has hands-on science explorations to do at home through its website.

Seattle Art Museum has launched #StayHomeWithSAM, a series that brings exclusive artist interviews, collection highlights, community voices, behind-the -scenes content and more on its blog.

Music

Can’t Stop the Blues is a Facebook page that livestreams blues music. Find the schedule on the “events” section of the page.

On Sunday evenings, Classical KING FM will air a live broadcast of the St. Mark’s Cathedral Compline service of the choir singing to an empty sanctuary. KING is also partnering with Seattle Opera to broadcast archival recordings of full operas on Saturday mornings. More can be found on its website.

KEXP continues to broadcast at 90.3 FM and livestreams on its website.

Live Nation’s virtual hub, Live From Home, is updated daily with livestreams and other content from musicians.

Northwest Folklife offers a variety of audio and video stories, performances and community encounters.

The Quarantine Sessions is a Facebook page that is livestreaming concerts.

The Rise Up Music Project holds a livestream daily at 5 p.m.

School of Rock is offering virtual, one-on-one music lessons through its School of Rock Remote program.

Many artists are performing virtual concerts. See this list for a schedule. Stay at Home Fest is another online resource streaming concerts.

The World Parkinson Coalition is hosting a Parkinson’s Sing-A-Long every Thursday in April starting April 9 in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Mental health

Virtual AA meetings can be found online through Western Washington Area 72.

Standard Dose is launching a series of virtual, interactive workshops on topics including loneliness, stress and boundaries. The sessions are free and hosted daily through the end of March. View the schedule and sign-up here.

Conferences

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event, originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco, will now take place entirely online.

Fundraisers

Seattle Hempfest‘s annual fundraising event 420 Fest scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 will be moved to Zoom from 1 to 7 p.m.

Other

Freehold Theatre is offering a variety of acting and theatre classes online. Find more info and register on its website.

Live Wire Radio is hosting a new weekly series called “Live Wire House Parties” on Fridays.

Puget Soundkeeper is celebrating Earth Month with virtual cleanups. Community members are encouraged to pick up trash in their neighborhoods, post a selfie or picture of the trash on Instagram, tag @PugetSoundkeeper and use the hashtag #PSKVirtualCleanup.

Seattle Center has a mobile app that allows users to explore the Center’s history and public art collection, as well as a number of other virtual experiences on its website.

Seattle Chess School has weekly chess clubs for kids from second grade through high school every day from 3 to 5 p.m.

Seattle residents who do not have a library card from The Seattle Public Library can now sign up for an instant digital Library card, which gives immediate access to e-books and e-audiobooks through the Library’s OverDrive digital collection.

The Shoreline Arts Council is hosting its annual Edible Book Festival virtually. Find more details and register on its website.

Social Venture Partners Fast Pitch Final Showdown event will shift from a one-night program to a multi-week digital event from April 2 through April 16 with opportunities for the greater Seattle community to participate by watching, voting, and donating. Fast Pitch online is free to watch and vote the entire two weeks.

TeenTix offers arts-curious teens several virtual opportunities to meet their peers through online forums. Through the end of April, TeenTix members can livestream Seattle Symphony Concerts and performances from OntheBoards.TV.

The Washington Chess Federation is hosting several events online: The Harmon Memorial Chess Tournament; The Washington State Barber/Rockefeller Qualifier Chess Tournament; The Washington Senior Championship; and the Northwest Chess Open.

