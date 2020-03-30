Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order by category.

Fitness/Dance

8 Limbs Yoga is livestreaming its classes on Zoom. Register on its website.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness is livestreaming yoga, including prenatal and postnatal yoga, and barre classes.

Poseurs is livestreaming a majority of its classes on YouTube.

Seattle Yoga Arts is streaming its classes. Register on its website.

SoundYoga in West Seattle is offering all classes online until further notice. Register online.

Spira Power Yoga Studios offers five yoga classes online per day. They also offer two free classes per week and a free weekly senior chair yoga class. Sign up and find the schedule on its website.

Twist Yoga Edmonds is live streaming yoga classes three times daily on its Instagram page.

Two Dog Yoga is offering yoga classes via Zoom. Register online.

Education

Academic Entertainment has several virtual assemblies and online workshops on its website.

Aspiring Youth is moving its spring groups to an online format. Contact info@aspiringyouth.com for more information.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

Town Hall is pursuing options for digital-only programming and curating selections from its media archives. Find the broadcasts on its livestream page.

Seattle Center Festál has released a series of podcasts called “Yes, and…” that delves into the questions: Who lives here? What is their experience of life? And how does it intersect with our personal experiences of this city? Episodes will be released on April 13, 27 and May 18.

PCC Farmland Trust is working to move its April 22 Earth Day event at Town Hall to a digital platform.

Museums/Movies

TeenTix offers arts-curious teens several virtual opportunities to meet their peers through online forums. Through the end of April, TeenTix members can livestream Seattle Symphony Concerts and performances from OntheBoards.TV.

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours on its website. You can also browse the museum’s photo and print media archive for historical photographs, letters, journals and more. Additionally, on Mondays and Fridays, the museum hosts tours of specific aircraft and spacecraft with curator Matthew Burchette on Facebook Live.

The National Nordic Museum has several free digital museum experiences.

Pacific Science Center has hands-on science explorations to do at home through its website.

Seattle Art Museum has launched #StayHomeWithSAM, a series that brings exclusive artist interviews, collection highlights, community voices, behind-the -scenes content and more on its blog.

Music

On Sunday evenings, Classical KING FM will air a live broadcast of the St. Mark’s Cathedral Compline service of the choir singing to an empty sanctuary. KING is also partnering with Seattle Opera to broadcast archival recordings of full operas on Saturday mornings. More can be found on its website.

KEXP continues to broadcast at 90.3 FM and livestreams on its website.

Northwest Folklife offers a variety of audio and video stories, performances and community encounters.

The Quarantine Sessions is a Facebook page that is livestreaming concerts.

Contemporary Celtic sister band The Gothard Sisters is offering a video of its concert online for free as a “Stay at Home St. Pat’s” event through March 31.

The Rise Up Music Project holds a livestream daily at 5 p.m.

Many artists are performing virtual concerts. See this list for a schedule. Stay at Home Fest is another online resource streaming concerts.

Prison Scholar Fund is hosting a virtual concert on Saturday, April 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. with Glitterfox.

Mental health

Virtual AA meetings can be found online through Western Washington Area 72.

Standard Dose is launching a series of virtual, interactive workshops on topics including loneliness, stress and boundaries. The sessions are free and hosted daily through the end of March. View the schedule and sign-up here.

Conferences

Conservation Northwest’s 17th Annual Hope for a Wild Future Auction & Dinner scheduled for April 2 on the Seattle Waterfront is canceled. It will be holding an online auction and webinar at 6 p.m. April 2 instead, with more information forthcoming.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event, originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco, will now take place entirely online.

Other

Those wanting to see the Cherry Blossoms at UW can view of a livestream on YouTube.

Live Wire Radio is hosting a new weekly series called “Live Wire House Parties” on Fridays.

Seattle Center has a mobile app that allows users to explore the Center’s history and public art collection.

The Shoreline Arts Council is hosting its annual Edible Book Festival virtually. Find more details and register on its website.

