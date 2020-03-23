Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order by category.

Fitness/Dance

8 Limbs Yoga is live streaming its classes for free on Zoom.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness is live streaming yoga, including prenatal and postnatal yoga, and barre classes.

Poseurs is live-streaming a majority of their classes on YouTube.

Two Dog Yoga is offering yoga classes via Zoom. Register online.

Education

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

Town Hall is pursuing options for digital-only programming and curating selections from its media archives. Find the broadcasts on its live stream page.

Seattle Center Festál has released a series of podcasts called “Yes, and…” that delves into the questions: Who lives here? What is their experience of life? And how does it intersect with our personal experiences of this city? Episodes will be released on March 23, April 13, April 27 and May 18.

The American Institute of Architects is hosting a free, live Ask An Architect webinar about home design that will include an overview of the design and construction process including budget and schedule, tips for hiring the right team, and answers to how you and your designer can work together to make the most of any project on Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PCC Farmland Trust is working to move its April 22 Earth Day event at Town Hall to a digital platform.

Museums/Movies

Due to the closure of movie theaters, several movies are being released to video-on-demand early including “Emma,” “Bloodshot” and “The Invisible Man.”

TeenTix offers arts-curious teens several virtual opportunities to meet their peers through online forums. Through the end of April, TeenTix members can live stream Seattle Symphony Concerts and performances from OntheBoards.TV .

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours on its website.

The National Nordic Museum has several free digital museum experiences.

Pacific Science Center has hands-on science explorations to do at home through its website. It will live stream its Science in the City event “COVID-19: Connect with the Experts” on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Seattle Art Museum has launched #StayHomeWithSAM, a series that brings exclusive artist interviews, collection highlights, community voices, behind the scenes content, and more on its blog.

Music

On Sunday evenings, Classical KING FM will air a live broadcast of the St. Mark’s Cathedral Compline service of the choir singing to an empty sanctuary. KING is also partnering with Seattle Opera to broadcast archival recordings of full operas on Saturday mornings. More can be found on its website.

KEXP continues to broadcast at 90.3 FM and live streams on its website.

Northwest Folklife offers a variety of audio and video stories, performances and community encounters.

The Quarantine Sessions is a Facebook page that is live streaming concerts.

Seattle Opera is live streaming its monthly Opera Talk on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. hosted by Seattle Opera dramaturge Jonathan Dean.

Many artists are performing virtual concerts. See this list for a schedule. Stay at Home Fest is another online resource streaming concerts.

Mental health

Standard Dose is launching a series of virtual, interactive workshops on topics including loneliness, stress and boundaries. The sessions are free and hosted daily through the end of March. View the schedule and sign-up here.

Conferences

Conservation Northwest’s 17th Annual Hope for a Wild Future Auction & Dinner scheduled for April 2 on the Seattle Waterfront is canceled. It will be holding an online auction and webinar at 6 p.m. April 2 instead, with more information forthcoming.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event, originally scheduled for April 6-8 in San Francisco, will now take place entirely online.

Other

Those wanting to see the Cherry Blossoms at UW can view of a live stream on YouTube.

Seattle Center has a mobile app that allows users to explore the Center’s history and public art collection.

