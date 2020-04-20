Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order by category.

Fitness/Dance

8 Limbs Yoga is livestreaming its classes on Zoom. Register on its website.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness is livestreaming yoga, including prenatal and postnatal yoga, and barre classes.

Ballard Health Club is livestreaming over 45 fitness classes hosted by the club’s instructors.

BendnMove is streaming all its classes online. Register on its website.

Feldenkrais Teachers in Seattle is a resource to find gentle movement lessons from teachers throughout Seattle.

Gotta Dance is offering classes online for anyone ages 18-months and up.

Limber Yoga & Wellness is running most of its classes Monday through Sunday, as well as some specialty classes like prenatal and kids classes, online.

Lotus Yoga is livestreaming its 29 weekly classes. Register on its website.

Maven Yoga is livestreaming classes. All dates for its on-going livestream classes are on its website.

Movement From Within has online Feldenkrais® Awareness Through Movement classes Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. See its website for more info.

Poseurs is livestreaming a majority of its classes on YouTube.

Rain Country Dance Association is hosting weekly line dancing at home nights with a line dance lesson aimed at the LGBTQ community on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Seattle Dance Fitness has classes for adults and kids on Zoom seven days a week. See more info and sign up for a free first week on its website.

Seattle Yoga Arts is streaming its classes. Register on its website.

Seattle Yoga News has compiled a list of Seattle-area yoga studios that are livestreaming classes.

Sensing Vitality has online classes to improve breathing, balance and more on Tuesdays 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:20 p.m. See its website for more details.

SoundYoga in West Seattle is offering all classes online until further notice. Register online.

Spira Power Yoga Studios offers five yoga classes online per day. They also offer two free classes per week and a free weekly senior chair yoga class. Sign up and find the schedule on its website.

Twist Yoga Edmonds is live streaming yoga classes three times daily on its Instagram page.

Two Dog Yoga is offering yoga classes via Zoom. Register online.

Whole Life Yoga is livestreaming classes. Register on its website.

Education

Academic Entertainment has several virtual assemblies and online workshops on its website.

Aspiring Youth is moving its spring groups to an online format. Contact info@aspiringyouth.com for more information.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

Town Hall has digital-only programming and curated selections from its media archives. Find the broadcasts on its livestream page.

The University of Washington Evening with Neuroscience committee is hosting a series of livestream events via YouTube live starting Friday, April 10 through Friday, May 1.

Seattle Center Festál has released a series of podcasts called “Yes, and…” that delves into the questions: Who lives here? What is their experience of life? And how does it intersect with our personal experiences of this city? Episodes will be released on April 27 and May 18.

The Seattle Public Library has launched virtual story time on its Facebook page.

PCC Farmland Trust‘s Earth Day event “Climate Change and Farmland: Building a Resilient Future for Washington” will be livestreamed on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Register for free on its website.

Optimism Brewery’s Climate Science on Tap series is continuing online. The next event “Climate Change (Mis)information: Communicating Facts and Responding to Falsehoods” will be held on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online.

Museums

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours and resources on its website. You can also browse the museum’s photo and print media archive for historical photographs, letters, journals and more. Additionally, on Mondays and Fridays, the museum hosts tours of specific aircraft and spacecraft with curator Matthew Burchette on Facebook Live.

The National Nordic Museum has several free digital museum experiences.

Pacific Science Center has hands-on science explorations to do at home through its website.

Seattle Art Museum has launched #StayHomeWithSAM, a series that brings exclusive artist interviews, collection highlights, community voices, behind-the -scenes content and more on its blog.

Chihuly Studios and Traver Gallery will debut the digital exhibition “Chihuly Merletto,” the newest collection of work by Dale Chihuly, on Thursday, June 4 through Saturday, Aug. 1.

Music

Can’t Stop the Blues is a Facebook page that livestreams blues music. Find the schedule on the “events” section of the page.

On Sunday evenings, Classical KING FM will air a live broadcast of the St. Mark’s Cathedral Compline service of the choir singing to an empty sanctuary. KING is also partnering with Seattle Opera to broadcast archival recordings of full operas on Saturday mornings. More can be found on its website.

The Gothard Sisters are hosting a Cozy Celtic Concert Series every Tuesday on their website.

Heaps Gay and Create or Die are hosting “Loud N’ Queer,” an event featuring music, performance art and more every Friday at 8 p.m.

KEXP continues to broadcast at 90.3 FM and livestreams on its website.

Live Nation’s virtual hub, Live From Home, is updated daily with livestreams and other content from musicians.

Northwest Folklife offers a variety of audio and video stories, performances and community encounters.

Pickathon is streaming A Concert A Day for 60 days starting Wednesday, April 8. The streams are free and support MusiCares.

The Quarantine Sessions is a Facebook page that is livestreaming concerts. The Rise Up Music Project holds a livestream daily at 5 p.m.

Sessions in Place is a weekly livestreamed concert.

School of Rock is offering virtual, one-on-one music lessons through its School of Rock Remote program.

Many artists are performing virtual concerts. See this list for a schedule. Stay at Home Fest is another online resource streaming concerts.

Sunshine Music Together has family music classes online. Register on its website.

The World Parkinson Coalition is hosting a Parkinson’s Sing-A-Long every Thursday in April starting April 9 in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Seattle-based indie singer-songwriter SYML will be on WGBH’s Facebook Watch Party on Tuesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. He will be performing and doing a Q&A.

Mental health

Virtual AA meetings can be found online through Western Washington Area 72.

Standard Dose is launching a series of virtual, interactive workshops on topics including loneliness, stress and boundaries. The sessions are free and hosted daily through the end of March. View the schedule and sign-up here.

Virtual Overeaters Anonymous meetings can be found online.

Fundraisers

Seattle Hempfest‘s annual fundraising event 420 Fest scheduled for Monday, April 20 will be moved to Zoom from 1 to 7 p.m.

PROVAIL‘s Inclusion Matters: Gala and Auction will be held online on Friday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m. Find more details on its website.

Seattle Theatre Group‘s annual fundraiser Opening Doors to the Arts is moving online from Friday, April 24 to Saturday, May 2.

Summit Assistance Dogs is moving its annual luncheon fundraiser, originally scheduled for May 7 in Bellevue, to the Unleash Your Love virtual giving event from April 7 to May 7.

Other

Freehold Theatre is offering a variety of acting and theatre classes online. Find more info and register on its website.

King County Library System has several online resources. Find more info on its website.

Live Wire Radio is hosting a new weekly series called “Live Wire House Parties” on Fridays.

Puget Soundkeeper is celebrating Earth Month with virtual cleanups. Community members are encouraged to pick up trash in their neighborhoods, post a selfie or picture of the trash on Instagram, tag @PugetSoundkeeper and use the hashtag #PSKVirtualCleanup.

Red Mountain Revealed is hosting a virtual tasting series every Thursday in April at 4 p.m. on its Facebook.

Seattle Center has a mobile app that allows users to explore the Center’s history and public art collection, as well as a number of other virtual experiences on its website.

Seattle Chess School has weekly chess clubs for kids from second grade through high school every day from 3 to 5 p.m.

Seattle residents who do not have a library card from The Seattle Public Library can now sign up for an instant digital Library card, which gives immediate access to e-books and e-audiobooks through the Library’s OverDrive digital collection.

TeenTix offers arts-curious teens several virtual opportunities to meet their peers through online forums. Through the end of April, TeenTix members can livestream Seattle Symphony Concerts and performances from OntheBoards.TV.

The Washington Chess Federation is hosting several events online: The Harmon Memorial Chess Tournament; The Washington State Barber/Rockefeller Qualifier Chess Tournament; The Washington Senior Championship; and the Northwest Chess Open.

Whidbey and Camano Islands Tourism has launched a virtual vacation series. Participants can connect with the island’s characters, scenic landscapes and wildlife. A new topic will be added each week on Monday and Friday mornings.

The Northwest Watercolor Society is hosting its Waterworks Unchained Exhibition online from April 28 to Sept. 12.

Tilth Alliance is hosting an Edible Plant Sale online Friday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 5.

