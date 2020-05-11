Due to restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, many organizations are canceling public gatherings and social events around the city, and are, instead, holding their events, classes, activities and more online.

Below are some of the outings that have moved online. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about online events.

Events are in chronological order by category.

Fitness/Dance

8 Limbs Yoga is livestreaming its classes on Zoom. Register on its website.

Acardia Seattle is livestreaming fitness classes online. Register on its website.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness is livestreaming yoga, including prenatal and postnatal yoga, and barre classes.

Ballard Health Club is livestreaming over 45 fitness classes hosted by the club’s instructors.

BendnMove is streaming all its classes online. Register on its website.

Feldenkrais Teachers in Seattle is a resource to find gentle movement lessons from teachers throughout Seattle.

Gotta Dance is offering classes online for anyone ages 18-months and up.

Limber Yoga & Wellness is running most of its classes Monday through Sunday, as well as some specialty classes like prenatal and kids classes, online.

Lotus Yoga is livestreaming its 29 weekly classes. Register on its website.

Maven Yoga is livestreaming classes. All dates for its on-going livestream classes are on its website.

Movement From Within has online Feldenkrais® Awareness Through Movement classes Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. See its website for more info.

The Pacific Northwest Ballet is releasing a series of online videos, for limited time viewing, of dress rehearsals and performances. Some are limited to current donors and ticket holders, while others are free. Find them on its Facebook or YouTube page.

Poseurs is livestreaming a majority of its classes on YouTube.

Rain Country Dance Association is hosting weekly line dancing at home nights with a line dance lesson aimed at the LGBTQ community on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Seattle Dance Fitness has classes for adults and kids on Zoom seven days a week. See more info and sign up for a free first week on its website.

Seattle Yoga Arts is streaming its classes. Register on its website.

Seattle Yoga News has compiled a list of Seattle-area yoga studios that are livestreaming classes.

Sensing Vitality has online classes to improve breathing, balance and more on Tuesdays 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:20 p.m. See its website for more details.

SoundYoga in West Seattle is offering all classes online until further notice. Register online.

Spira Power Yoga Studios offers five yoga classes online per day. They also offer two free classes per week and a free weekly senior chair yoga class. Sign up and find the schedule on its website.

Twist Yoga Edmonds is live streaming yoga classes three times daily on its Instagram page.

Two Dog Yoga is offering yoga classes via Zoom. Register online.

Whole Life Yoga is livestreaming classes. Register on its website.

Education

Academic Entertainment has several virtual assemblies and online workshops on its website.

Aspiring Youth is moving its spring groups to an online format. Contact info@aspiringyouth.com for more information.

The Foss Waterway Seaport has daily virtual programming for all ages.

GBSA has several online events coming up. See its event calendar for more details.

Greentrike has online resources for families with young children including video storytimes, sing-a-longs and circletimes.

Hugo House will move all classes to online video conferencing for the remainder of the winter quarter.

Seattle Arts and Lectures has moved its May and June events online. Find them on its website.

Town Hall has digital-only programming and curated selections from its media archives. Find the broadcasts on its livestream page.

Seattle Center Festál has released a series of podcasts called “Yes, and…” that delves into the questions: Who lives here? What is their experience of life? And how does it intersect with our personal experiences of this city? A new episode will be released on May 18.

The Seattle Public Library has launched virtual story time on its Facebook page.

The Issaquah Senior Center is hosting a virtual learning lab series every Tuesday in May over Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. See its calendar for the schedule and more details.

Zócalo Public Square is hosting the discussion will be “How Do Oppressed People Build Community?” on Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m with University of North Carolina historian William Sturkey. Register online.

Pacific Science Center is hosting a virtual Brewolgy event on Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Fremont Brewing’s Sensory Scientist will showcase three beers and teach viewers about the process of tasting and evaluating beers. Register online.

Goethe Pop Up Seattle is celebrating the 70th anniversary of Europe Day with a free online screening of “Short Export,” a selection of German short films about life within Germany on Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. On Thursday, May 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. it is hosting its monthly “Book Klub” for the book “A Bintel Brief: Love and Longing in Old New York” by Liana Finck. Register online.

Museums

LeMay – America’s Car Museum has drawing templates, lesson plans and coloring sheets on its website. They also host periodic contests, games and curator presentations on its Facebook and Instagram.

The Museum of Flight has virtual tours and resources on its website. You can also browse the museum’s photo and print media archive for historical photographs, letters, journals and more. Additionally, on Mondays and Fridays, the museum hosts tours of specific aircraft and spacecraft with curator Matthew Burchette on Facebook Live.

The Museum of Glass has family-friendly art projects to do at home on its website.

The Museum of Pop Culture has virtual pop culture experiences on its website.

The National Nordic Museum has several free digital museum experiences. The Museum will host the Nordic Innovation Summit on Thursday, May 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on its YouTube channel. Find more information and register on its website.

Pacific Science Center has hands-on science explorations to do at home through its website.

Seattle Art Museum has launched #StayHomeWithSAM, a series that brings exclusive artist interviews, collection highlights, community voices, behind-the -scenes content and more on its blog.

Seattle Children’s Museum offers virtual programming.

The Tacoma Art Museum has digital hands-on art activities related to pieces in TAM’s collection for families. 70% of TAM’s permanent collection can also be viewed through eMuseum.

The Washington State History Museum has a free app where viewers can remotely explore exhibitions and learn from history lessons for all grade levels. Washingtonians can also share their COVID-19 experiences and contribute digital content for the museum’s collections.

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) is hosting a free webinar “Behind the Seams: Zoom in on the Details” on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Register on its website.

Chihuly Studios and Traver Gallery will debut the digital exhibition “Chihuly Merletto,” the newest collection of work by Dale Chihuly, on Thursday, June 4 through Saturday, Aug. 1.

Music

Can’t Stop the Blues is a Facebook page that livestreams blues music. Find the schedule on the “events” section of the page.

On Sunday evenings, Classical KING FM will air a live broadcast of the St. Mark’s Cathedral Compline service of the choir singing to an empty sanctuary. KING is also partnering with Seattle Opera to broadcast archival recordings of full operas on Saturday mornings. More can be found on its website.

The Gothard Sisters are hosting a Cozy Celtic Concert Series every Tuesday on their website.

Heaps Gay and Create or Die are hosting “Loud N’ Queer,” an event featuring music, performance art and more every Friday at 8 p.m.

KEXP continues to broadcast at 90.3 FM and livestreams on its website.

Live Nation’s virtual hub, Live From Home, is updated daily with livestreams and other content from musicians.

Northwest Folklife offers a variety of audio and video stories, performances and community encounters. This year’s Northwest Folklife Festival will be held online from Saturday, May 23 to Monday, 25.

Pickathon is streaming A Concert A Day for 60 days starting Wednesday, April 8. The streams are free and support MusiCares.

Practicing Musician offers online instrumental music education and has waived its monthly fee for all students until September 2020. Find more information at its website.

The Quarantine Sessions is a Facebook page that is livestreaming concerts.

The Rise Up Music Project holds a livestream daily at 5 p.m.

Sessions in Place is a weekly livestreamed concert.

Susan Palmer’s Guitar Studio has moved its lessons online. Find more information on its website.

School of Rock is offering virtual, one-on-one music lessons through its School of Rock Remote program.

Many artists are performing virtual concerts. See this list for a schedule. Stay at Home Fest is another online resource streaming concerts.

Sunshine Music Together has family music classes online. Register on its website.

Mental health

Virtual AA meetings can be found online through Western Washington Area 72.

Standard Dose is launching a series of virtual, interactive workshops on topics including loneliness, stress and boundaries. The sessions are free and hosted daily through the end of March. View the schedule and sign-up here.

Virtual Overeaters Anonymous meetings can be found online.

Fundraisers

The Auction of Washington Wines is moving it’s Wine & Music event online from Wednesday, May 6 to Sunday, May 10. Register and bid on its website.

Cascade Bicycle Club is taking its Bike Everywhere Breakfast fundraiser online. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 a.m. and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Register online.

Other

Freehold Theatre is offering a variety of acting and theatre classes online. Find more info and register on its website.

King County Library System has several online resources. Find more info on its website.

Live Wire Radio is hosting a new weekly series called “Live Wire House Parties” on Fridays.

Seattle Center has a mobile app that allows users to explore the Center’s history and public art collection, as well as a number of other virtual experiences on its website.

Seattle Chess School has weekly chess clubs for kids from second grade through high school every day from 3 to 5 p.m.

Seattle residents who do not have a library card from The Seattle Public Library can now sign up for an instant digital Library card, which gives immediate access to e-books and e-audiobooks through the Library’s OverDrive digital collection.

Seattle Rep has interviews, podcasts, workshops and more on its website.

SIFF is offering independent arthouse films, encores of presentations, and a rotating selection of virtual cinema on its website.

TeenTix offers arts-curious teens several virtual opportunities to meet their peers through online forums.

The Washington Chess Federation is hosting several events online: The Harmon Memorial Chess Tournament; The Washington State Barber/Rockefeller Qualifier Chess Tournament; The Washington Senior Championship; and the Northwest Chess Open.

Whidbey and Camano Islands Tourism has launched a virtual vacation series. Participants can connect with the island’s characters, scenic landscapes and wildlife. A new topic will be added each week on Monday and Friday mornings.

The Northwest Watercolor Society is hosting its Waterworks Unchained Exhibition online from April 28 to Sept. 12.

South Park Arts is hosting an online art auction from Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. to Monday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Register online to participate in the kick-off on Friday, May 8 via Zoom.

Seattle Center Festál will celebrate Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month with a variety of online activities throughout the month including a live karaoke contest every Saturday starting May 9 from 9 to 11 p.m. Find more information on its website.

The Shoreline – Lake Forest Park Arts Council is hosting a Cosplay Costume Content from Saturday, May 9 to Sunday, May 10.

Design in Public’s Seattle Design Festival will take place from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 online. The festival will feature digital programming, virtual installations and exhibitions and remote experiences.

