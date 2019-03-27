Weekend Highlight

Spice up your weekend at Vegfest healthy vegetarian food festival Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, and at Georgetown Bites, with food and brews, Saturday, March 30.

Vegetarians of Washington hosts Vegfest, with food samples, products, cookbooks and health information at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall. All are welcome, vegetarian or not, to discover the pleasures of plant-based foods for all or part of your cooking and eating. Sample hundreds of tastes of vegetarian world cuisine and buy ingredients and cookbooks to make them at home, with chef demos for more inspiration. There will be speakers on health and nutrition, health screenings, and activities for kids.

Vegfest asks attendees to bring their own bags for carrying out food samples, literature and purchases or buy reusable tote bags available at the event.

Seattle’s historic Georgetown business district hosts Georgetown Bites $5 specials at restaurants, breweries and bakeries around the neighborhood. Buy tickets at Georgetown Trailer Park Mall to redeem for special offers at 34 businesses for food including tacos, chicken, burgers with fries, gumbo, desserts and other choices. Wine and a variety of beers are the $5 special at several locations, and you can bring or buy a growler at Georgetown Brewing for a $5 fill-up of its popular Manny’s Pale Ale to take home.

Also this weekend, Taste Washington Grand Tasting events Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, at CenturyLink Field Event Center offer tastes from 235 wineries and 65 restaurants for $95 a day or $145 for both days.

And through April 7, check out Plate of Nations food specials at 20 eateries in South Seattle’s Othello, Beacon Hill, Mt. Baker, Hillman City and Columbia City neighborhoods. A special menu of shareable plates for $20 and $30 showcases the cuisine of each restaurant, including Mexican, Hawaiian, Thai, Vietnamese, Mediterranean, African, Chinese and American dishes.

Vegfest

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31

Cost: $12/day at the door, cash or check only; ages 12 and younger free

Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle

More info: vegofwa.org/vegfest

Georgetown Bites

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., tickets sold through 4 p.m., Saturday, March 30

Cost: $5/per special

Location: tickets at Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, 5805 Airport Way S., Seattle

More info: georgetownbites.com/georgetown-bites.htm

Taste Washington

Grand Tasting: 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, CenturyLink Field Event Center, $95 and up; time and location of other events vary

More info: tastewashington.org

Plate of Nations

More info: plateofnations.com