The Bite of Seattle is back for its 38th year of food, beverages and entertainment Friday through Sunday, July 19–21.

The Bite will feature more than 60 restaurants, food trucks, artisan and specialty food vendors. Food lovers will have plenty of options to choose from, whether it be sweet or savory, traditional American favorites or fare from other regions.

Those looking to learn some cooking skills can head to The Bite Cooks! — an interactive live cooking show. The show will be presented each day of the festival on the Fisher Rooftop and will feature some of Seattle’s best chefs competing in cook-off battles and performing cooking demonstrations.

Those 21 and older looking for something to sip on can participate in a Craft Beer & Cider Tasting in the Fisher Pavilion. With more than 70 Washington craft beers and ciders to choose from, brew lovers are sure to enjoy the experience.

The Bite is also home to three stages that will host local acts from a variety of genres, including R&B, rock and pop. The full schedule of artists and the stages they will be on can be found on the entertainment section of the Bite’s website.

Nonfood vendors will also be at the Bite. Artwork, clothing, jewelry, henna designs and more will be available for purchase.

The Alley and more

The Alley on the Fisher Rooftop will feature six Seattle-area restaurants and give guests the opportunity to relish in a “high-end, multi-bite” experience. Each restaurant (the lineup varies each day) will offer one signature menu item. The alley will run Friday through Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Bite will also have a free movie night Friday on the Mural Stage. “Wayne’s World” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. The Mural Beer Garden will remain open during the movie for guests 21 and older.

For those looking to try unique bites, Munchies at The Mural will offer fun food items such as deep-fried peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches, liquid-nitrogen cereal and truffle potato twists, to name a few. Munchies at The Mural will be open Friday through Sunday during regular festival hours.

The Bite of Seattle

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle

More info: biteofseattle.com