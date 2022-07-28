What’s Happening July 29-Aug. 4

The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade returns IRL for the first time since 2019, bringing floats, marching bands, drill teams and more to the streets of downtown Seattle. The parade will be just one of several events that occur before this summer’s Seafair closes out with the Blue Angels at Seafair Weekend Aug. 5-7.

The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at Seattle Center. From there, the procession will travel down Fourth Avenue and end at Spring Street. Although the parade is free, those who want to make sure they have the best view can purchase reserved seating in the grandstands at Westlake Park ($50) or roadside along Fourth Avenue ($25). Crowds can get big, so make sure to stake out a spot early if you aren’t reserving one.

Before the parade starts at 7:30 p.m., there will be preparade activities like the iHeart Radio Block Parties, the Running of the Queens and the Amazon Seafair Torchlight Run (6-7:30 p.m. July 30).

“We are so excited to gather for the first time, since 2019, and share in the traditions that make Western Washington such a special place to live,” said Pat Nevin, vice president and general manager of KIRO 7, the parade’s official media partner, in a news release.

If you would rather watch the parade from home, tune into KIRO 7 or stream live from KIRO7.com or the KIRO 7 News apps. Find more information at: seafair.org/events/2022/torchlight-parade

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening July 29-Aug. 4 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Kirkland Summerfest — July 29-31

The 10th Annual Kirkland Summerfest invites visitors to celebrate art, music, wine, beer and more July 29-31. There will be a wine festival, food trucks, games and competitions and more. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. Location varies; 425-456-1111; kirklandsummerfest.com

Open Air Quilt Show and Sale — July 30

The Cama Beach Quilters host their 13th annual Open Air Quilt Show and Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cama Beach State Park. Discover more than 65 bed-size quilts, gently used quilts and other items for sale. Live music will be provided by the Rubatano Marimba Band and A Band of Friends, plus there will be food trucks and activities for all ages. Free. 1880 W. Camano Drive, Camano; camanoislandquilters.wildapricot.org

Northwest Driftwood Artists Exhibition — July 30

Enjoy the Northwest Driftwood Artists Exhibition 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Maltby Community Club. Local artists from around the Puget Sound area will share the beauty of nature with art made from driftwood pieces using a natural method. Some pieces will be available for purchase by raffle or silent auction. Free. 8711 206th St. S.E., Snohomish; northwestdriftwoodartists.org

Federal Way Rhythm & Brews Festival — July 30

The fourth annual Rhythm & Brews Festival returns to Federal Way’s Town Square Park with a full afternoon of music and tastes from local breweries, distilleries and wineries noon-6 p.m. There will also be food available for purchase, local craft vendors, live entertainment from Lost & Found and the Chris Stevens Band and more. Purchase tickets online; $35 ($30 in advance), includes six tasting tokens; $15/non-alcohol ticket. 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way, Federal Way; fwbrews.com

Seattle Summer Stage — July 30

Seattle Summer Stage is a live music and arts festival presented by Seattle-based nonprofit Yeleen Production at 6 p.m. With a theme of “Empowered Women,” this African-focused festival aims to strengthen social, cultural and economic equality for women. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 6310 Northeast 74th St., Seattle; yeleenproduction.org

‘L.A. A Queer History‘ — July 30

Enjoy the Northwest premiere of the new documentary “L.A. A Queer History” at 7 p.m. at Broadway Performance Hall. Eight years in the making, this documentary chronicles the largely unknown LGBTQ+ history of Los Angeles. Purchase tickets online; $20. 1625 Broadway, Seattle; tinyurl.com/yc3zanb7

Movies at the Mural — July 30

This popular outdoor movie series at Seattle Center’s Mural Amphitheatre begins July 30 with “The Princess Bride.” Movies begin at dusk (about 9 p.m.), and each feature is preceded by a short film by students at Cornish College for the Arts. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Bellevue Downtown Arts Market — July 30-31

The Bellevue Downtown Association hosts the 32nd annual Bellevue Downtown Arts Market in downtown Bellevue. Find more than 110 unique juried sculptures, jewelry, home décor, wood and glasswork, fabrics and other local crafts. Food trucks, stimulating art activations and live music ranging from flamenco fusion to folk will also be on-site. Free. Between 106th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Sixth Street, Bellevue; 425-453-1223; bellevuedowntown.com

Black & Tan Hall Presents: Back Alley Block Parties — July 31

Enjoy this edition in a series of Back Alley Block Parties featuring local chefs and a variety of performers, including live musicians, disc jockeys and dancers 1-6 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month through September. Free. In the alley behind Black & Tan Hall (5608 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle); 206-327-9466; blackandtanhall.com

Family Dance Parties on the Plaza — Aug. 2

King County Library System presents a dance event including simple fitness routines and ending with a dance party 1-1:45 p.m. The class is presented by Chris Mercado, a professional dancer who has toured with Disney, performed with the original cast of “High School Musical” and more. Make sure to bring a water bottle. Register online; free. 825 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; 425-392-3130; kcls.org

Point of View: Lake Union Photo Scavenger Hunt — Aug. 4

Join MOHAI for an all-ages scavenger hunt at 6 p.m. at Lake Union Park. Explore the natural and built environments of South Lake Union and uncover history that is seen and unseen throughout the park with historical photos from the MOHAI collection, resources from the Burke Museum and your own perspective. Register online; free. 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; 206-324-1126; mohai.org