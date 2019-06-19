Weekend Highlight

Celebrate the first official weekend of the summer at the Fremont Fair Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23, and the Fremont Solstice Parade Saturday, June 22.

Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year and the official first day of summer, is June 21, providing plenty of daylight hours to party this weekend.

By longtime tradition, the Solstice Cyclists Ride, a group of bicyclists mostly clad only in body paint, starts Saturday’s Solstice Parade. If you’re feeling bold and would like to join in, the parade’s website provides information on paint parties and other details.

The Solstice Parade, sponsored by the Fremont Arts Council, consists entirely of colorful community-based art ensembles marching, dancing and playing music, with no written words, animals or motorized vehicles allowed. Big crowds turn out to enjoy the event and parking is extremely limited in the area, so allow plenty of time to arrive and find your viewing spot, with public transportation, biking or walking as good options to get to the area.

The party continues at the parade’s conclusion at the Fremont Solstice Celebration in Gas Works Park with music performances, food trucks, beer garden and art activities.

The Fremont Fair street festival Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23, features a large craft market, entertainment, food vendors and beer garden. Popular festival traditions include the Art Car display both days, and Sunday’s Dog Parade to benefit COLA (Citizens for Off Leash Areas) for safe and enjoyable areas for dogs to exercise and play.

Fremont Solstice Parade

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Location: Northwest 39th Street and Leary Way Northwest, through the Fremont neighborhood and along Northlake Way to Gas Works Park, Seattle

More info: fremontartscouncil.org/parade

Fremont Fair

Craft Market: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 22-23

Entertainment, Beer Garden: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beer garden until 6 p.m., Sunday, June 23

Dog Parade: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23; registration 11 a.m. to 1:3 p.m., $20 per dog family

Location: West of Fremont Avenue North on North 35th Street and North 34th Street, Seattle

More info: fremontfair.com