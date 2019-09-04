Weekend Highlight

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time to get out and enjoy festivals and activities around our beautiful region.

Celebrate the Feast of San Gennaro, honoring the patron saint of Naples, at the San Gennaro Festival Italian street fair in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8.

The festival has been a popular annual tradition in Seattle since 2013, paying tribute to the contributions of Italian Americans to the Northwest as well as St. Gennaro’s feast day.

The event features Italian food vendors and entertainment, a beer and wine garden, exhibits, Italian wares and kids activities all weekend. A portion of the festival’s proceeds benefit local charities, and the weekend includes a blood drive in honor of the Blood Miracle of St. Gennaro.

The Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival, also known as Mukfest, hosts activities in Lighthouse Park Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8. Popular features include a beer garden with live music daily, Lighthouse tours, the Kiwanis Salmon Bake, the Avenue of Food, and Mukilteo Marketplace arts and crafts vendors.

Children’s Corner activities feature games and special events, including the Reptile Man at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and pony rides from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There’s no on-site parking at the Lighthouse Festival. Parking and shuttle service are available at Olympic View Middle School and Kamiak High School in Mukilteo throughout the weekend for a suggested $1 donation per person.

Fun at the Washington State Fair continues through Sept. 22, this weekend featuring the Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive through downtown Puyallup to the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and pro rodeo entertainment Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 5-8. Fair admission is free with a donation of new school supplies for Communities in Schools after Friday’s parade, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For fairgoers who can’t get enough of carnival rides, the Dizzy Pass for unlimited rides at one price, usually available only on weekdays at the fair, is available this weekend only, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.

San Gennaro Festival of Seattle

Time: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6-8

Location: 1225 S. Angelo St., Georgetown neighborhood, Seattle

More info: sangennarofestivalseattle.org/home.html

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

Time: 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6-8

Location: Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo

More info: mukfest.com

Washington State Fair

Rodeo parade: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Meridian Street to the fairgrounds, Puyallup

Fair hours: 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, closed Tuesdays, through Sept. 22

Cost: $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; prices vary for rodeo and concert events

Location: Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup

More info: thefair.com