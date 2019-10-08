The holidays are just around the corner! If you’d like to submit your fair, festival, 5K, tree lighting, lighting ceremony or other event for inclusion in our 2019 Holiday Listings, please submit information below or email information to weekend@seattletimes.com no later than Sunday, Oct. 20. The holiday listings will be published online in mid-November, and in the Nov. 17 edition of The Mix.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.