While holiday events may look different this year, that doesn’t mean they won’t be happening! Whether it’s an outdoor, socially-distanced market or a virtual concert, let us know about holiday events happening in your neighborhood, and they could end up in our holiday events listing.

Fill out the form below to get your event on our radar. Please note filling out the form does not guarantee inclusion. Events submitted by Monday, Oct. 26, will be included in the print events listing in the Nov. 15 edition of The Mix. Anything submitted after the deadline will be included in our online events listing.