While the pandemic, unfortunately, is not over, events have continued to adapt and change with the times. We’re in for what is hopefully a better summer than last, but we still need to be careful.

For this year’s summer events list, we will be taking submissions for events that are outdoors, virtual, have timed entry or operate in a drive through format. If you know of an event that falls under one of these types and you’d like it to be considered for the list, please fill out the form below.

Note that filling out the form does not guarantee inclusion. Events must be submitted by May 10 at 1 p.m.