Editor’s note: Given the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, please heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated, and check your event’s website for COVID requirements and the latest information.

Like many happenings planned over the past two years, in which live events have perpetually shifted from in-person to virtual to even hybrid, New Year’s at the Needle is no different. But don’t fear! Live fireworks at the Space Needle are back Dec. 31 — though in-person attendance is not permitted. Here’s how to plan for this year’s changes.

It’s the first time in two years for live fireworks at the Needle. In 2019, there were no fireworks for the first time in nearly 30 years due to high winds. In 2020, due to the pandemic, New Year’s at the Needle used sky-mapping technology and video footage to present a virtual light show for viewing on television.

So, if live fireworks are back this year, why can’t people gather for the show?

“[King County] can now have concerts and special events if you can do vaccination verification or proof of a negative COVID test. For fireworks, we’re the Space Needle on one corner of the Seattle Center, but the Seattle Center is an open 74-acre park, so there’s really not any ability to wall off an entire park to check vaccination status,” said Karen Olson, chief operating officer of the Space Needle.

Since vaccination status or proof of a negative test cannot be verified, crowds are not permitted to gather at the base of the Space Needle or on Seattle Center grounds. There will also not be any in-person New Year’s Eve festivities at Seattle Center, like the KING5 pre-fireworks show, live music at the Mural Amphitheatre or any similar events of years past.

But Space Needle officials are planning to supplement the fireworks with something extra.

Using the same technology as in 2020’s virtual show, New Year’s at the Needle will present an augmented reality show that is only viewable by television, computer or mobile phone to encourage viewers to watch from home or at locations where vaccination verification is possible.

“The images that are going to overlay are really cool things that you love about the Pacific Northwest from our neighbors, artists — things that make us proud to be part of Seattle … It’s a tribute to Seattle and our community because we got through [the pandemic] together. There’s something powerful about this community, we preserve, we come together, we innovate, we support one another,” Olson said, adding that the music featured alongside the show will include uplifting songs written by artists during the pandemic.

Plus, viewing the augmented reality show from an indoor venue or viewing party gives you “all the thrills with none of the chills, and that’s the intent of the show,” Olson said.

New Year’s at the Needle’s official viewing party will be at Queen Anne Beerhall. There will also be viewing parties at Rhein Haus Seattle, multiple Flatstick Pub and Sam’s Tavern locations, Art Marble 21, Von 1000 Spirits, Ozzie’s, Sharps RoastHouse and more soon-to-be-announced locations. From home, tune into KING5 on your television or stream online at king5.com or on the KING5 mobile app.

Find more information about this year’s New Year’s at the Needle: spaceneedle.com/newyears

New Year’s Eve events

Here are some other events happening New Year’s Eve in the Puget Sound area.

New Year Party in the Park

For one night only, Deception Pass State Park is opening the West Beach parking lot for a campout. Join interpretive staff as the sun sets for family-friendly activities, programs and s’mores. Continue the fun on New Year’s Day with the Puffin Plunge hosted by the Fidalgo Nature School, as well as the annual First Day Hike. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 41229 Washington 20, Oak Harbor; parks.state.wa.us/497/Deception-Pass

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Ring in 2022 at The Lodge at St. Edward’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Party. Savor a last meal of the year in Cedar + Elm with a four-course prix fixe tasting menu. Continue downstairs to hit the dance floor and party the night away with Jake Bergevin & The Javatown Swing Orchestra. Graze on late-night snacks and craft cocktails before a celebratory bubbly toast as guests count down to midnight and cast wishes for the new year. Then, retreat to your guest room to wake up in 2022. Purchase tickets online; $710. 14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; 425-470-6500; thelodgeatstedward.com

Rendezvous 2022

Say goodbye to 2021 and meet up with 2022 at W Seattle. The main party will start at 10:30 p.m. (early access from 9-10:30 p.m. available with full access ticket) including live music, food, dancing, a Champagne toast and more. Purchase tickets online; $125. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; wseattle.com

Lucky Strike New Year’s Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a family-friendly event featuring special guest performers, face painting, balloon artists and more with a ball drop at 9 p.m. For those over 21, ring in 2022 with a night of celebrating, bowling and more starting at 10 p.m. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Ste 250, Bellevue; 425-453-5137; luckystrikeent.com

Cirque du Bollywood New Year’s Eve

Cirque Du Bollywood New Year’s Eve by Wicked Karma invites people over 21 to celebrate the night at Emerald City Trapeze Arts. DJ Gabbar will be the main entertainment along with surprise acts of live drumming and aerial circus performances, Blue Ribbon will be catering and the upstairs VIP section will have unlimited drinks and appetizers. Purchase tickets online; $49.99-$139.99. 2702 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle; wicked-karma.com

Rockin’ Rockfish Noon Year’s Eve

Join the Seattle Aquarium and ring in the New Year with those who won’t be staying up until midnight. The aquarium will host a countdown event packed with singing and dancing to original science songs, learning about marine life from surprise guests and a visit from the divers in the Window on Washington Waters. Streaming on YouTube at 11:30 a.m. Register online; free. seattleaquarium.org

New Year’s Eve — Perfect Pairings

Start your celebration with Tinte Cellars’ first Perfect Pairings event 5-8 p.m. The Tinte team has curated a flight of four Tinte Cellars’ wines. Guests will be greeted with a welcome wine, and then as the evening unfolds, enjoy three Tinte wines paired with three specially selected seasonal cake slices from Deep Sea Sugar and Salt. Purchase tickets online; $44. 5951 Airport Way S., Seattle; 206-829-9941; tintecellars.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Dec. 31-Jan. 6 in the Puget Sound area.

Polar Plunge — Jan. 1

Start the new year with a splash at the Lake Sammamish State Park Polar Plunge 10:30-11:30 a.m. The festivities begin with registration, music and more on the shores of Sunset Beach. The crowd will “plunge” at 11 a.m. The first 180 registered participants will receive a Polar Plunge souvenir campfire mug, hand warmer and a coupon for a cup of Ivar’s clam chowder. Register online; $10. 2000 N.W. Sammamish Road, Issaquah; lakesammamishfriends.org

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Quintet — Jan. 2

Seattle Jazz Vespers presents the SRJO Quintet at 6 p.m. This group is made up of members of the award-winning Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra including Milo Petersen (guitar), Phil Sparks (bass), D’vonne Lewis (drums), Michael Brockman (saxophone) and Jay Thomas (trumpet/saxophone). The quintet will play a selection of their favorite standards and jazz standards for their inaugural concert at Seattle Jazz Vespers. Free. 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; 206-325-6051; facebook.com/SeattleJazzVespers

The CVG Red Tag Sale — Jan. 3-8

Collective Visions Gallery artists are clearing out their studios 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Find art, art supplies, books, cards, prints and more at a discounted price. Free. 331 Pacific Ave., Bremerton; 360-377-8327; collectivevisionsgallery.com