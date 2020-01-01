Weekend Highlight

The holidays are over and the new year is here. Maybe you’re feeling like your home needs some fresh touches for 2020. Or, maybe you’re looking to jump-start that resolution to be more active. Whatever it is, these events will help you kick off the new year right.

Puyallup Home & Garden Show

Get remodeling, landscaping and decorating advice during the Puyallup Home & Garden Show Jan. 3-5 at the Mattress Firm ShowPlex in the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. The event will feature hundreds of exhibits with product demonstrations, talks and more.

On Saturday, Bill Peregrine, certified landscape professional, will give a talk on low maintenance landscapes and plants at noon and 3 p.m. On Sunday at 1 p.m., local gardening expert Ciscoe Morris will answer questions and give tips on how to make the best of your yard.

There will be garden, kitchen and bath displays, flower and plant sales, home-improvement contractors and services and more. Visitors can also tour a tiny home from the Washington Tiny House Association.

Admission is $8, $7 for seniors and military, and free for those 17 and under. Additionally, the first 100 attendees each day will get in free. Parking is free as well.

Worst Day of the Year Run

Start the new decade with the Worst Day of the Year fun run and walk in Bothell on Jan. 5. Celebrate this historically cold and wet time of month while also helping the environment.

Advertising

Participants are encouraged to wear a costume to the event. There will be a costume contest with prizes, so get creative! Runners and walkers can reward themselves with an after-party at McMenamins Anderson School starting at 10:30 a.m. Hot soup and rolls will be served and those in costume can receive a free adult beverage. There will also be outdoor fire pits. In addition to all the fun, for every runner, a tree will be planted in equatorial rainforests.

Registration and check-in opens at 9 a.m. at Haynes Hall at the Anderson School. Participants can choose between a 5 or 10K. Parking is free.

____

Puyallup Home & Garden Show

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3-4; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Location: Mattress Firm ShowPlex at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup

Cost: $8/general admission; $7/seniors and military; free/first 100 guests each day and ages 17 and under

More info: puyalluphomeshow.net

Worst Day of the Year Run

Hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Location: McMenamins Anderson School, 18607 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell

Cost: $39/through Jan. 1; $49/at event

More info: worstdayrun.com