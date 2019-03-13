It’s said that everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so all are welcome to join in the fun featuring the St. Patrick's Day Parade through downtown Seattle on March 16 and the Irish Festival at Seattle Center March 16-17.

Weekend Highlight

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17, celebrated all weekend at Irish Heritage Club events featuring the big St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16, and the Irish Festival at Seattle Center Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

It’s said that everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so all are welcome to join in the fun, from festivities at the many Irish pubs in the area to the parade on Saturday that’s grown into a popular, sidewalk-filling event in downtown Seattle.

St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is delivered by the Seafair pirates on Friday, March 15, re-enacting his arrival in Ireland after his capture by pirates around 400 A.D. After welcoming him to town, all are invited to join in the traditional mini-parade to lay a green stripe along Fourth Avenue to mark the route of Saturday’s parade.

Parade grand marshals join Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan in raising the Irish Tricolor flag in front of the King County Administration Building at 12:20 p.m. Saturday as a prelude to the parade. Seattle Police Department motorcycles, the Pacific Northwest DeLorean Club and grand marshals lead the parade, followed by local and Irish dignitaries, Irish dancers, pipe and drum bands, Seafair pirates and clowns, community groups, dog clubs and more.

All are welcome to walk in the parade behind one of four banners representing provinces in Ireland, reflecting your heritage or not, and anyone who can’t walk the distance can ride the free Seniors Shamrock Shuttle (board by noon at Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street).

Irish music and dance, food, children’s activities, workshops, exhibits and vendors fill Saturday and Sunday’s Irish Festival at Seattle Center Armory. There will be workshops on Irish genealogy and playing the Irish whistle, and cooking demonstrations on soda bread, potato pancake, colcannon and other Irish dishes. Kids can make leprechaun and Irish dancer masks and finger puppets, learn the legend of the shamrock and create with Lego bricks at the Children’s Play Area.

Contests for the “Most Irish-Looking Face” at 4 p.m. Saturday and “Smilingest Irish Eyes” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday are open to kids 12 and younger of all backgrounds.

The Irish Film Festival, noon to 5 p.m. in the Armory Loft, and a display of Irish-made DeLorean classic cars, outside the Armory, are among other festival events Saturday and Sunday.

For more St. Patrick’s Day events, see our Community Calendar listing.

_____

Landing of St. Patrick: 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, South Lake Union near MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle

Green Stripe Laying: 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, on Fourth Avenue from Jefferson Street to Pine Street, Seattle; all welcome to board flatbed truck, 6:30 p.m. at Occidental Avenue and South King Street, Seattle

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Fourth Avenue from James Street to Pine Street, Seattle

More info: irishclub.org/irish-week

Irish Festival

Time: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Location: Seattle Center Armory, Seattle

More info: 206-684-7200 or irishclub.org/irish-festival-seattle