Weekend Highlight

Celebrate spring at Easter and Earth Day events, most on Saturday, April 20, including the Woodland Park Zoo Bunny Bounce/Easter Baskets for Animals and Snohomish Easter Parade.

Bunny Bounce includes bunny encounters, zoo programs throughout the day and egg hunts for kids ages 1 to 8. Zoo animals get in on the fun, too, with Easter baskets lined with flowers, berries and other favorite treats for orangutans, lemurs, grizzlies and others as an enrichment activity.

Seattle community centers and several other venues host egg hunts for kids, most on Saturday. For all egg-hunt events, organizers ask families to bring a bag or basket for each child and arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to find your starting place.

Historic downtown Snohomish hosts its 39th annual Easter Parade Saturday, followed by the Easter Bonnet Contest for the most creative bonnet with “all the frills upon it,” as the old song goes, for people of all ages and pets. Anyone wearing a bonnet is invited to ride on the parade float boarding until 10:45 a.m. at Cedar Avenue and First Street.

Earth Day, celebrated worldwide since 1970 to support environmental protection, is Monday, April 22, with many local events this weekend.

There are lots of opportunities to help with projects to clean and improve local habitats, along with an Earth Day Run, e-cycling and events to learn about protecting the environment. The Port of Seattle hosts an Earth Day Celebration that focuses on sustainable living and supporting marine life Saturday at Shilshole Bay Marina. Bellevue hosts the Arbor Day-Earth Day Family Festival with activities and ceremonies Saturday at Lewis Creek Park and Visitor Center.

