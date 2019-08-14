Weekend Highlight

Train fanatics gather ’round because the Snoqualmie Railroad Days festival is back this weekend from Friday, Aug. 16, to Sunday, Aug. 18, in downtown Snoqualmie and at the Northwest Railway Museum. The event was started by volunteer firefighters in 1939 in celebration of the arrival of the town’s first fire truck. Today, the festival is all about trains, timber and tradition.

The festivities kick off Friday with a downtown music crawl from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Catch rock music from Everson Pines at 9 p.m., folk from Brooksie Wells at 7:30 p.m. and more throughout the night.

On Saturday, start your morning off right with the Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Then head to the kiddie and grand parade beginning at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m., there will be a firefighter competition in Sandy Cove Park. End the night dancing your heart out to the Maple Valley Big Band starting at 6 p.m.

From 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, you can see the Legends Club Car Show. If you want to participate, you can register in-person on the day of the show starting at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 11 a.m.

All weekend long there will be arts in the park, kids activities, a wine and beer garden, train and speeder car rides and more. There will also be an arts and main stage providing entertainment on Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Festival fun continues

More food, music and art can be found at the Celebrate Woodinville Festival in downtown Woodinville on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Snag some pancakes at the community pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at Fire Station 31. After filling up, head over to the annual community parade on 175th Street from 11 a.m.-noon. Dog lovers should be sure to check out the Basset Bash from 1-4 p.m. in Deyoung Park. The bash is an annual basset-hound-only contest where prizes for attributes such as best waddle, best howl and longest ears will be awarded.

From noon-5 p.m. in Wilmot Gateway Park, enjoy music, a beer and wine garden, local restaurants, Woodinville farmers market, art show, exhibitors, family activities and Woodinville car club show.

_____

Snoqualmie Railroad Days

Time: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Cost: free; car-show registration $25 day of

Location: downtown Snoqualmie and Northwest Railroad Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie

More info: 425-888-3030 or railroaddays.com

Celebrate Woodinville Festival

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Cost: free

Location: various locations in downtown Woodinville

More Info: 425-481-8300 or celebratewoodinville.com