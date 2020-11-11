In an effort to support Black artists and restaurant owners in the greater Seattle area who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Bad Habit Media is producing Shelter Fest Seattle, an online benefit music festival featuring prerecorded performances and interviews with local chefs. The event will be streamed on the Shelter Fest Seattle website from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14-15.

The event will be hosted by Nikkita Oliver, co-executive director of Creative Justice, an arts-based alternative to incarceration, on Saturday, Nov. 14, and by Jace ECAj, Artist Engagement Coordinator for The Residency, a program that supports young artists from low-income families, on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Saturday’s lineup includes artists Tiffany Wilson, Gifted Gab, Beverly Crusher, Maya Marie and Black Stax with guest appearances from Chef Grace Love of Nadine’s Kitchen and Chef Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack.

On Sunday, artists Clinton Fearon, BEARAXE, Da Qween, Rell Be Free and Grace Love are scheduled to perform, and chefs Edouardo Jordan of JuneBaby and Tarik Abdullah of Feed The People will be guests.

The event is free but event organizers are encouraging viewers to donate to the Seattle Artist Relief Fund which directly supports artists in the greater Seattle area who have been affected by the pandemic. There will also be virtual tip jars for the performing artists and a virtual food truck section to order from featured Black-owned businesses.

Register to attend the event online.