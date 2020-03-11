Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or postponed, and to check current King County Public Health recommendations.

Weekend Highlight

Due to novel coronavirus concerns, this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade have been canceled. Luckily, if you were still hoping to get out and celebrate, there are a couple events that, as of this writing, are still set to go on as planned.

LepreCon St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Seattle

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (which is Tuesday, March 17) with this third annual bar hop. Enjoy live entertainment and drink specials at participating bars on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 2 a.m.

The crawl’s starting point has yet to be announced, but it will be near First Avenue and Pike Street. Be sure to check the schedule for the exact location.

At the venues, crawlers can check in with event staff for a wristband anytime between 1 p.m. and midnight. It is recommended that guests arrive as early as possible to get the most out of the event. Tickets are $10-$20; there will be no cover charges at the venues. Participating bars include Xtadium, Cowgirls Inc., Box House and Club Contour.

There will also be a costume contest with cash prizes and professional photographers.

Attendees are encouraged to wear green, costumes and other fun accessories. Show off your look during the group photos. There will be several opportunities, including one in front of the Public Market Center sign.

St. Paddy’s Day Run Tacoma

Let off some steam while wearing green at the St. Paddy’s Day Run in Tacoma. Participants have the option of joining a 5K, 10K, three-person relay or half marathon. There’s a 1K option for kids, too. The race starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Runners and walkers are welcome to join the 5K. There is a three-hour limit on the half marathon and a one-hour, 20-minute limit on the 10K. There will be a post-race party for finishers.

Ribbons will be given out to the top overall winners and to the top five winners in each age group. The overall male and female winner in each distance will also receive comped entries to next year’s race.

Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt, finisher medal and race-day photos. Children participating in the kids 1K will receive a ribbon.

LepreCon St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Seattle

Hours: noon-2 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Location: varies; check schedule for details

Cost: $10/March presale; $15/day before event; $20/day of event

More info: eventbrite.com

St. Paddy’s Day Run Tacoma

Hours: 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Location: starts at 815 Pacific Ave., Tacoma

Cost: $10-$15/kids 1K; $55-$60/5K; $60-$65/10K; $180-$190/three-person relay; $105-$110/half marathon

More info: stpaddyruntacoma.com