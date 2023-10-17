Slapu, a 9-foot-tall ogress with long claws and sharp teeth, has one child in her basket, another in one hand — and the other is grasping for you. She hunts for children after dark as Halloween approaches at Heronswood Garden on the Kitsap Peninsula, the ancestral land of the S’Klallam people. During Haunted Heronswood, held this year on Oct. 20-21, the garden’s trails come alive with skeletons and goblins, but also six larger-than-life S’Klallam cultural legends for a uniquely Northwestern Halloween experience.

It takes weeks to handmake and paint the figures, which are born from the garden out of grasses, cedar and bamboo. QR codes link to each of their stories, some of which are recorded by tribal members. They are a testament to the heritage and culture of the Port Gamble S’Klallam tribe, which purchased Heronswood Garden in 2012 and restored it after years of neglect.

Hidden throughout the garden, amid illuminated cedars, you’ll see and learn about the stories of Black-tailed Deer, who stole fire for the people; hungry Kekaiax who schemes to call salmon to him; as well as Raven, Crow, Coyote — and Slapu. Like the best folk tales, they often end with a twist, humbling the arrogant, careless or greedy.

In the case of voracious Slapu, elders warn the children to come home before nightfall because of the ogress waiting in the woods skirting Port Gamble Bay. A bit of her backstory: When a young girl playing outside near sunset doesn’t listen to her grandmother’s warnings to come home before dark, Slapu picks up the girl’s scent and crashes through the trees. The ogress’ long legs quickly outpace the girl, who is running as fast as she can. (We won’t spoil the story, but the girl finds an ally, who you can hear all about at Heronswood.)

S’Klallam member Debby Purser, who serves as Heronswood’s volunteer coordinator and an artist behind the story figures, said Slapu is her favorite figure in the garden. The ogress’ seaweed-and-grass-tangled hair and cattail headband wreath a massive papier-mâché head on a body made of bamboo foliage. On her back sits a basket woven from cedar boughs and bark, sword fern fronds, cattail and grapevines, which is adorned with dried squash and pine cones.

Advertising

Start your journey through Haunted Heronswood’s gauntlet of carved and illuminated pumpkins, then pay your respects at the graveyard in the formal garden. The bravest can test themselves on the Trail of Terror in the Woodland Garden.

Costumed staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. Bring your bucket or bag to the trick-or-treat stations, and you can fill up with tasty food, local brews and toasty beverages for purchase at the events tent.

A 15-acre botanical garden by day, Heronswood will be in its autumn glory this weekend, with maples, hydrangeas and many rare plants competing for attention with the ghosts and ghouls. The creepiest by far is “dead men’s fingers,” Decaisnea fargesii, whose pewter-blue, fingerlike fruits stand out against butter-yellow foliage and reach out to unwary visitors.

Haunted Heronswood makes a festive climax to the garden’s year. Starting in November, Heronswood will only be open on weekends until spring and summer hours return in April.