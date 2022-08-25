What’s Happening Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Kiki Yeung founded the touring comedy show Crazy Woke Asians after realizing almost none of her peers in the comedy industry were women of color like herself.

Yeung’s latest touring show, Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out, showcases Asian American women comedians, and it’s coming to the Emerald City Aug. 25-28.

Yeung, along with Lin Sun, Nicole Tran and Nina Gosiengfiao, will mix comedy with commentary on a variety of recent events that have impacted the Asian American community.

“It’s important to gather and shine a light on our identity and what’s going on with us through laughter,” Yeung said.

Despite its name, Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out is not a show just for mothers. The name originated because the show represents a night of bringing all women together, and as Yeung puts it, “We’re putting the boys to work. They’re gonna host the show because usually [comedy shows] have a female host, and I just want to turn the tables.”

Yeung is from Seattle, so bringing Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out back to her hometown feels like a long-awaited homecoming, she said.

“I never thought I’d become a comedian. English is my second language,” she said, explaining that it opened up her world because she didn’t have to worry about her accent anymore. “[Comedy] taught me to embrace who I really am, and now to come home to Seattle to shine a light on the struggles and the triumphs of being a female comic of color means everything.”

Kiki Funny Mama’s Night Out will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Rendezvous Jewel Box Theater (2505 First Ave., Seattle) and at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Crocodile’s Here-After Comedy Club (2322 Second Ave., Seattle). Both shows are 21+. Find more information at crazywokeasians.com

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 26-Sept. 1 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Live at 5!: Salsa on the Square — Aug. 26

Tacoma Arts Live hosts an outdoor evening party that offers a variety of Latin American-inspired music, dance and food 5-7 p.m. RSVP online; free. On Broadway between South Ninth Street and South 11th Street, Tacoma; 253-346-1721; tacomaartslive.org

SAM Remix — Aug. 26

After a two-year hiatus, SAM Remix returns to the Olympic Sculpture Park 8 p.m.-midnight. This 21+ after-hours art experience features art installations, art making, music, performances and other fun encounters from members of the local creative community. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 2901 Western Ave., Seattle; 206-654-3100; seattleartmuseum.org

Tosca on the Big Screen — Aug. 26

Enjoy a showing of Seattle Opera’s 2021 film “Tosca” on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn at Seattle Center. Movie begins at dusk (about 9 p.m.). Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-389-7600; seattleopera.org

Stanwood/Camano Historic Sites Tour — Aug. 26-27

Experience history in person at the sixth annual Stanwood/Camano Historic Sites Tour noon-4 p.m. Aug. 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 27. Step back in time at the Kristoferson Dairy farm and barn, view a 1935 fire truck at one of the original Camano fire halls, sit in antique cars or marvel at a 70-foot model train display showing the early logging culture of the area in miniature. There will also be guided history walks, a free bus tour, piano and pump organ recitals, demonstrations of quilting, art displays, history talks and re-enactments all encapsulated within this year’s theme of Cars & Quilts. Free. Location varies; 360-387-4598; historicsitestour.org

World Rhythm Festival — Aug. 26-28

Join the Seattle World Percussion Society’s 28th annual World Rhythm Festival 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 27 and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 28. Drum, dance, listen and learn at this family-friendly, mostly outdoor event. Free. 3515 S. Alaska St., Seattle; swps.org

Garfield High School Centennial Celebration — Aug. 27

The city of Seattle, the Central District community and hundreds of Garfield community members, alumni and current students are invited to celebrate 100 years of Garfield High School 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Highlights of the day include a variety of musical performances by noted alumni and current students, mini reunions, historical displays, community partner presentations, student displays, food trucks and more. Free. 400 23rd Ave., Seattle; garfieldhighschoolseattle.com

Scooped Ice Cream Festival — Aug. 27-28

Treadway Events presents an all-you-can-eat ice cream experience featuring more than 75 flavors of ice cream from local and national brands, live music, games and more noon-10 p.m. Aug. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Aug. 28. Purchase tickets online; $25-$50. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; scoopedicecream.com

Summer of Learning at the Burke — Aug. 28

All children, teens and families who read and performed good deeds over the summer are invited to attend Summer of Learning 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy access to all exhibits to learn more about dinosaurs, fossils, Northwest Native art, plant and animal collections and cultural pieces from across the globe. There will also be crafts, activities and more. Free. 4300 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-543-7907; burkemuseum.org

White Center Block Party — Aug. 28

White Center Block Party and White Center Community Development Association present a street festival celebrating White Center noon-6 p.m. The event includes street vendors, live music and performances, beer gardens, bouncy houses and more. Free. Sixteenth Avenue Southwest between Southwest Roxbury Street and Southwest 100th Street, Seattle; whitecenterblockparty.com

Confluence Music Festival — Aug. 28

The Downtown Issaquah Association hosts the fourth annual Confluence Music Festival 2-7 p.m. Aug. 28. This five-hour music and art festival will feature local and internationally renowned musicians and artists, food, activities and more, bringing together a diverse experience at Confluence Park. The Plein Air Art contest will also take place during the festival. Register online; free. 595 Rainier Blvd. N., Issaquah; downtownissaquah.com