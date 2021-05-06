If you’re ready to have some fun after almost a year and a half of living through a pandemic, drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are here to save the day.

“Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021” is an outdoor drive-in event featuring performances by a group of queens from past seasons of the popular drag competition show. Asia O’Hara from season 10 has participated in all of the “Drive ‘N Drag” events and will be hosting the Seattle-area show taking place at Westfield Southcenter May 14-16.

Participating in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was a life-changing experience for O’Hara, and she said “Drive ‘N Drag” is an extension of the show. She enjoys getting to travel and perform in front of audiences that may or may not have had the chance to see a drag show before.

“[The response has] been completely positive,” O’Hara said of the shows.

Audiences can expect a variety of performances, she said. There will be lip syncing, dancing, live singing and comedy. O’Hara herself lip syncs and dances. While she acknowledged performing outside has its challenges, like poor weather, the bigger stage allows the queens to think outside the box and do more than they might do in a nightclub or theater.

“You get a bigger performance value from each individual performer,” she said.

Even if you’ve never seen “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” O’Hara said the event is for everyone of all ages and from all walks of life. She said she hopes people leave the show feeling inspired and hopeful for the future.

“It’s just a fun new thing to do that will be entertaining for everyone.”

Brandon Voss, producer of the show, said the drive-in concept is a way to bring people entertainment during the pandemic. The show is superhero-themed, and the premise is that the queens are on a mission to rid the world of last year’s nonsense.

People can watch from in or on their cars, and there are big video screens on either side of the stage, he said. There will also be socially distanced 8-by-8-foot “party patios” for people who want to watch the show closer to the stage. The patios are for up to four people from the same household. Viewers will have to bring their own chairs or blankets.

There is also a digital version of the show that people can purchase to stream at home. This concert special chronicles a show the queens did last summer at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, and also features behind-the-scenes footage, Voss said.

Voss said his favorite part of the event is bringing people together and giving them live entertainment.

“I just want people to have a good time.”