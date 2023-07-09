As Joel McHale took a few practice swings, Bret Boone came over to yell at him: “Step up, old man.”

That meeting of worlds — between McHale, an actor and comedian from Mercer Island, and former Seattle Mariners second baseman Boone — could only happen at the Major League Baseball All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which invited social media stars, former baseball professionals, Olympic athletes and singers to take the field Saturday. The famous personalities split into two teams, captained by legendary former Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez and Olympic softball gold medalist Jennie Finch.

McHale, a lifelong Mariners fan, said he couldn’t believe he got to practice in Lumen Field and play in T-Mobile Park.

“If you had said 23 years ago that I’d be doing something like this, I would say, ‘What the hell did I do right? How did this happen?’” McHale said, before turning around to compliment Boone’s cropped, curling hair.

As for how he thought he’d perform? “MVP, 100%. I’m going to get like eight home runs. And I’ll probably break the sound barrier with my pitching.” Once the game got started, though, Boone stole the MVP prize away.

McHale’s opponent Adam DeVine of “Pitch Perfect” boasted that he, too, could have been the star of the game, but an injury kept him sidelined.

“I don’t want to brag. I don’t want that to be the headline or whatever. But yeah, I was a fifth grade all star. Did I hit a home run in the All-Star Game in the fifth grade? Yes, I did,” DeVine said. “And did I retire after that? Yes, I did.”

Even though he sat out the softball game, DeVine underwent a training program of his own: vocal warmup, like screaming on the plane ride to Seattle.

“‘Run faster than that! Be a better softball player!’” he planned on telling his teammates. “Just things that my coaches yelled at me growing up.”

As actors and comedians entertained the crowds by joking with hosts Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes, pop culture collided with classic baseball. The soundtrack hit a variety of genres. Before JoJo Siwa’s at-bat, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” blared. McHale took the field to the “Star Wars” theme.

JP Saxe, a musician from Toronto, sounded like he didn’t care much about baseball, though for today, he insisted he’s a die-hard lover of the sport. (Is he a Mariners fan? He replied, “Are they good?”)

“Honestly, I just feel like a dorky musician who gets to hang out with the cool kids for a day,” Saxe said.

Some of those “cool kids” got the loudest cheers of the day, particularly King Felix. And since Mariners like former center fielder Adam Jones have played game after game in T-Mobile Park, they could take it slow at the exhibition game.

“It’s about hanging out and mingling with your teammates and fans, and just have a good time,” Jones said. “It’s just a blessing to be around this group.”

His teammate Siwa took a more competitive approach to pregame prep. She practiced for about a month and a half, hoping to improve her infielding, and hit an out-of-the-park home run after managing an inside-the-park one at the celebrity softball game last year in Los Angeles.

She also dressed to impress, dusting on pastel eye shadow and sticking multicolored sparkles on her ears.

“I have eight pairs of socks with me. I have eight different belts with me and two different shoes. Three different pants. Just in case,” she said. “Because we don’t get our jersey till the day of, so gotta be prepared.”

Despite the vocal enthusiasm of some fans, with many screaming “JoJo” on each of the star’s appearances, spectators higher in the stands found the celebrity game a calmer way to enjoy All-Star Week.

“It’s just been really chill, laid back,” said Hunter Hornaday, who grabbed a seat in the 200s section of T-Mobile. “I like this, I’m thinking, probably a lot more than the All-Star Game, just ‘cause there’s a lot less people here.”

The celebrities managed to hit the ball out of the park at times, though they fumbled easy catches at others. As they scored run after run, the hosts joked that this could be the highest-scoring celebrity softball game in history.

Despite Team Finch’s strong showing, Team Felix won 23-19. Lights and smoke shot into the sky as players jumped and hugged each other.

“It feels awesome, especially the winning,” Hernandez said. “Nobody is going to come here to my house and win against me.”