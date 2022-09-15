What’s Happening Sept. 16-22

Seattle’s first citywide literary festival in nearly two decades will gather award-winning authors and literary organizations at Volume I: Humble Beginnings Sept. 16-17.

As an official UNESCO City of Literature (a designation Seattle received in 2017), event organizers believe the Emerald City and its bibliophiles are long overdue for a literary festival, producer Susan Lieu said.

“Plus, with the pandemic, we have been reading in solitude,” Lieu said. “Authors have been creating worlds for us to tap into, and that’s been well and great and good and everything, but what we’ve been missing is the community and the connection of being one-on-one directly with our authors and our writers.”

Nine award-winning authors, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, literary legend Joyce Carol Oates and Leila Mottley, the youngest author to be featured by Oprah’s Book Club, will join a roomful of readers for a day and a night of talks, interviews, discussions and signings.

Authors will also be joined by 14 literary organizations, including Hugo House, Seattle Arts & Lectures, Third Place Books and Elliott Bay Book Co., and grassroots organizations like Seattle Escribe and African-American Writers’ Alliance.

Although Volume can be attended virtually, the festival includes an in-person sale of all featured books (including hardcover) for $10. Plus, in-person attendees will get to enjoy food from Spice Bridge vendors Afella Jollof and Theary Cambodian Foods.

Beyond the bookshop, live music, freestyle poetry, merch stands and food tents, though, Lieu said Volume’s core purpose is connection.

“We’re coming together so that we feel a lot less alone; and let’s be honest, we’re on training wheels on how to reconnect as a society,” she said. “Coming together to reunite over reading is going to showcase a beautiful community that we haven’t seen in 18 years. It’s about time that we did it as a City of Literature.”

Volume is a festival for all literary lovers and writers, its organizers said. Whether you’re an emerging writer, a published one or you enjoy writing in your free time, “there’s a place for you,” Lieu said. “There are organizations [at Volume] that are there to support you in the story that you need to tell others in this world.”

Volume will take place at Town Hall Seattle (1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle). Find more information at townhallseattle.org/volumefestival.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Sept. 16-22 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Boats Afloat Show — Sept. 15-18

Presented by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association, enjoy the largest floating boat show in the Pacific Northwest 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 18. The show features a world-class fleet of power and sailing yachts, quality shoreside exhibitors and a full lineup of activities. There also will be casual dining, live music and more. Purchase tickets online; $16/adults, $5/ages 12-17, free/ages 11 and under. 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-748-0012; boatsafloatshow.com

Welcoming Burien — Sept. 17

The city of Burien and Discover Burien mark their second year of bringing neighbors together to celebrate National Welcoming Week with a day of community connection, play and celebration 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Welcoming Burien celebration in Burien Town Square Park will feature multicultural games, dance performances, music, food and more. Free. 480 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; 206-241-4647; burienwa.gov

Farm Fest — Sept. 17

Join Tilth Alliance for Farm Fest, a family-friendly celebration of urban agriculture and gathering of the Rainier Beach community hosted at Seattle’s largest urban farm 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 5513 S. Cloverdale St., Seattle; tilthalliance.org

Whatcom County Farm Tour — Sept. 17

Sustainable Connections presents the return of the self-guided Whatcom County Farm Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Each of the 11 locations offers a unique opportunity to meet the folks who grow and raise Whatcom County food and learn more about how that food makes it from the farm to plate. Free. Location varies; sustainableconnections.org

Hops & Crops — Sept. 17

Enjoy this music, food and beer festival for ages 21 and older noon-6 p.m. Leashed dogs of all ages are welcome. Camp chairs and blankets are encouraged. $25/at the event (includes 5-ounce taster glass and five taster tokens); $10/designated driver (no tastes). 28728 Green River Road, Kent; wrvmuseum.org

Gallery Onyx at Midtown Square Opening — Sept. 17

ARTE NOIR celebrates the opening of its new location on 23rd Avenue and East Union Street at Midtown Square with a grand opening event noon-6 p.m. The grand opening celebration includes hands-on art activities, ARTE NOIR-branded giveaways and door prizes, a photo booth and guided tours of Gallery Onyx at Midtown’s inaugural exhibit, “Truth B Told II.” 2301 E. Union St., Seattle; artenoir.org

Walk The Block — Sept. 17

Wa Na Wari’s annual fundraiser returns for a second year with an art walk that transforms Central District homes, businesses, parks, porches and other common spaces into art installations and performance sites 2-6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy visual art, video installations, live music, dance parties, community stories and more as they stroll the neighborhood with family and friends. Register online; $25. Walk starts at 500 23rd Ave., Seattle; wanawari.org

Railroads, Art and American Life — Sept. 17

Presented in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Railway Archive and the Northwest Railway Museum, passengers will board a round-trip experience including a presentation with artist J. Craig Thorpe on how railroads, art and American life impact each other in the past, present and future at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias Festival — Sept. 17-18

Seattle Center Festál continues with Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion 1-7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 1-6 p.m. Sept. 18. The two-day festival will include music, dance, food, children’s activities, a health fair and a Zumba fest. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

The Business of Books: How to Start a Book-Related Business — Sept. 22

Want to start a book-related business but don’t know where to start? Join Seattle Public Library for the first edition in a four-part workshop series for literary entrepreneurs of color from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online; free. 2821 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; 206-386-4636; spl.org