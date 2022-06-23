What’s Happening June 24-30

For the first time in two years, the Seattle Pride Parade will return in-person to Fourth Avenue, and 500,000 people will crowd the streets of downtown Seattle to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the biggest parade in Washington.

With 15,000 marchers in 200 groups in the parade, paradegoers will see politicians, Seattle sports teams, advocacy groups, the Seafair pirates and more. The parade route features three alcohol gardens (at Westlake Park, Bell Street and Denny Way), an all-ages nonalcohol garden (at Lenora Street), grandstand seating and three parade stages with LGBTQ+ celebrity announcers DonnaTella Howe and Versace Doll (Westlake Park stage), Betty Wetter and LatinRose (Bell Street stage) and Cookie Couture and Goddess Briq House (Denny Way stage). The parade also includes judges — popular performers Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, Vincent Milay, Hailey Tayathy, Londyn Bradshaw and Ceasar Hart.

Although the Seattle Pride Parade began in 1974, this year’s parade will mark several firsts. This year’s event is the first parade organized by Seattle Pride staff members “instead of just our amazing volunteers, so it’s been great to get really hands on,” said Krystal Marx, the executive director of Seattle Pride and the organization’s first staff member.

Also for the first time this year, the parade will include community-selected honorary grand marshals Nikkita Oliver and Gaysha Starr, as well as a contingent of LGBTQ+ front-line workers.

“We really wanted to honor the folks that kept us moving during the pandemic, kept our economy going, kept our health care offices functioning, so we’ve got a pretty sizable contingent of folks who will be marching in their respective uniforms of where they serve the community,” Marx said.

This year’s parade also will include more accessibility features than in years past. During the pandemic, the organization tuned into community feedback and hired an accessibility consultant who has advised on every step of the planning process of the parade, Marx said.

There will be American Sign Language interpreters at every stage, sober spaces for those who want to enjoy fun and creative nonalcoholic drinks in settings without alcohol, and food and beverage assistance for those in Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible seating.

The parade also has expanded its ADA seating, and “folks with disabilities can have up to two people sit with them, so it’s not just, ‘Here’s your ADA seating, but you can’t be with your family.’ It’s a family reunion. We want everyone together,” Marx said.

The joy and anticipation of coming together once again surrounds the return of the Seattle Pride Parade, so much so that the parade’s theme this year is family reunion. The theme encompasses this concept of gathering, but it also touches on the word family, which is used in the LGBTQ+ community to “refer to each other as family in times where it doesn’t feel safe to call someone our partner or spouse,” Marx said. “We would say it when we introduce them in a public setting. [For example,] ‘Oh, this is someone in my family.’ So, we’re really paying homage to where we’ve been and the struggle to be accepted. And now we’re coming out all together.”

In terms of safety at the parade, Seattle Pride’s private security and trained volunteers will be at the event, in addition to more than 300 Seattle Police Department officers stationed throughout and around the parade route.

Seattle Pride’s board of directors unanimously voted to not allow police insignia or uniforms within this year’s parade after receiving feedback from a community survey about police engagement, Marx said. “Police officers are welcome to march but they must do so in plainclothes, so we’re trying to incorporate that concern from our community while still working with SPD’s security as is required by our permit.”

“[The parade] is really showing our allies and other folks in the Greater Seattle area that we have a very large LGBTQIA+ presence. These are your neighbors, these are your friends, these are community members, these are your voters for our politicians,” Marx said, “and it helps to educate nonqueer and nontrans folks that our community consists of anyone that you might need at any time and helps to really drive home that we’re a part of this fabric of our community as well.”

Seattle Pride Parade will take place at 11 a.m. June 26 along Fourth Avenue between Pike Street and Denny Way. Find more information at seattlepride.org.

Pride events

Here are some other events celebrating pride in the Puget Sound area. This list is not exhaustive and some events may sell out. In addition to the below events, check out live music all weekend long at venues like Kremwerk (kremwerk.com), Wildrose (thewildrosebar.com) and Supernova (supernovaseattle.com).

Fruit Bowl — June 24

Join Mona Real and BeautyBoiz for the final live installment of Fruit Bowl: The Coronation & Cornucopia, a queer fashion competition 7-9 p.m. Come watch contestants debut their ready-to-wear and couture runway creations as they face off on the catwalk for the chance to win their share in the $7,500 cash and local shop credit prize package. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 110 S. Horton St., Seattle; supernovaseattle.com

Pride Pops – Seattle Men’s Chorus — June 24-25

The Seattle Men’s Chorus joins the Seattle Symphony for a concert with conductor Lee Mills at the podium 8 p.m. June 24 and 2 p.m. June 25. Thorgy Thor, a New York City-based drag performance artist, will host the event, and a post-concert party will feature cocktails, dancing and music by KEXP DJ Marco Collins. Pride outfits are encouraged. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 200 University St., Seattle; 206-388-1400; seattlechoruses.org

Union Pride Block Party — June 24-26

Enjoy this outdoor community event featuring a full bar, DJs and more 4 p.m.-2 a.m. June 24 and noon-2 a.m. June 25-26. Free. 1009 E. Union St.; 206-328-1318; unionseattle.com

Run & Walk with Pride — June 25

Seattle Frontrunners and Benefiting Peer Seattle & GenPride present a hybrid 4K and 8K run and walk 9-11 a.m. June 25 (virtually June 24-27). Register online; $45/adult, $25/students and youth. 5900 Lake Washington Blvd., Seattle; runwalkwithpride.org

Sound of Pride – Olympic Pride — June 25

Join this pride event featuring music, food, arts, crafts and fun 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 530 Water St., Port Townsend; olympicpride.org/sound-of-pride

Taking B(l)ack Pride Presents: Seachella — June 25

Taking B(l)ack Pride returns with “Seachella” 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. to celebrate the unique, artistic and vibrant summertime aesthetic of the Black and brown trans and queer community. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; takingblackpride.org

Seattle Pride Beer Garden — June 25

Elysian Brewing presents its annual pride party in its outdoor beer garden noon-10 p.m. with performances by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 winner DeJa Skye, DonnaTella Howe and more, with music, food and games. $10. 1221 E Pike St, Seattle; 206-906-9148; fb.me/e/nt8JPhlt4

2022 Seattle Dyke March — June 25

The 2022 Seattle Dyke March invites queer women, dyke-identified people and allies to a march and rally with speakers, performers and more at 5 p.m. Free. 1701 Broadway, Seattle; seattledykemarch.com

Pride-lesque — June 25

Prefunk at W Seattle with three of Seattle’s hottest burlesque dancers, Ruby Mimosa, Faggety Randy and Moscato Sky, at 8 p.m. Register online; free. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle/overview

Rhein Haus Pride — June 25-26

Rhein Haus and Revolution Productions present a weekend of performances by Keri Hilson and iconic queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as additional performances by Anita Spritzer, Kungpow Meow, Lucy Paradisco and more 11 a.m.-2 a.m. June 25 and 2 p.m.-1 a.m. June 26. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 912 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-889-6220; rheinhausseattle.com/pride

PrideFest — June 25-26

Join PrideFest for events on Capitol Hill June 25 and Seattle Center June 26. Capitol Hill will include local and regional talent, food vendors, beer gardens and more noon-9 p.m. (main stage at Harrison/Broadway, second stage at Republican/Broadway, family stage at Barbara Bailey Way/Broadway). Seattle Center will feature three stages, food vendors, dancing in the fountain and more noon-8 p.m. following the Seattle Pride Parade on Fourth Avenue. Free. Location varies; seattlepridefest.org

Anita Spritzer’s Loud & Proud Pride Brunch — June 26

Enjoy brunch and a show hosted by Anita Spritzer at 8:30 a.m., then walk outside after brunch to join the Seattle Pride Parade. Purchase tickets online; $74. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/seawh-w-seattle/overview

Mariners Pride Night — June 30

Join the Mariners for Pride Night with a giveaway for the first 10,000 fans, a pregame event with a live DJ, drink specials and photo opportunities, a ceremonial first pitch and more at 7:10 p.m. Ticket includes a view or main level seat and a Mariners Pride Night short sleeve hoodie. Purchase tickets online; $37/main level, $25/view level. 1250 First Ave. S., Seattle; mlb.com/mariners

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening June 24-30 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Covington Chamber’s Health & Wellness Fair — June 25

Enjoy a family-friendly day of health and wellness vendors and activities including a blood donation drive, kids activities, a food drive and more 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 17700 S.E. 272nd St., Covington; covingtonwachamber.com

Taste of White Center — June 25

The White Center Food Bank presents a family-friendly event and fundraiser with more than 25 restaurants featuring roasted corn, banh mi sandwiches, gyoza dumplings and more 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. Location varies; 206-762-2848; whitecenterfoodbank.org/taste-of-white-center

Skandia Midsommarfest June — 26

Join this hybrid daylong traditional Scandinavian celebration featuring music and dance performances, flower crowns, craft and food booths, a special costume presentation and the traditional pole raising ceremony 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. 14445 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; 425-954-5262; skandia-folkdance.org