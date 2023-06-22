In the middle of a wave of anti-trans legislation sweeping through the country, one might imagine “that the LGBTQ community is downtrodden, and our backs are against the wall,” said Seattle PrideFest Director Egan Orion. But in reality, “so many of us are thriving, and we’re really making a mark on society,” from small, everyday accomplishments to “big, fabulous things.”

Among those big things, you can count the last weekend of Pride month in Seattle. The city boasts one of the largest Pride parades and one of the largest free Pride festivals in the country. Here’s your guide to the celebratory weekend, filled with events large and small.

Seattle Pride Parade

The 49th edition of the parade, known for attracting hundreds of thousands of colorfully dressed folks each year, will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25 in downtown Seattle.

The Pride parade is all about the “community, the love, the joy, the queer liberation, mixed with the fuel and resilience to keep going,” said Seattle Pride Director Noah Wagoner.

A preshow performance will kick off the day at 10 a.m. in Westlake Park, featuring Rainbow City Marching Band and Hailey Tayathy, an Indigiqueer performer who incorporates their experiences as an Native American person into drag.

Meanwhile, about 270 groups — the most that have ever marched in one Seattle Pride Parade! — composed of an estimated 15,000-20,000 people will be gathering in the 12 blocks behind the parade’s starting point at Westlake Park. Then, the milelong march down Fourth Avenue, between Pike Street and Denny Way, is set to start at 11 a.m.

The parade moves just about as fast as it can “without making people run,” Wagoner said, with a huge variety of floats, music and choreography, community groups and rainbow costumes pouring down the street.

To name just a few of the hundreds, Crystal Mountain will bring a decorated gondola loaded onto a pickup, Alaska Airlines’ group will perform dance choreography throughout the route and various union groups will be highlighted at the front of the parade.

At three different stages along the route, local drag artists including Ceasar Hart and Versace Doll will announce the groups parading by. The first two stages (at Westlake Stage and at Fourth and Lenora streets) include American Sign Language interpreters, and there are alcohol gardens and food trucks along the route.

The parade continues until about 3 or 3:30 p.m., and sideline observers can come and go — though “the die-hard fans are there the whole time,” Wagoner notes.

Wagoner’s best advice? “To get there early,” he said. Grandstand seating is sold out, but you’re welcome to bring your own camping chair and find a place along Fourth Avenue to hunker down. Arriving early increases the chance of grabbing a spot close to the parade and/or in the shade, he said. Individuals are responsible for finding parking spots, which can fill up quickly, and transit options include taking the Seattle Center Monorail or the Link light rail to Westlake Center.

If you can’t catch the parade in person, the first two hours of it will be livestreamed on kiro7.com, and coverage of the parade will play on KIRO 7 News at 11 p.m. June 25.

Find information about the Seattle Pride Parade at seattlepride.org.

PrideFest Seattle Center

If you follow the parade route, you’ll end up at PrideFest Seattle Center. The live noon-8 p.m. event with live performances, exhibitors and food vendors is one of two festival days organized by PrideFest. (The other, PrideFest Capitol Hill, takes place on the previous day, noon-8 p.m. June 24.)

The festival, which has been run by PrideFest since 2007, made its post-pandemic return to Seattle Center last year. “We were just finding our footing then; I think this is the year to really fly,” said director Orion. On June 25, more than 100 artists will perform with “probably more national headliners than we ever [had] before,” he said.

Shows include drag, various music genres and dance, all with an emphasis on LGBTQ+ performers. Each of the three stages have different features, allowing festivalgoers to customize their experience, Orion said.

Want to catch some national headliners and see as many performances as possible? The mainstage at Fisher Green has a “little bit of everything,” including big names like Candis Cayne (known as the first openly trans actor on network TV) and Angel Bonilla (known as the first openly trans contestant on “The Voice”), and a total of 19 short performances happening between noon and 7 p.m.

If you’d rather relax on a grassy lawn to enjoy some longer musical acts, head to the Mural Stage at the Mural Amphitheater. The approximately 45-minute musical performances here will include the Brittany Davis Quartet, Raine Stern and Siena Liggins.

Or, to move your body, head to the Fountain Stage where you’ll find “basically just an all-day dance party,” Orion said. (Plus, the chance to jump in the fountain!)

Besides hanging around your stage of choice, Orion recommends people watching and exploring the exhibitors. There’ll be about 150 of them, including nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ+ community, artist vendors, and food booths and trucks offering “a really wide diversity of festival food and foods from all around the world,” he said.

This year’s festival theme is Rainbow Rising, emphasizing that despite political attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, “we are beautiful, we are whole, we have things to contribute,” Orion said. “That love for people around us really lends itself to a sort of jubilation around just being excited to be alive, to be together.”

Find information about Seattle PrideFest at seattlepridefest.org.

More Pride events

Here are some other events happening over the weekend to close out Pride month.

Indigiqueer Festival — June 23

Kick off Seattle Pride weekend with this festival celebrating the beauty and power of Indigiqueer or Two Spirit people. There’ll be food, drag, music, dance and more at Pier 62. 4-8 p.m. RSVP on Facebook; free. 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle; waterfrontparkseattle.org

Queer/Pride Festival — June 23-25

Self-described as a combination of Seattle PrideFest and Capitol Hill Block Party, this three-day festival of music, drag and burlesque performances includes Orville Peck and Brazilian drag queen/pop star Pabllo Vittar. There’ll also be food trucks, bars and more. Buy tickets online; $65/day, at the time of this writing. 21-and-older. The festival is located at 11th Avenue between East Pike Street and Pine Street. queerpridefestival.com

Trans Pride Seattle — June 23

This annual event organized by Gender Justice League aims to uplift the trans and gender-diverse community. The event includes a mainstage for entertainment, food trucks, a tabling area and more. Masks are required. 6-9:30 p.m. 1139-1157 Volunteer Park Road, Seattle; transprideseattle.org

“Cured” with Patrick Sammon: Documenting a Pivotal Moment in LGTBQ History — June 23

After a screening of “Cured,” a documentary about the campaign that led the American Psychiatric Association to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses, co-director Patrick Sammon will lead a discussion of the film. Get tickets online; available on a sliding scale $5-$20. 7:30 p.m. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; townhallseattle.org

Union Pride Block Party — June 23-25

East Union Street will be closed between 10th Street and 11th Street for this outdoor celebration where you can enjoy a full bar, disc jockey music and more. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. June 23 and noon-2 a.m. June 24 and 25. unionseattle.com

Kremwerk Pride Week — June 22-25

At the dance club Kremwerk, headliners like Doss, Tygapaw and Miss Madeline will share the stage with other local DJs and performers during drag shows, music sets and dance parties throughout the week. 21-and-older. Times vary. Buy tickets online; $67.98, at the time of this writing. 1809 Minor Ave., #10, Seattle; kremwerk.com