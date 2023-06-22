Many of us have been celebrating the vibrancy and resilience of the Seattle area’s LGBTQ+ communities throughout June — aka Pride month — and some of the city’s most iconic events are this weekend, including the downtown Pride Parade and PrideFest in Seattle Center. (Psst: Seattle’s Pride festivities don’t end this Sunday! There are more neighborhood Pride and LGBTQ+ community-centered events still to come this summer.)

Below, Seattle Times contributors spoke to local Pride experts about how to make the most of Pride festivities in the Emerald City (and beyond), whether you’re looking to become a better ally to loved ones, attending with family, visiting from out of town, flying solo to search for community or looking to party. — Ana Sofia Knauf, assistant features editor

How to be an ally during Pride (and beyond)

As you cross over Capitol Hill’s rainbow sidewalks on Pike Street and Pine Street or attend LGBTQ+-centered events this summer, Seattle Pride organizers ask that you join the celebration — for the right reasons.

In the context of Pride, an ally is a straight or cisgender person who stands up for the equal treatment of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Allies are important for the visibility and support of the queer community, Seattle Pride’s interim executive director Noah Wagoner said. Pride welcomes all supporters with the idea that the queer community will be the focus of festivities.

“We love our allies, and we need you,” Wagoner said. “But please remember you’re a visitor in the space.”

The Seattle Times interviewed Wagoner for his take on what allies can do to get involved in Pride, this year and moving forward:

Attend events

Engage with other attendees and dress up. The theme of this year’s Seattle Pride is Galactic Love to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities’ “big, beautiful constellation of queerness,” Wagoner said. Expect to see aliens and other extraterrestrials donning their (holographic and vibrant) Sunday best.

Volunteer your time or money

When allies volunteer at Seattle Pride, it frees up time for members of the city’s LGBTQ+ communities to rest and enjoy the celebration. Sometimes that requires considering what resources you have to offer and reaching out to organizers as early as February, long before crunchtime begins in May, Wagoner said.

“If you’re the owner of a business, can you sponsor? It’s not just waiting for people to ask you for money — but going out and finding ways to redistribute the money and resources you have,” he said.

Educate yourself and others

Go to community panels and speeches put on by Seattle’s LGBTQ+ communities and learn about what inclusive movements are happening in your city and neighborhoods. Research the history of Pride in our country. Most important, Wagoner said, share what you learn — especially with other allies-in-the-making so the emotional burden of educating others isn’t placed on LGBTQ+ people, Wagoner said.

“What is really powerful is when my friends who are not in the queer community speak up so I don’t have to,” he said.

Be proactive

There are opportunities for allies to get involved year-round, Wagoner said.

“Pride month in the U.S. is in June, and queer people don’t disappear after,” he said. “June is for celebrations in the queer community. The other 11 months are for the hard work. The pushing back against the legislation that’s coming through. Doing all of the education. Allies can really get involved by being intentional all year-round.”

And don’t forget to have fun!

This Pride, rock those space buns and fluorescent fishnet tights. Paint yourself in rainbows and glitter, doll yourself up in mesh and lace. But remember the month is more than costumes or parties. It is the celebration of communities so strong they continue to brave a society full of people who want to make them disappear.

“There’s a phrase: ‘People listen to people like them,’ ” Wagoner said. “So if you as an ally are talking to another person who is either an ally [or] is new to the ally journey … people who are cisgender and straight will listen to you differently than they will listen to someone else in the community. Speak up, speak often.” — Ellen Dennis, contributor to The Seattle Times

How to celebrate Pride if you’re visiting Seattle

If you’re in town for Pride and want to celebrate local art, community spaces and makers, look no further. Whether you want to support local LGTBQIA+-owned businesses or dance the night away, here are some events that capture the spirit of Seattle Pride.

Wildrose Bar (1021 E. Pike St.) is one of the last lesbian bars on the West Coast, and it’s celebrating Pride from June 23-25 with live performances so you can dance it out at this Capitol Hill space. The bar is woman-owned and -operated, and you’ll be able to enjoy the music at an open-air stage and outdoor bar space.

From June 23 to 25, head to the outdoor stage set up outside of Queer/Bar (1518 11th Ave.) for Queer/Pride Festival with performances by Peaches, Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel and Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vittar. (Can’t wait for the three-day extravaganza to kick off? Get in the mood by checking out the event’s playlist.) Bonus: The event will also feature foods from local businesses, including plant-based doughnut shop Dough Joy. And if you already have plans for the whole day, head to the Queer/Pride Festival’s nightly after-parties — priority will be given to Queer/Pride ticket holders.

Since 1994, the Seattle Dyke March has been an ongoing reminder that queer joy, community and resistance will always be essential. This march, which begins at Capitol Hill’s Volunteer Park Amphitheater on June 24, honors the experience and activism of LGBTQ+ and dyke-identifying folks while creating a space for community empowerment for LGBTQ+ people across the gender spectrum.

If you’re looking for a low-key way to celebrate queer art, this one’s for you. Through June 30, visit the “Rainbow on the Eastside” art show with pieces from 19 artists at Centro Cultural Mexicano (7945 Gilman St.) in Redmond.

Live nearby or up for extending your stay in Seattle? Mark your calendars for the fifth annual Queer Prom at Benaroya Hall on July 8. If you didn’t get the high school prom experience of your dreams, or just want to reexperience the magic as an adult, don’t miss this soiree in downtown Seattle for an evening of burlesque, drag, comedy, dancing and local queer vendors. Stretch limo and corsage, optional. — Aleenah Ansari, contributor to The Seattle Times

How to celebrate Pride with kids

Pride Month in Seattle can be a very kid-friendly celebration, and many of the events and activities are perfect for people of all ages. Whether the young people you know identify as queer, have LGBTQ+ parents or relatives, or just want to show up as supportive allies, there are tons of ways they can have a blast at a range of queer-positive events throughout June.

Eliza Summerlin, a youth services librarian at Seattle Public Library, says branches across the city are doing their part to highlight LGBTQ+ culture and history, and providing plenty of kid-friendly Pride activities.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to get to celebrate the culture that is internally here at Seattle Public Library,” says Summerlin. “As well as so many people who come to our branches and specifically seek out libraries as places to learn more about themselves or learn more about family members or to learn about another slice of queer community that’s different from the one in which they live.”

On Friday, June 23, from 3 to 4 p.m., the Capitol Hill Branch Library (425 Harvard Ave. E) will host “Pride Story Time,” a chance for the little ones to enjoy singing, dancing, creating Pride-themed crafts and listening to stories.

PrideFest Capitol Hill has a range of children’s and youth-oriented programming from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on the All Ages Stage located at Barbara Bailey Way and Broadway. Local drag icon Aleksa Manila will host a story time full of sassy, glamorous and welcoming readings. At 2 p.m., The Doggy Drag Contest is a sequin-bedazzled canine extravaganza, and local radio station C89.5 will host a youth queer dance party from 5 to 7 p.m.

The all-ages Indigiqueer Festival on Pier 62 from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, offers a fascinating exploration of queer Native American and other Indigenous cultures. Don’t miss a range of musical and dance performances from Tomahawk Martini, Hailey Tayathy, Cherri Bepsi and other artists.

And of course, there’s the flamboyant, inspiring spectacle that is the Seattle Pride Parade that marches through downtown on Sunday, June 25. If you’re visiting with children, it pays to plan ahead. The parade runs along Fourth Avenue, from Westlake Park to Seattle Center, and though it starts at 11 a.m., the route fills up quickly for anyone seeking a seat, so stake out a spot as early as you can. Pro tip: If you’re planning on attending PrideFest at Seattle Center afterward, try to find a spot farther north so you don’t have to trek as far when the parade is over. — Andrew Engelson, contributor to The Seattle Times

Where to build community if you’re flying solo

Whether it’s your first-ever Pride or your first time celebrating in Seattle, you may be in search of friends. Here are some ideas for where you can meet other LGBTQ+ folks, participate in activities or events that invite you to come and go as you please.

If you’re ready to meet other queer women and dyke-identified people across the gender spectrum, head to Wildrose Bar (1021 E. Pike St.) on June 23 for Les Mingle, a night of bingo, socializing and even calling cards that you can use to share your preferred contact information with others.

Organized by advocacy group Gender Justice League and local organizations supporting the Seattle area’s transgender and gender-diverse communities, Trans Pride Seattle is celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 23 on Capitol Hill at Volunteer Park Amphitheater (1247 15th Ave. E.). Although there won’t be a march this year, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet new friends of all backgrounds.

Come for the music, stay for the company at the 21-and-older Union Pride Block Party, which is free and open to the public June 23-25 (1009 E. Union St.) on Capitol Hill. There’s no cost to join, and the streets will be fully closed off to traffic so you can celebrate with friends and meet new people at this outdoor community event.

On June 24, come to Seward Park (5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S.) for the annual Run & Walk with Pride to raise money for Peer Seattle, which provides emotional support and development services to Washington state residents who are impacted by addiction, mental health and HIV/AIDS. And if you can’t join in person, there’s also a virtual option, which enables you to complete your own 4K or 8K route between June 23 and June 26.

If you’re feeling creative, come to Bellevue Arts Museum (510 Bellevue Way N.E.) at noon June 25 to decorate linocut prints with local queer artist Eileen Jimenez. You’ll be able to chat with others while using watercolors and images of LGBTQ+ community pride.

If you’d rather skip the bars and clubs, keep the Pride festivities rolling through summer by marking Aug. 20 on your calendar for the annual Alki Beach Pride (2665 Alki Ave. S.W.). Cross the West Seattle Bridge to join this family-friendly gathering, which is focused on intersectionality in the Seattle community. This event was originally started by two Black women, Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden, and it continues to be a place where LGBTQ+ folks can connect and celebrate with local food vendors and handcrafted goods from queer-owned businesses.

On July 8, head south for Tacoma Pride’s all-ages celebration on Ninth Street and Pacific Avenue with entertainment, a beer garden, makers market and more. This is the largest Pride event in Tacoma and is centered on supporting local makers, businesses and organizations.

Starting Aug. 9, Pacific Northwest Black Pride begins its multiday celebration at the People of Color Against AIDS Network office (4437 Rainier Ave. S.) for the Black LGBTQ+ community in the greater Pacific Northwest. — Aleenah Ansari

How to celebrate Pride if you want to party

As the sun set on a Wednesday night in June, Sara Camille’s acoustic guitar strumming echoed off the walls of The Wildrose.

“Pride often gets chalked up to be something about gay marriage or gay love, but to me it’s not about that,” the Seattle-based singer-songwriter told a cheering crowd. “It’s about loving yourself and being proud of your identity.”

Camille, who wore a muscle T-shirt with the words “wild feminist” inscribed on the front, was one of a few musicians who performed at the bar’s monthly Queer Songwriters night. The silhouette of a feminine body glowed in the neon lamp overhead as she sang to the packed house.

When asked how she plans to celebrate Pride, Camille said she will be headed to two events on Saturday, June 25: the Wildrose Block Party and the Seattle Dyke March.

Up in Everett, Caitlin Hoover spent June mornings this year patiently knitting a yellow sweater vest to wear at her annual Pride-themed house party. Crimson, all-capital letters stitched the words “BI VISIBILITY” together across the front of the garment.

Hoover and one of her roommates identify as queer, and this will be the second year in a row they host a party for Pride month. She said house parties are a safe option for members of the queer community who may not want to brave a big crowd for whatever reason.

“It’s really to remind everyone in our communities that our house is a safe and joyful space where they can always come,” the Everett woman said. “House parties are less cost-prohibitive. It can be really cool to have a smaller, more intimate experience.”

For those who haven’t secured a house party invite or simply want to attend celebrations in the city, plan to head downtown to the biggest party in Seattle: the free Pride parade on Sunday, June 25. This year will be the city’s biggest parade yet, with 267 organizations set to march along Fourth Avenue, between Pike Street and Denny Way.

Kemi Adeyemi, an associate professor of gender, women and sexuality studies, has written extensively on the topic of queer nightlife. In an interview, the University of Washington researcher offered a few reminders for those who plan to go out and party this Pride.

“Test your drugs, practice safe and consensual sex, make sure someone you trust knows where you’re at at all times,” Adeyemi said. “And tip your DJ.” — Ellen Dennis