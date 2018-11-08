The holidays are almost upon us. Here’s your guide to turkey trots, festivals, tree lightings and more to help you plan your season from now through New Year’s Eve. And remember: event schedules can change, so call or check details online before you go.

North Pole at the Fair

THRU DEC. 23 Santa visits and photos, activities for kids including Christmas stories, Mrs. Claus Candy Store and Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop projects, hours vary Nov. 10-12, 16-18, 21, 23-25, 29-30; Wednesdays-Mondays, closed Tuesdays, Dec. 1-23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $5/admission, $30/Santa visit and photo (northpoleatthefair.com).

Reindeer Festival, Swansons

THRU DEC. 24 Meet Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Blitzen, model-train village display, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through Nov. 22, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24; “Meet the Reindeer” presentations, 11 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; Swansons Nursery, 9701 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-782-2543 or swansonsnursery.com).

Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display

NOV. 16-JAN. 1 Holiday display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 1; open house, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16; Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $2-$4 (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar).

Christmas Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show, The Landing

NOV. 17 Tree lighting, laser light show, entertainment, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17, The Landing, 828 N. 10th Place, Renton (thelandinginrenton.com/events-and-promotions).

Gingerbread House Weekend

NOV. 17-18 Create a house to take home or enter into gingerbread-house contest, all ages welcome, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell; $40, preregister (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Julefest Nordic Christmas Celebration

NOV. 17-18 Nordic treats, Valhalla Beer Garden, shop for gifts made by local artists, Nordic music, Norwegian sleigh, meet Santa, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17-18, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $7 includes access to museum’s permanent exhibitions, “The Vikings Begin” exhibit additional $5; ages 13 and younger free (nordicmuseum.org/julefest).

Seattle Festival of Trees

NOV. 17-18 Gala dinner to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital, 5 p.m. Nov. 17, $200; Festival of Trees Celebration for all ages, storytelling, Christmas choirs, lighting the Fairmont Olympic grand tree, vendors, Santa photos, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18, free; Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle (seattlefestivaloftrees.com/events.html).

Gingerbread Village

NOV. 20-JAN. 1 26th annual display in support of the Northwest chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, “Welcome to Whoville” display of ornate gingerbread structures, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 20-Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 26-27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 28-Jan. 1, Sheraton Grand Seattle, 1400 Sixth Ave., Seattle; free, donations suggested (206-621-9000 or gingerbreadvillage.org).

Seattle Turkey Trot

NOV. 22 5K walk, jog or run to support Ballard Food Bank, 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 32nd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street, Seattle; $15-$40 (seattleturkeytrot.org).

Beat the Bird 5K and Lil’ Drumstick 1K

NOV. 22 5K race and kids’ run, proceeds benefit Renewal Food Bank, 8:45 a.m. Nov. 22, Kelsey Creek Plaza, 15015 Main St., Bellevue; $10-$35 (shoesnfeet.com/beat-bird-5k).

Issaquah Turkey Trot

NOV. 22 Casual run, trot or walk, 5K with shortcuts available; proceeds benefit Issaquah Food & Clothing Bank, 9 a.m. Nov. 22, Bush Street near Issaquah Community Center, Issaquah; $15-$30 (issaquahturkeytrot.org).

Teddy Bear Suite

NOV. 22-DEC. 26 Suite transformed into a holiday wonderland of teddy bears, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 26, Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle; donations to Seattle Children’s hospital encouraged (fairmont.com/seattle/activities-services/holidays-at-fairmont-olympic).

Fantasy Lights, Spanaway Park

NOV. 22-JAN. 1 2-mile drive-through display, 300 displays and thousands of light sculptures, animals, holiday scenes, 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Spanaway Park, 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; $14/vehicle; $7/vehicle on half-price nights Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5 (co.pierce.wa.us/1253/Fantasy-Lights).

Macy’s Holiday Parade/Star Lighting

NOV. 23 28th annual Holiday Parade, inflatable floats, marching bands, 25 floats, hundreds of costumed characters, professional sports teams, marching bands, community drill teams, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, downtown Seattle; holiday star lighting, fireworks show, weather permitting, 5 p.m. Nov. 23, Macy’s, 1601 Third Ave., Seattle (macys.com/social/events).

Seattle Center Winterfest

NOV. 23-JAN. 6 Model train in historical winter village display, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-31; take a turn controlling the train, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m. daily, $2 suggested donation; weekend entertainment including Northwest Tap Connection, 11 a.m. Nov. 23; Tloke Nahuake Aztec Dancerts, 1 p.m. Nov. 23; Zaniac Comedy Show, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Bailadores de Bronce folkloric dancers, 2 p.m. Nov. 24; Federal Way Chorale, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1; KlezKidz Jewish music and mirth, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Seattle Girls’ Choir, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Northwest Boychoir, 2 p.m. Dec. 8; SANCA Cirrus Circus, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Garfield Jazz Band, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Greater Seattle TubaChristmas, 3 p.m. Dec. 16; Dancer and Prancer holiday surf band, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21; The Not-Its, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27; dances, fireworks at the Space Needle on Dec. 31; Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; ice skating, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays Nov. 23-Jan. 6, closes 4 p.m. Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25, open until 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Fisher Pavilion; prices vary (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

Enchant Christmas

NOV. 23-DEC. 30 Christmas-light maze and market, ice-skating trail, Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Dec. 30, closed Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10, Safeco Field, 1250 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$89.99, advance purchase recommended (enchantchristmas.com/seattle).

Christmas Ships

NOV. 23-DEC. 23 Decorated boat with choir stops near shore locations with holiday music; ride on boat or follow boat available, various dates and locations, starting Nov. 23, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; shore events free, rides on ship $22-$68 by reservation (argosycruises.com/christmas-ship-festival-schedule).

Woodland Park Zoo WildLights

NOV. 23-JAN. 5 Light displays throughout the zoo, animal encounters, indoor exhibits including meerkats and nocturnal animals; carousel, indoor Snowmazium; food and beverages available, 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Jan. 5, closed Dec. 12, 24, 25, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/wildlights).

Winter Holidays at Seattle Aquarium

NOV. 23-DEC. 24 Diving Santa, story times, holiday concerts, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, 14-17, 21-23, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $19.95-$29.95, ages 3 and younger free (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org).

Snowflake Lane

NOV. 23-DEC. 24 Parade with Santa, falling snow, colorful lights, floats, snow princesses, toy drummers, 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24, Bellevue Way between Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Eighth Street, Bellevue (snowflakelane.com).

Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink

NOV. 23-JAN. 13 Open-air holiday ice skating, shelter for all-weather skating, food and beverage concessions, special events include free skate Mondays, hours vary daily, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; $6-$15, (425-453-1223 or bellevueicerink.com).

Winter Wonderland at Redmond Town Center

NOV. 23-JAN. 6 Synthetic skating rink, entertainment, carousel, Santa; kick off 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23, mall hours through Jan. 6, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/winter-wonderland-kick-off).

ZooLights, Point Defiance

NOV. 23-JAN. 6 Winter wonderland with 700,000 lights, 3-D animal light displays, 5-9 p.m. daily through Jan. 6, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $6-$12 (pdza.org/event/zoolights).

Magic in the Market

NOV. 24 Meet and take photos with Santa under the Public Market Center clock sign, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; cookie decorating for ages 11 and younger, noon-2 p.m., Atrium Kitchen; musical performances, shopping; holiday-tree-lighting countdown with Santa, 5 p.m. Nov. 24, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org).

Greet the Season, Lake Union Park

NOV. 24 Activities for all ages, including Center for Wooden Boats, Historic Ships Wharf and MOHAI, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; activities at MOHAI including model-train display, free admission to MOHAI Grand Atrium 5-8 p.m. Nov. 24 (mohai.org/event/greet-the-season).

Winter Illumination holiday-lighting event

NOV. 24 Performance by the Sea Gals, Santa’s arrival, lighting of seasonal fixtures and décor, 6 p.m. Nov. 24, The Shops at The Bravern, 11111 N.E. Eighth Street, Bellevue (thebravern.com).

Downtown Tree Lighting, Renton

NOV. 24 Shopping activities throughout downtown Renton, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; pop-up market arts, crafts and specialty vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; music, holiday treats, kids’ activities, 3-7 p.m.; Renton Pavilion Event Center; tree lighting and Santa Claus arrival, 5 p.m. Nov. 24, Piazza Park, South Third Street and Burnett Avenue South, Renton (rentonwa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=7922741&pageId=9618843).

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Edmonds

NOV. 24 Treats, program, Santa, tree lighting, 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Centennial Plaza, Fifth Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds; food bank and children’s clothing donations collected (edmondswa.com/events/tree-lighting.html).

Holiday Tree Lighting, Tacoma

NOV. 24 Carols, photos with Santa, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, 901 Broadway, Tacoma (253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org).

Garden d’Lights

NOV. 24-DEC. 30 Half-a-million lights formed into plants, flowers, birds, animals and cascading waterfalls, 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 including holidays, Bellevue Botanical Garden, 12001 Main St., Bellevue; $5, ages 10 and younger free (425-452-6844 or bellevuebotanical.org/event/garden-dlights).

Santa Train

NOV. 24-DEC. 16 Vintage train ride to historic Snoqualmie Depot for visit with Santa, refreshments, on the hour 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; Victorian Santa train, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14; North Bend Depot, 205 McClellan St., North Bend; $27, under 2 years old free; advance purchase recommended (trainmuseum.org/index.php/programs-events/santa-train).

Providence O’Christmas Trees

NOV. 26-28 Display of 14 unique, decorated trees to be auctioned to benefit Providence Health & Services seniors and hospice patients; Family Preview Open House, pictures with Santa, kids’ games, entertainment including Caspar Babypants, crafts, 3-7 p.m. Nov. 26, free; Silver Bells Luncheon, vendors, performance by Seattle Men’s Chorus, 11 a.m. Nov. 27, $75, reservations required by Nov. 15; Gala Dinner & Auction, 5 p.m. Nov. 28, $350, reservations required by Nov. 15; The Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave., Seattle (206-938-4925 for family preview, 206-938-1998 for luncheon and gala, or washington.providence.org/donate/giving/ochristmas-trees).

Victorian Country Christmas Festival

NOV. 28-DEC. 2 Hundreds of Victorian-themed vendors, Holiday Jubilee Theater, Santa, Christmas displays, Winter Wine Garden, horse-drawn sleigh and carriage rides, kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 28-29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 2, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $8-$12 (avictoriancountrychristmas.com).

The Lights of Christmas Festival

NOV. 29-DEC. 29 A million lights, entertainment stages, children’s activities, food, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9, Dec. 13-16, Dec. 19-23, Dec. 26-29, Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; $12-$16, overnight packages available (360-652-7575 or thelightsofchristmas.com).

27th Annual Nativity Exhibit

NOV. 30-DEC. 2 Advent exhibit of more than 500 Nativities by artists in 115 countries, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2, Messiah Lutheran Church, 7050 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (206- 524-0024).

Clam Lights, Renton

NOV. 30-JAN. 1 Trees and shrubs decorated with thousands of lights, 5-8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1; opening-night entertainment 6:15 p.m., lighting ceremony 7 p.m. Nov. 30; Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/recreation_and_neighborhoods/events/holiday_lights).

Ballard HolidayFest

DEC. 1 Music by the Smiling Scandinavians, treats, trees, Santa visits, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 1, Bergen Place Park, 5420 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-9705 or visitballard.com/events/ballard-holidayfest-2).

Luminaria Walk, Meadowbrook Pond

DEC. 1 Walk along lit pathway, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Meadowbrook Community Center, 10517 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-684-7522 or www.facebook.com/events/313743906075019/).

Kirkland Winterfest

DEC. 1 Holiday llamas, kids’ activities, music, food trucks, vendors, Santa, 3 p.m., tree lighting 5 p.m. Dec. 1, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (kirklanddowntown.org).

Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting, Country Village

DEC. 1 Daytime entertainment and activities, Santa arrives to light the tree and greet children, 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (countryvillagebothell.com/santa-arrival-tree-lighting).

Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, Kenmore

DEC. 1 Entertainment from local choirs and dance groups, arts and crafts, holiday market, Santa’s arrival by firetruck, 4-8 p.m., downtown Kenmore and City Hall, 18120 68th Ave. N.E., Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/TreeLightingFestival).

Tree Lighting, Mill Creek

DEC. 1 Performances by Henry M. Jackson High School drum line, Voices Northwest Chorus, 4 p.m. Dec. 1, Mill Creek City Hall, 15728 Main St., Mill Creek (millcreektourism.com/treelighting).

Woodinville Winterfest

DEC. 1 10K, 8:30 a.m., 5K 9 a.m., holiday fair 3-6 p.m., Santa’s procession, 5:30 p.m., tree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 1, DeYoung Park, 13680 N.E. 175th St., Woodinville (celebratewoodinville.com/winterfest).

Kent Winterfest Holiday Celebration

DEC. 1 Kent Christmas Tree and Park Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m. Dec. 1, Town Square Plaza Park, Smith Street and Second Avenue, Kent (kentwa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2080/17).

Santa Parade and Tree Lighting, Auburn

DEC. 1 Children’s parade, community caroling, lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree and synchronized light show 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, downtown Auburn (253-931-3043 or /auburnwa.gov/things_to_do/community/sptl_s_p214.htm).

Puyallup Lighted Santa Parade

DEC. 1 Holiday Market, noon-7 p.m., Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian St., Puyallup; Lighted Santa Parade, Santa arrives by firetruck, 5 p.m. Dec. 1 through downtown Puyallup to Pioneer Park for lighting of Community Tree (puyallupmainstreet.com/events/lighted-santa-parade).

Port of Everett Holiday on the Bay

DEC. 1 Vendors, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; entertainment, holiday activities, music, movies, 1-5 p.m.; Holiday Tree Lighting and Santa visit, 5 p.m.; Mukilteo Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Port of Everett Waterfront Center, 1205 Craftsman Way, Everett (portofeverett.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5433/265).

Christmas Regale, Fort Nisqually

DEC. 1 Holiday celebration in 1800s style, games, make ornaments, Father Christmas visits, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., arrival of the yule log, Christmas carols, 1 p.m. Dec. 1, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $8-$10, ages 3 and younger free (metroparkstacoma.org/calendar/?cid=7556&park_id=129).

Festival of Chimes and Lights, Port Orchard

DEC. 1 Merchants’ events, snacks, lighted-boat contest, pet parade, pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Port Orchard (portorchard.com/events/details/festival-of-chimes-and-lights-13391).

Yulefest, Poulsbo

DEC. 1 Santa arrival, dancing around the tree, Lucia Bride lights bonfire escorted by Vikings, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Waterfront Park, Liberty Bay, Poulsbo (poulsbosonsofnorway.com).

Redmond Lights

DEC. 1-2 Holiday market, noon-6 p.m., entertainment, craft activities, 4-8 p.m., tree lighting, 5 p.m., fireworks show 6 p.m. Dec. 1; luminary walk, 5 p.m. Dec. 2, Redmond City Hall Campus, 15670 N.E. 85th St., Redmond (redmondlights.com).

Pioneer Square Holidays

DEC. 1-23 Carriage rides Saturdays in December; Shop the Square, Dec. 8; Howlidays pet event Dec. 9; Neighborhood Holiday Market Dec. 15, Pioneer Square, 100 Yesler Way, Seattle (pioneersquare.org).

Holiday With Lights at Wild Waves

DEC. 1-30 Rides, holiday décor, activities, 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 9; 5-10 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-23, 26-30, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $14.99-$19.99 (wildwaves.com/holidaywithlights.php).

Issaquah Reindeer Festival

DEC. 1-23 Holiday celebration, meet Santa and his reindeer, gift shop, snack shop, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, Cougar Mountain Zoo, 19525 S.E. 54th St., Issaquah; $12.50-$15.50 (cougarmountainzoo.org).

Julfest

DEC. 2 Scandinavian Advent service with lessons and carols in English and Swedish, St. Lucia Procession, reception, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, First Covenant Church, 400 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-322-7411 or firstcovenantseattle.org).

Light Up the Night Parade and Holiday Beach Party

DEC. 2 Join the parade, wear twinkling sweaters and hats, decorated wagons, strollers encouraged; entertainment by Joyas Mestizas, concessions, bonfires on the beach, bring marshmallows and roasting sticks, beach chairs suggested; 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 2; event moves to Dec. 9 if it rains; from Sunset Beach parking lot, Lake Sammamish State Park, 20606 S.E. 56th St., Issaquah (lakesammamishfriends.org).

Great Figgy Pudding Street Corner Caroling Competition

DEC. 7 40+ caroling teams sing on downtown Seattle streets while they compete for Best Choral, Most Creative and People’s Choice Awards, top teams compete in a sing-off on the Figgy Main Stage in Westlake Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle (pikemarketseniorcenter.org/figgy-pudding).

Holiday Tree Lighting and Firehouse Munch, Mercer Island

DEC. 7 Caroling, tree lighting ceremony, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street, Mercer Island, followed by food, Santa, activities, North Fire Station, Mercer Island (facebook.com/events/705208856498255).

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Mountlake Terrace

DEC. 7 Cocoa, cookies, caroling, lighting the “tree,” a frame constructed with LED lights atop the city’s water tower, Santa’s grand entrance on a firetruck, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace (425-776-9173 or cityofmlt.com/602/Tree-Lighting-Ceremony).

Very Merry Sammamish

DEC. 7 Petting zoo, crafts, entertainment, treats, food vendors, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/event/?id=48592).

Des Moines Holiday Tree Lighting

DEC. 7 Caroling, treats, Santa, 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Big Catch Plaza, South 216th Street and Marine View Drive, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).

CookieFest

DEC. 8 Holiday cookie sale to benefit Seattle Milk Fund, while supplies last, 11 a.m. Dec. 8, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (seattlemilkfund.org).

Green Lake Pathway of Lights

DEC. 8 Luminaria, music by local schools and artists on the path around the lake, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; food-bank donations collected (206-684-0780 or facebook.com/pg/GreenLakePathwayofLights/posts/?ref=page_internal).

Santa’s Lights Tour

DEC. 8 Metro Employees Historic Vehicle Association three-hour tour of neighborhood lights on vintage buses, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5, no ORCA, Metro transfers, tickets, or passes accepted (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).

Breakfast with Santa, Shoreline

DEC. 8 Breakfast with Santa, games, prizes, activities, picture with Santa, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Dec. 8, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 First Ave. N.E., Shoreline; $12-$17, preregistration required (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/specialevents).

Breakfast with Santa, Auburn

DEC. 8 Breakfast, entertainment, Santa visit, 8:30 and 11 a.m. seatings Dec. 8, Auburn Community & Event Center, 910 Ninth Street S.E., Auburn; $7-$10 by reservation (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov/things_to_do.htm).

Santa Arrgh-rival — A Pirate X-Mas

DEC. 8 Pirates of Treasure Island arrgh-rive on The Buccaneer Queen, Santa lights the Jolly Rodney pirate ship, 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com).

Winterfest Tree Lighting, Bremerton

DEC. 8 Activities for all ages at venues around downtown, 4-8 p.m.; horse-drawn carriage rides, 5-8 p.m.; Santa arrives by firetruck with a marching band, 5:30 p.m.; mayor lights the tree with Santa, 6 p.m.; photos with Santa, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 8, downtown Bremerton (facebook.com/events/891453691016535).

Jingle Bell Run

DEC. 9 12K, 5K, 1-mile runs, entertainment, Holiday Cheer Garden, costume contest, benefits the Arthritis Foundation, 8 a.m. Dec. 9, Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; $45-$75, additional fundraising suggested (206-413-6858 or events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1615&eventID=649).

PhinneyWood Phestivus

DEC. 14 Phestivus with free trolley with stops along Phinney and Greenwood avenues between North 55th and North 87th streets to find the “escaped” lighted monkeys; arts, music at more than 30 venues; carol singalong, visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Frosty; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 14, free parking at Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org).

Santa’s Landing Party, Museum of Flight

DEC. 15 Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by plane and greet well-wishers, then head inside to hear holiday wishes, with music by Boeing Concert Orchestra and Boeing Band, 9:45 a.m. Dec. 15, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; outdoor activities free; museum admission $14-$24 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Seattle Secular Solstice

DEC. 22 Join us to celebrate humanity’s accomplishments, reflect on our past and consider the future with food, light, song and camaraderie, 4 p.m. Dec. 22, The Factory Luxe, 3100 Airport Way S., Seattle; $20 recommended donation (eventbrite.com/e/seattle-secular-solstice-2018-tickets-47498714935).

New Year’s at the Needle

DEC. 31 All-ages dances, cover band Sway, 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31, Seattle Center Armory; Fountain of Light dance party at International Fountain with DJs, electronic music and a video-projection show, 10 p.m., fireworks at the Space Needle at midnight (seattlecenter.com/winterfest).

